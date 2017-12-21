K.J. Wright suggests NFL require every concussed player to miss at least one game

Getty Images

Cleared from a concussion after missing last week’s game, Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright proposes that the league require every player with a head injury to sit out at least one week. Wright’s suggestion likely is unpopular with most NFL players but makes total sense.

“The NFL needs to make it mandatory to where you miss one game if you have a concussion because you are just not right,’’ Wright said, via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. “I don’t care that anyone says they feel fine. I think you should miss one game if you’ve got a concussion because it’s a brain, and you’ve got to protect that brain because you’ve only got one.’’

Wright’s comment came on the same day the NFL fined the Seahawks $100,000 for improperly following the league’s concussion protocol in its handling of Russell Wilson after a hit he took in November. Wright praised the team in how it handled his concussion in a December 10 game against Jacksonville.

“They asked me a bunch of questions, took me in the locker room, shut me down,’’ Wright said. “I think they did good through the week. The doctors were really good in communicating with me. No one pressured me coming back. So they did a good job.’’

It was the second concussion of Wright’s career. He missed a game with a head injury in 2012.

“Doing certain things makes you dizzy,” Wright said. “The light hurts your eyes. If the light hurts your eyes, why are you playing a football game the following Sunday? Because you’ve got a concussion for a reason and it’s a brain, so you are going to put your brain through the same thing? That doesn’t make any sense to me, so I think you should miss a game.’’

Wright, 28, is married with an 18-month-old son.

“As you get older you get a new perspective of life,’’ Wright said. “You start having kids, get a wife, and you realize that at that at the end of the day it’s just a game. It’s a really important game. But it’s just a game. So the older you get, the wiser you should get, and so I realize different things. . . . [The] 23-year-old me would have probably tried to play through it, which is kind of dumb.’’