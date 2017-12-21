Johnathan Joseph fined $18,231 for horse collar

Getty Images

The NFL has fined Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph $18,231 for a horse collar tackle against the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. Joseph plans to appeal.

Officials penalized Joseph for the illegal tackle on receiver Keelan Cole in the second quarter Sunday.

Cole’s 18-yard catch and Joseph’s 15-yard penalty moved the ball to the Houston 18. Jacksonville scored a touchdown three plays later on its way to a 45-7 victory.

Cole finished with seven catches for 186 yards and a touchdown. Joseph made two tackles.