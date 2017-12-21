Jesse James wishes he’d have done more to avoid being a topic

Jesse James appreciates the support of friends and family. But he’s still blaming himself for becoming a national topic of conversation.

The Steelers tight end, who caught-but-not-really a touchdown pass last week against the Steelers, definitely regrets trying to reach across the goal line, since that’s when he lost his grip in the ball for a moment, long enough for it to be ruled incomplete.

“A lot of [friends and family] said to keep your head up — I don’t need that,” James said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. “It’s part of football. You can learn from it. Can’t leave the game in the official’s hands. Make the play more secure than it was.”

James has gotten more attention this year anyway, with a growing role in the Steelers offense (41 catches for 363 yards and three touchdown). But never more than Sunday night, when his phone started ringing off the hook (even though phones no longer ring or have hooks).

“Hearing from mostly family and friends, people I haven’t talked to in a while texting me,” James said. “Social media was pretty crazy. I was getting overloaded. I quit looking after the first hour; it was too much.”

Of course, the Steelers have chances to change the narrative over the next two weeks and the postseason, and if James has another chance, he’ll do everything he can to become well-known for different reasons.

