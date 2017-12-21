John Lynch: 49ers’ focus in the 2018 draft will be putting pieces around Jimmy G

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 21, 2017, 2:22 PM EST
Getty Images

The most important piece of the puzzle is in place in San Francisco, and now the 49ers will look for the complementary pieces in the 2018 NFL draft.

That’s the word from 49ers General Manager John Lynch, who said today on FS1 that the 49ers are heading into 2018 thinking that Garoppolo is the man, and now they need to use the draft to put other players in place around him.

“It frees you up in the draft to go looking for other needs and build your team around him,” Lynch said of having Garoppolo in the fold.

Lynch said he’s had his eye on Garoppolo since early in the year, but that before the draft Patriots coach Bill Belichick wasn’t interested in trading Garoppolo. Fortunately for Lynch, Belichick changed his mind before the trade deadline. Now the only issue for the 49ers is getting the soon-to-be free agent Garoppolo signed, something that Lynch sounded confident will get done.

“I know he loves it here. I know we want him to be part of our future for a long, long time,” Lynch said.

For an NFL team in a rebuilding mode, the hard part is getting the quarterback of the future. Lynch thinks that’s all taken care of, thanks to the Garoppolo trade.

Permalink 47 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

47 responses to “John Lynch: 49ers’ focus in the 2018 draft will be putting pieces around Jimmy G

  4. They still have to sign him, right? I’m not being a smart-$#%. I’m generally asking… he’s a free agent? I guess at the least they’d tag him so that’s where the contract negotiations start? Two years of tags?

  5. Sorry. Anyone who closely follows the Pats knows Matt Cassel was never in Jimmy G’s league. Much as I love Tom, the Pats could very much regret not retaining Garappolo.

  6. The 49ers had a future Hall of Famer and a young up and comer.. they went with Steve Young. The Packers had a future Hall of Famer and a young up and comer.. they went with Aaron Rodgers. The Patriots had a future Hall of Famer and a young up and comer.. They went with the old horse. It’ll be interesting to see how it plays out.

  8. ariani1985 says:
    December 21, 2017 at 2:26 pm
    with Brady looking like garbage the last month this might come back to bite them..?

    If by “garbage” you mean beating the Steelers last week in the race for the AFC Championship, I’ll buy the Hefty bags.

  9. Where are all the fortywhiner fans, who thought Jimmy G. was going to be a bust,like other patriot backups.Too bad the Pats didn’t trade him to arizona so that 49r’s could stay in the basement for the next 10 years. When it was obvious to everyone in New England especially Belichick. Only Cleveland could be dumber than San Fran.

  10. Where are all the fortywhiner fans, who thought Jimmy G. was going to be a bust,like other patriot backups.Too bad the Pats didn’t trade him to arizona so that 49r’s could stay in the basement for the next 10 years. When it was obvious to everyone in New England especially Belichick. Only Cleveland could be dumber than San Fran.

  11. Jimmy needs to play the franchise tag game for a couple of years or sign a very short term deal (2 years max) for at least 25 mil per year. He needs to use his leverage.Quarterbacks at this point are just leap-frogging each other in terms of salary (Stafford,Carr,and Lucky are the top 3 salaried but they are far from the best QB’s).

  12. Franchise tag is all but guaranteed if he doesn’t sign a deal quickly. No chance S.F. lets him hit free agency. ZERO. You don’t think Cleveland wants a shot at signing him?

  13. .
    Three points for the out of town geniuses who follow the NFC North but are also experts on all AFC East backup QBs :

    1. Nobody in New England wanted to trade Jimmy G. However, you can’t tie up 40 million in cap space at one position and kill a guy’s career by hoarding QBs. Something had to give.

    2. Garopollo had been a solid, loyal soldier who never caused a problem, even as he watched lesser talents be given opportunities that he was not afforded. He and Brady share the same agent, Don Yee, and I’m quite sure that he was very, very instrumental in Jimmy winding up in SF. The Patriots owed him this one for certain.

    3. The 49ers did not fleece the Patriots. Belichick called Lynch, proposed the terms and the deal was consummated. According to Lynch, there was no back and forth. It was done in less than an hour. Even though Belichick is portrayed as Dr Loveless, this was clearly a case of him taking a lesser offer to make sure Jimmy ended up in a situation where he could excel. Shanahan and Lynch provide such an environment. Patriots fans realize that Garopollo is going to be an outstanding QB for years to come. However, this is just a case of “situational football”, front office edition.
    .

  14. I’d love to be Castle’s agent right about now. The dude has massive leverage over the 49’ers and can ask for a monster contract or at least some nice quick cash via the Frnachise tag.

  17. Garropolo = Matt Cassel 2.0

    People forget Matt Cassel made the pro bowl with the Chiefs and took the team to the playoffs in 2010. That was right before he regressed to the mean and became the Matt Cassel we are all familiar with today. If Garropolo was that great, Belichick wouldn’t have traded him.

  19. I’m very excited about the changes, especially having legit playcalling and jimmy G. The one regret is we passed on this year’s def ROY Lattimore, who was also our biggest defensive need. Now we need to strike on CB early in FA and probably the draft as well. Besides that, Offensive line, and if a top end RB or Wr. This team needs more of a red zone wr, even if he’s a part time RZ guy like golladay, a martavis, or Chris Henry.

  20. <therealraider says:

    The 49ers had a future Hall of Famer and a young up and comer.. they went with Steve Young. The Packers had a future Hall of Famer and a young up and comer.. they went with Aaron Rodgers. The Patriots had a future Hall of Famer and a young up and comer.. They went with the old horse.

    All true. But some additional context needed:

    Brady > Montana
    Brady >>>>>>> Favre

    Brady is in a league all his own. 5 SB wins with different player. 2 SB losses in which he walked off the field with the lead (thanks to him).

    As a Pats fan I never wanted to see JG go, but with Brady we are in unchartered waters.

  21. I hope he’s the real deal. The NFL needs more QBs of superstar caliber. I’ll reserve judgment until next season when teams have more tape of him.

  23. Jimmy G is just a winner. He already has 2 rings, very little wear on his body, and a boatload of money heading his way.

    If Brady finishes out this year and has 1-2 more as a top level QB, New England did OK in this trade. That’s a big if, however.

  24. For a guy I didnt take too seriously as a rookie GM, John Lynch made a smoking good move here. Some franchisea search years for the right QB. He saw him and made it happen. Im impressed really. Now secure his rights for years and they are set.

  29. 6ball says:
    December 21, 2017 at 3:01 pm
    .
    Three points for the out of town geniuses who follow the NFC North but are also experts on all AFC East backup QBs :
    ———
    I have to admit that I was wrong. The way this started out I thought it was just going to be another snark filled rant. But I was wrong. Excellent post 6ball. You said it all. Bravo! Standing ovation from this guy. {me}
    Merry Christmas!

  34. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:

    December 21, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    Garropolo = Matt Cassel 2.0

    People forget Matt Cassel made the pro bowl with the Chiefs and took the team to the playoffs in 2010. That was right before he regressed to the mean and became the Matt Cassel we are all familiar with today. If Garropolo was that great, Belichick wouldn’t have traded him.

    ==============================================

    So you’re saying Belichick has never traded a talented player away, especially before he becomes expensive,despite ample, ample evidence to the contrary? Next.

  36. I’m not a fan of the 49ers but if I were going to Bring players around him I would start with the offense of line look in the draft looking for you see walking trades a good offense of line will give your quarterback extra time it’ll give you receive your sexual time and will give your running backs extra space

  37. It’s such a weak attempt at analysis for Jimmy G to just say “oh Matt Cassel blah blah Patriots backups blah blah”, if that’s the best attempt you got then seriously don’t bother.

    Cassel was a career college backup and wasn’t even on the radar in the draft.
    Jimmy started for years and was highly scouted and coveted by many teams.

    Jimmy has the footwork, the tight release, touch and accuracy throwing to any part of the field, pocket awareness, natural leadership, confidence, work ethic. He was coveted in the NFL before he was ever a Patriot. People have this “oh it’s just because he’s Brady’s backup and won a couple games with a good Pats team” mentality and they are just clueless.

    The fact they were drafted by the same team doesn’t make them the same player. Teams viewed Jimmy as a potential #1 long before he was ever a Patriot. I watched a lot of his games at Eastern Illinois and couldn’t believe a kid this sharp and poised was at a small Div II program. He was more impressive to watch than any individual quarterback at any SEC school or power 5, whatever. He had “Sundays” written all over him from the start, and is not comparable in any way whatsoever to Matt Cassel who was a nobody that caught a lucky hot streak and cashed it in.

  39. Offer Him 17 mill a year for 3-5 years then for sure you know he is the real deal. Just think without Brady he would be our starter without a doubt. Frisco this guy is a cut above Cassel the teams that passed on Jimmie will be sorry to say the least. Good luck with your new franchise QB!!!!!!

  40. Anyone who thinks he’s Matt Cassel 2.0 after these last 3 starts needs to go back to football 101. It’s not even about his stats or wins but it’s the whole package: pocket awareness, accuracy, improvising , leadership. Anyone who knows a thing about football watches him and play and conclude: this guy is the real deal.

  41. The 49ers went with Steve Young because Montana had a weak arm and it got worse with injuries in the later stages of his career. People should remember the short passes Montana threw in his final years as 9ers QB. If it wasn’t for Rice and Taylor, those short passes would have been much less effective. It gave rise to the term Yard After Catch, and Rice and Taylor scored high in that category. People started calling the offense “West Coast Offense” because the Oakland Raiders was throwing short passes too. Tom Brady is not like Joe Montana. Brady is healthy and he has a much stronger arm than Montana. Brady looks like he can go another 5 years or more but Montana was done after a short stint in Kansas City.

  42. The 49ers have a quarterback – FO after the season
    The Eagles have a quarterback – hurt
    The Texans have a quarterback – hurt

    The Browns have a new general manager – Yes!

    ======================================

    Thanks Capt. Obvious.

  45. Before this season, it was obvious that the Niners were looking for a franchise QB because Hoyer is not going to be a franchise QB. They would probably have drafted a top QB, someone like USC’s Sam Darnold, if not for Jimmy G ruining their chances to draft #2 overall.

  46. Now that they have Jimmy, and he is taking over, they will be drafting players to fill other areas of need, such as cornerback, WR, OL, and probably OLB.

  47. Here’s the scoop. Two years of franchise tags, Jimmy will make lots of dough. Two years from now he resigns with the Pats and Belichick and becomes a future HOF just like Brady.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!