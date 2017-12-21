Josh Gordon wants to help bring a winning season to Cleveland

AP

Wide receiver Josh Gordon has 12 catches for 201 yards and a touchdown in his first three games back from nearly three years of suspensions and he said on Thursday that those outings have fallen short of his expectations.

That’s not because he wants gaudier individual numbers, however. Gordon said that “my main goal is to win more than anything like 200, 150-yard game” and the Browns have lost all three games he’s played to drop their record to 0-14 on the season.

If winning is the ultimate goal, Gordon might find more opportunity elsewhere and he said he’s happy for former teammates Joe Haden and Kenny Britt getting “a chance to go to the playoffs” after being dispatched by the Browns this year. He said he doesn’t harbor a desire to move on to another team, however.

“It’s something as a competitor you want to do,” Gordon said, via Cleveland.com. “You want to come to Cleveland to change the dynamic, to be one of the people responsible for bringing a winning season, a winning organization to the city.”

General Manager John Dorsey said this week that the Browns “are committed” to Gordon as long as Gordon remains committed to the Browns, so Gordon could get that opportunity in the years to come if he remains out of trouble and Dorsey gets the right players to fill out the rest of the roster.