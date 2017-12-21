Jimmy Garoppolo looked like a seasoned veteran on 49ers’ game-winning drive

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 21, 2017, 10:48 AM EST
Getty Images

Six weeks after getting traded from New England to San Francisco, Jimmy Garoppolo is running the 49ers’ offense like a seasoned veteran.

Sunday’s win over the Titans was just the fifth start of Garoppolo’s career, and yet he was in complete command both on the sideline and on the field, as revealed by an NFL Films video showing Garoppolo leadership with coaches and teammates in the closing moments of the game.

San Francisco led 22-20 with three minutes left in the fourth quarter, but the Titans had the ball and were driving toward a go-ahead field goal. It was Garoppolo who made sure everyone on the 49ers’ sideline was on the same page about what they were going to need to do if the Titans took a late lead.

First Garoppolo asked the 49ers’ coaches to review with him what their calls would be during the two-minute drill.

After that, Garoppolo went to the 49ers’ receivers and told them what to be looking for from the Titans’ safeties to determine how deep to run their routes.

Finally, Garoppolo approached 49ers kicker Robbie Gould to ask him where the offense needed to get the ball to make him feel comfortable that he was in field goal range.

Gould told Garoppolo he needed the offense to get the ball at least to the 37-yard line, which would be a 55-yard field goal. Garoppolo marched the 49ers down to the 28, and Gould nailed the game-winning 45-yard field goal as time expired.

“It was a good two-minute drill,” Garoppolo said after the game. “We’re a young team, we’re learning how to win, and I think these close games will pay off in the long run.”

The 49ers’ decision to give up a second-round pick for Garoppolo just before the trade deadline is already paying off. They were 1-10 when Garoppolo entered the starting lineup and are now 3-0 with Garoppolo as their starter.

Permalink 70 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

70 responses to “Jimmy Garoppolo looked like a seasoned veteran on 49ers’ game-winning drive

  4. With the Guerrero matter reportedly a bit of an issue in New England and Brady looking rather skittish and off at times this season, I can’t help but wonder if Belichick isn’t thinking, “We should have held on to Jimmy G.”

    I strongly suspect that letting go of Garoppolo was Kraft’s call rather than Belichick’s.

    If Garoppolo is as good as people are starting to say he is, I just don’t see Belichick holding on to Brady when, for the good of the team, he could have let Brady go at the end of this year and then started the next winning era with Garoppolo.

    Whatever the case, I find the whole situation quite interesting.

  8. Next season will be the test as to whether he’s the real thing. Once teams have half a season of tape on him, we’ll see where he stands, but he’s looking good so far.

    I really wish the Pats had been able to find a way to keep him. But when a player knows he’s good enough to start and wants it, you can’t begrudge the guy his chance. And clearly Brady wasn’t getting worse, so he’s going to stay #1, which meant trading him before he left for free.

  10. Hope Pats hit on the 2nd rounder they got for Jimmy. But their hand was forced because obviously Jimmy’s getting paid this offseason. Glad to see him do well, and glad to see him further discredit the boring and nonsensical Pats “system” arguments that always pop up here.

  11. He also underthrew a pass into the endzone, down by one point with about 4 minutes left in the 4th quarter. It was an easy interception, but Adoree Jackson dropped it. Had the Titans gotten the ball back at that point, Derrick Henry would’ve taken over as he has done multiple times in the 4th quarter. Game over.

  14. Happy for Jimmy G!

    Many people out there, including folks at the Boston Globe saying the Patriots should have traded Brady instead… After 3 games against bum teams!!!

    Might be true one day, but not yet.

    The Patriots wont make the mistake that Indy made. You might have a great QB with high potential, but you don’t know what will happen. He’s not proven yet.

  15. Black Dog says:
    December 21, 2017 at 11:00 am
    And the Pats are one Tom Brady hit away from the Brian Hoyer era.
    ——————————–

    And every team with an established started is one hit away from the *insert backup* era, whats your point?

    I am not a pats fan, but what exactly was NE supposed to do? Try to sit on him longer?-If they kept JG around he was going to bolt in free agency party because he wanted to start and NE can’t blow the cap out on a second QB getting started money. So NE gets nothing for the QB they spent time developing.

    Cut / Trade Brady when he is still playing a high level and will prob win another ring this year and go with a in all reality untested QB in JG? YEAHHHHH don’t think that was gonna happen….

    Instead they were smart- shipped JG off to the NFC west, as far away from the AFC east as possible and got a second rounder for him. They sent him to a team that is even with JG is still likely a few seasons away from being a serious contender that the pats are unlikely to face in the postseason in the near future.

  16. Luckily he did not resemble the seasoned veteran QB Alex Smith. Smith would have flopped in a similar situation, throwing an incomplete pass on 4th down or throwing an interception.

  17. Dumb move by the Pats for not trading Brady and keeping Jimmy. Bradys future is short term. Jimmy is long term. The Pats would’ve picked up right where they leave off with Brady had they kept Jimmy. Maybe Bill plans to retire when Brady does and doesn’t care what happens afterwards

  18. Black Dog says:
    December 21, 2017 at 11:00 am
    And the Pats are one Tom Brady hit away from the Brian Hoyer era.

    ———

    If I said you were Captain Obvious would that be too obvious?

  19. commentawaitingdeletion says:

    December 21, 2017 at 10:59 am

    That can’t be right. The trolls have assured us a Pats QB can’t do anything outside of New England’s system.

    ______________________

    Except for the fact that other qbs that moved on from the Pats ended up being passed around and not as franchise QBs

  20. He looked like a player who has great talent and has received great training in the NFL for four seasons.

  21. Rdog says:
    December 21, 2017 at 11:07 am
    He also underthrew a pass into the endzone, down by one point with about 4 minutes left in the 4th quarter. It was an easy interception, but Adoree Jackson dropped it. Had the Titans gotten the ball back at that point, Derrick Henry would’ve taken over as he has done multiple times in the 4th quarter. Game over.

    ————————

    An almost int doesn’t negate the view of the drive. Success in the NFL is mixing talent and the lucky bounces going your way. Has never not been the case.

  23. Black Dog says:
    December 21, 2017 at 11:00 am
    And the Pats are one Tom Brady hit away from the Brian Hoyer era.

    ————-

    And yet they would still find a way to beat your team

  24. This is what development (in the right atmosphere) of a quarterback looks like.

    Throwing young guys (Kizer who’s 21) out into the fire in their first year and then declaring we need to draft a franchise QB this off season is asinine.

    You either mentor and develop your quarterback with a veteran over the course of a few years or you live with the growing pains as they learn in real games. You don’t give up before the season is even over.

  25. Glad to have this kid on the team after years of ineptitude at the position. Seems like a critical piece where Shanny can really get creative and use his entire playbook and then some. Next year, the tape factor will kick in but this isn’t that flash in a pan athleticism he’s displaying. It’s making the right reads, leadership and the ability to make throws with the right touch.

    I’m sure coordinators will find tendencies as anyone worth their salt should. But it’s clear this kid has that “it” factor. Hope the niners can extend him,build around him and have a great team for years to come.

    Forget me as a niners fan – as a football fan, the league can certainly use better QB play. I hope Jimmy G fits that bill.

  26. Jimmy “Franchise” is the Truth….Shout out the Patriots, and good luck on your championship run this year.

    Rams don’t get too comfortable with that NFC West crown. The 49ers will be coming for it in the coming years.

  27. nfloracle says:
    December 21, 2017 at 10:57 am
    With the Guerrero matter reportedly a bit of an issue in New England and Brady looking rather skittish and off at times this season, I can’t help but wonder if Belichick isn’t thinking, “We should have held on to Jimmy G.”
    I strongly suspect that letting go of Garoppolo was Kraft’s call rather than Belichick’s.
    If Garoppolo is as good as people are starting to say he is, I just don’t see Belichick holding on to Brady when, for the good of the team, he could have let Brady go at the end of this year and then started the next winning era with Garoppolo.
    Whatever the case, I find the whole situation quite interesting.

    ———–

    It was Belichick’s call. Your strong suspicion is the same theory that everyone came up with when the trade happened, but it was made clear that it was Belichick’s decision.

    Imagine a world where they let Brady go and he took the 49ers to two Super Bowls. All the while Garoppolo was looking good, but accomplishing nothing.

    That’s what happened in Indy.

    No way the Patriots were going to let that happen.

  29. coach9999 says:
    December 21, 2017 at 10:56 am
    Patriots going to regret that trade for years to come when the GOAT is done. Jimmy G is a stud.

    ————–

    If Jimmy G starts winning Super Bowls there will be some regret. Until then it’s irrelevant.

  30. For those of you who think the Pats should have released or traded Brady…it will never happen. Brady has earned the right to retire in New England. As a Pats fan, I’m willing to sit through several losing seasons just so Brady retires a Patriot. That’s the least he deserves after all the joy he’s brought to the region.

  31. I said 49er fans were going to crap their pants once they got a look at Jimmy G, and realized they only had to give up a second-round pick. The Patriots had to let him go because they couldn’t afford to sign him. The only teams that were quarterback-needy that would give up something of value that were outside of the AFC were the Niners, and maybe the Cardinals. They were not going to trade him inside the AFC. They also wanted to hold on to him as long as they could to evaluate Brady’s status this year and see if he was declining. Brady has performed extremely well so they made the decision. Most teams were afraid to make the trade because of the reputation Belichick has for coming out on top in these trades. So while he was definitely worth two first-round picks, nobody wanted to be the general manager that made that trade and came out on the short end. Too many coaches and players have left New England and not had great success, so that factored into things. The best they were probably going to get was a mid first round pick, but instead of getting a mid to late first round pick, they got an early second round pick. They fell 15 to 17 spots in the draft in order to hold on to Jimmy G for 8 games as an insurance policy. That was the cost of doing business. They seem to like Garoppolo so they probably gave him some input as to where he was traded. Obviously Brady’s history has something to do with this too. He’s earned a lot of pull within the organization. Timing is everything. I wish they could have kept Jimmy too but it is what it is. Long Live TB12!

  33. thorsmark says:
    December 21, 2017 at 11:36 am
    For those of you who think the Pats should have released or traded Brady…it will never happen. Brady has earned the right to retire in New England. As a Pats fan, I’m willing to sit through several losing seasons just so Brady retires a Patriot. That’s the least he deserves after all the joy he’s brought to the region.

    ———–

    Amen

    Last think I would want to see is what happened to Montana where he still isn’t really comfortable with the 49ers organization.

  35. Bill Bixby says:

    Except for the fact that other qbs that moved on from the Pats ended up being passed around and not as franchise QBs

    ==========================

    Cassel’s best year was with Kansas City, not New England. And Bledsoe was better with the Bills than his last couple with the Pats. And 5 different Patriots backup QBs started an NFL game this year.

    Pats backup QBs may not all have been bona fide starters, but they sure do seem to stick around the league much longer than other teams’ backups. The Brady is just a “system” QB argument is ridiculous as he has been the only constant Belichick has chosen to keep.

  36. eddiea25 says:
    December 21, 2017 at 11:48 am
    Bob Kraft traded Jimmy, not BB. It’s going to come back to haunt them.

    ————

    Despite all evidence to the contrary, people continue to raise this point. It’s a fantasy. Belichick traded Jimmy G.

  37. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:

    December 21, 2017 at 11:23 am

    If he was that great Belichick wouldn’t have traded him.

    ==================================

    Evidence please? Belichick has a long and storied reputation for getting rid of talent that starts to get expensive. This is another example. Not disputable.

  38. I’ve had the luxury of watching Montana and Young for so many years. My first memory of football was “the catch” in 1981 as a 7 year old. Needless to say, we’ve had it pretty good over the years.
    I’ll tell you what. Jimmy G has some of the characteristics of both of those HOF QB’s. It’s not hyperbole to say he’s the next great one. He has that “it” and he’s a natural leader.
    Lock him up for 22 million/year for 5 years. Another good draft, a top line free agent or two this off season and the niners are a playoff team next year.
    We’re back!!!

  39. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:

    December 21, 2017 at 11:23 am

    If he was that great Belichick wouldn’t have traded him.

    ==================

    This is also kind of funny in light of your insistence that Brady is a “system” QB and that a high school QB could run it. You are finally calling Brady “great”, progress!

  40. Bill Bixby says:
    December 21, 2017 at 11:18 am
    Dumb move by the Pats for not trading Brady and keeping Jimmy. Bradys future is short term. Jimmy is long term. The Pats would’ve picked up right where they leave off with Brady had they kept Jimmy. Maybe Bill plans to retire when Brady does and doesn’t care what happens afterwards.

    ———-

    March 7th, 2012. Peyton Manning released. Widely viewed as the smartest decision they could have made. They had the next great QB in Andrew Luck.

    Peyton won a Super Bowl, made two, and won the division every year. How’s Luck and Indy doing now?

    It certainly looks promising for the 49ers at the moment, but nobody knows how this trade will turn out long term.

    However, what they do know is you don’t trade away all time great players.

  41. eddiea25 says:
    December 21, 2017 at 11:48 am
    Bob Kraft traded Jimmy, not BB. It’s going to come back to haunt them.

    ______________________

    Are people naturally naive?

    Brady is the GOAT and he is leading the league in passing and they are 11-3, if they win the next two games they have home field advantage. He is playing at the top of the league.

    Do you want to gamble on him or against him. Only an idiot would gamble against him and Belicheck is not an idiot.

    If Brady has 3 more all pro years is not that same as 10 years with Jimmy G.

    No one is ever betting against Brady

    28-3

  43. Still amazing to me that the Niners got the Pat’s best QB on their roster for a 2nd rd pick. They went from having the worst QB in the division to the best right along with Goff.

  44. Great to see him having success elsewhere. I don’t understand how some coaches will just throw their rookie QB on the field with no development and expect them to play like veterans. Clearly he paid attention.

  45. First of all, Tom Brady is a system quarterback, because all quarterbacks operate within a system.

    Secondly, the lack of success of a quarterback that went to a different team can almost always be attributed to the poor quality of the system of that new team.

  46. Brady is not a system QB, but he’s always had the luxury of being in the best system.

    Belichick is clearly heads and shoulders above any other coach
    Belichick coaches up players better than any other coach
    Patriots almost always have great defenses
    Patriots always have great special teams
    Patriots play in one of the weakest divisions.

    I like Garoppolo but he’s beaten Chicago, Houston and Tenn. Let’s see how he does in a full season

    And finally Belichick probably already knows what QB he’s picking in the draft.

  48. Bill Bixby says:
    December 21, 2017 at 11:18 am
    Dumb move by the Pats for not trading Brady and keeping Jimmy. Bradys future is short term. Jimmy is long term. The Pats would’ve picked up right where they leave off with Brady had they kept Jimmy. Maybe Bill plans to retire when Brady does and doesn’t care what happens afterwards

    /////////////////

    They would have only gotten a 4th rounder for Brady.

  49. I guess things are no longer complicated? Everyone expects all decisions (regardless of prospective) to be easy no brainer decisions. Difficult decisions no longer exist.

  51. That can’t be right. The trolls have assured us a Pats QB can’t do anything outside of New England’s system.
    =====

    I’m not sure why Patriot fans would say that about a guy they seemed to like so much?!

  52. veddermn8 says:
    December 21, 2017 at 12:08 pm
    patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    December 21, 2017 at 11:23 am
    If he was that great Belichick wouldn’t have traded him.
    ==================================
    Evidence please? Belichick has a long and storied reputation for getting rid of talent that starts to get expensive. This is another example. Not disputable.

    ———

    Thanks not the evidence I was talking about. I was talking about the information that came from the organization.

    Read Tom Curran. Someone who obviously has the pulse of the organization.

    Curran: Kraft wasn’t telling Belichick not to trade Brady

    Tom Curran says the Patriots never exchanged contract numbers with Jimmy Garoppolo, and owner Robert Kraft didn’t tell coach Bill Belichick not to trade Tom Brady.

  53. He has a lot of potential but the trade was going to happen either way. Also, for the trolls it was Belichick that decided to trade Garoppolo not Kraft. Garoppolo was not content with staying a backup and the Pats decided that they wanted to get something for him instead of letting him walk in free agency. After the way Brady has been playing he has 2 or 3 more years left in him.

  54. luckyforus says:

    December 21, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Brady is not a system QB, but he’s always had the luxury of being in the best system.

    Belichick is clearly heads and shoulders above any other coach
    Belichick coaches up players better than any other coach
    Patriots almost always have great defenses
    Patriots always have great special teams
    Patriots play in one of the weakest divisions.

    I like Garoppolo but he’s beaten Chicago, Houston and Tenn. Let’s see how he does in a full season

    And finally Belichick probably already knows what QB he’s picking in the draft.

    =====================================

    Weak schedule/division argument doesn’t add up.

    Brady’s winning pct vs. AFC East – .787
    Brady’s winning pct vs rest of NFL – .774

    Top 5 team records vs. playoff teams since 2001
    1. PATS- (51-31, .622)
    2. PIT- (43-46-1, .483)
    3. GNB- (43-46, .483)
    4. IND- (43-52, .453)
    5. DEN- (39-54, .419)

    Belichick’s Patriots record without Brady starting: 18-19

    Also Patriots have almost exclusively played a first place schedule over the last 16 years or so.

    If Brady was in any way replaceable, Belichick would have traded him for picks loooong ago, like he has so many other talented players who grew too expensive.

  55. kneedragr says:
    December 21, 2017 at 10:55 am
    It seems like common sense to approach a potential game winning drive like that, unfortunately most QBs just sit there with a pouty look on their face.
    – – –

    I’m not sure I agree with that. I always see QBs talking to coaches when their defense is on the field. Just because NFL Films caught Jimmy G doing this excellent preparation in the event the Titan’s would’ve scored, it doesn’t mean that other QBs don’t do it as well.

  56. A couple of thoughts:

    1. This is what you get when you have a talented kid who has sat for most of the last 3 and half years and learned his craft. And it’s a LOT better than what you get when you throw out a college kid and hope for the best.

    2. And “learning your craft” is a lot more than just learning an offense and improving your mechanics. Its learning how to lead, and what you have to do to earn the respect of your team mates. And Jimmy had 3 plus years to learn from the best.

    3. And he learned that lesson well. Yes Jimmy has a great release and plenty of escape-ability. He had pocket awareness and is tough. But perhaps his greatest and most important skill is his ability to lead. The second biggest cheer after their against the Bills was when the Pats locker room heard that Jimmy won his first game with the Niners.

    4. Jimmy is in SF because Brady is still better than him and is very likely to be better to be better at least for another year or two. The decision was just that simple. BB knew how good Jimmy was, but the contract close simply ran out on the Pats.

    5. You can’t criticize the Pats for the SF trade. If you want to criticize them, do it for not trading him back in April when they could have had a least one #1 pick and others as well. Who knew Brady would play this well into his 40’s. So SF is the beneficiary of the cap system.

    6. This Guerrero thing is a tempest in a teapot. There was a conflict between the training staff and an outside “consultant”. About 25-30 players get treatment at TB12 which Guerrero runs and Brady owns. When there was a conflict about WHAT treatment is to be done, BB simply ended the conflict. Players have NOT been told not to go to TB12 anymore. It’s just that they can’t get the treatment at Gillette. They now have to take a 3 minute walk to get to the TB12 facility.

    In this day and age, a lot of these highly paid athletes have their own people to help them get through the season. This kind of conflict isn’t new. It just took it to be about the Pats and Brady, to make it a national story. :rolleyes:.

    7. In the end it will take more than a 3 game sample to determine just how good JG really is. There are a lot of QB’s who have had a stretch of good games and then flamed out. Some have even had good years, like Derrick Carr, and Dak Prescott, and have taken steps back. It is HARD to stay on the top. Even Brady has had some relative down seasons.

    That being said, If I were a Niner fan, I’d be pretty excited about watching this team build something good over the next 2 years. Then comes the difficult part, and that is MAINTAINING that success. Building a winner is hard. MAINTAINING a winner is 100 times harder in the NFL with the cap, FA, and draft all trying to level the field. Maintaining at winner for 18 years is just Freakin’ impossible. Even the strong organizations like the Steeler, Ravens, and Cowboys, have had their share of out of the playoffs mediocre years.

  57. I can’t wait til Brady goes and the vaunted Patriots organization has to answer for letting this guy go. And they have to go with someone like Hoyer.

    It’s been a pleasure recalling all the Patsie fans swearing this guy was overrated when they made the trade.

  58. The Pats won’t be great forever, you all know that correct?

    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    This is probably true. There is ample proof that the Patriots do not react well to turbulent times. When the AFL merged with the NFL they were ill prepared and had 7 consecutive losing seasons. When their owner went bankrupt and the team changed hands 3 times in 5 years they had 5 consecutive losing seasons.

    There is also ample proof that when things are stable the Patriots are one of the most consistent franchises in NFL history. Remove the 12 seasons of tumult and the franchise has only 6 losing seasons (none back to back) in the other 46 seasons they’ve played.

    If you don’t like the Patriots, it will be best for folks to root for some form of chaos to hit the team, otherwise disappointment will be the upshot.

  59. Niner fans should be stoked; these are the start of the good ol’ days. Jimmy is the real deal.
    I wonder how this would have played out IF … last season, when Brady was suspended, Jimmy doesn’t get hurt in that Dolphin’s game and instead goes 4-0 , absolutely lights it up. Stats , QB rating everything, Does BB put Brady on the bench? Probably not, but we never got that chance to find out.
    Knowing how Brady came into this league, Oh the irony if he went out like Bledsoe.

  60. Any haters claming this is Matt Cassell or Matt Flynn are haters who know nothing about the sport of football. This dude is the real deal and was a steal for the Niners. Shut up SHehawk fans your phony dynasty and window has closed. The Niners have a boat load of cap room and draft picks and have a “pocket qb” who won’t get injured and run out of the league like that troll Wilson. Get use to it haters. The niners are back and will be next years rams when they fix that oline and offensive weapons.. Lynch and Shanhan are geniuses! WhO HAS IT BETTER! NONE OF YOU!

  61. scmems07 says:
    December 21, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Still amazing to me that the Niners got the Pat’s best QB on their roster for a 2nd rd pick. They went from having the worst QB in the division to the best right along with Goff.

    ___________________________________________________

    You know, I still think Goff is a big question mark. He seems to be heavily managed, and from what I have seen he doesn’t seem all that “situationaly aware”, which is crystal clear with Jimmy G. Maybe it’s the small sample size of the games I have seen, but I am curious to see what next year brings.

  62. It was a great move by SF. They gave up a 2nd, but if they didn’t like what they saw they could just not sign him and get a 3rd round compensatory pick, and likely sign Cousins.

    As a Seahawk fan…it’s going to get tough in the NFC West with McVay and Shanahan developing these new offenses. And here we are stuck with the POS Bevell…

  63. it doesn’t mean that other QBs don’t do it as well

    We have an example just last week of Roethlisberger not doing it. 14 year vet.

    Not to pound on Ben, but him or a coach should have been lining up ducks.

  64. ampatsisahypocrite says:
    December 21, 2017 at 1:58 pm
    I can’t wait til Brady goes and the vaunted Patriots organization has to answer for letting this guy go. And they have to go with someone like Hoyer.

    It’s been a pleasure recalling all the Patsie fans swearing this guy was overrated when they made the trade.

    __________________________

    No Pats fans wanted to See Jimmy G go, but what were the Pats supposed to to, bet against Brady? If he says he wants to play for 5 more years. He gets to play for 5 more years.

  65. I agree that Jimmy G is a stud, but he isn’t the only QB out there. Better they traded him to the NFC West than have him wind up in the AFC East. The Pats will either draft a QB or sign a good FA when Brady is done. Kraft is too addicted to winning to put a crap team on the field.

  66. Memo stolen from Bellichik’s desk:

    Operation Overlord

    1. Trade Jimmy for 2cnd round pick.

    2. Win Superbowl #6 with Tom.

    3. Have Tom retire.

    4. Tell Jimmy G to not sign franchise tag/holdout.

    5. Resign Jimmy

    6. Give up acquired 2cnd round pick due to Goodell’s next “Integrity Investigation”

    7. Make Josh Head Coach, Stay on as GM.

    8. Win 5 more Superbowls as GM

    9. Attend Goodell’s funeral after his heart attack due to above plan.

    10. Smile in public- just once.

  68. Weak schedule/division argument doesn’t add up.

    Brady’s winning pct vs. AFC East – .787
    Brady’s winning pct vs rest of NFL – .774

    Top 5 team records vs. playoff teams since 2001
    1. PATS- (51-31, .622)
    2. PIT- (43-46-1, .483)
    3. GNB- (43-46, .483)
    4. IND- (43-52, .453)
    5. DEN- (39-54, .419)

    ===========

    Pats have the best playoff record cause they almost always have home field advantage and 1st round bye benefited from their easy division. When has anyone from the Pats division gone to the SB since Belichick. When has the AFC East had a pro bowl QB other than Brady. The Pats backup QB is almost always better than any of the other teams QB in the AFC East. The AFC East sucks and so does the QB’s and head coaches.

  69. luckyforus says:

    December 21, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Weak schedule/division argument doesn’t add up.

    Brady’s winning pct vs. AFC East – .787
    Brady’s winning pct vs rest of NFL – .774

    Top 5 team records vs. playoff teams since 2001
    1. PATS- (51-31, .622)
    2. PIT- (43-46-1, .483)
    3. GNB- (43-46, .483)
    4. IND- (43-52, .453)
    5. DEN- (39-54, .419)

    ============================================

    Pats have the best playoff record cause they almost always have home field advantage and 1st round bye benefited from their easy division. When has anyone from the Pats division gone to the SB since Belichick. When has the AFC East had a pro bowl QB other than Brady. The Pats backup QB is almost always better than any of the other teams QB in the AFC East. The AFC East sucks and so does the QB’s and head coaches.
    ======================================

    Pats wining pct. is almost the same in and out of division. Pats division plays them just as tough as the rest of the NFL due to how well they know them. And the playoff team W-L I pointed out is regular season matchups so home field doesn’t really apply there. And this year, the AFC East is tied for second in division wins while having to play the best division in the NFL, NFC South. And the Pats went 3-1 against that division. And you didn’t address the Pats perennial 1st place schedule.

  70. In spite of playing a 1st place schedule virtually every year Belichick/Brady are .764 (120-37) against teams outside the AFCE and .787 (74-20) in it. The division argument is just more uninformed hogwash. But tell us ‘lucky’ what Northern or Eastern division would you rather see them in?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!