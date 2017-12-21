Kelvin Benjamin practicing on Thursday

Getty Images

The Bills will be trying to continue their playoff push in New England this Sunday and it looks like they will have wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin in the lineup for the effort.

Benjamin has been dealing with a torn meniscus in his knee for several weeks and played just under 60 percent of the snaps in last Sunday’s victory over the Dolphins before sitting out of practice on Wednesday. Benjamin is back on the field Thursday, however, and that’s a good sign for his chances of being available against the Patriots.

Benjamin has caught nine passes for 120 yards and a touchdown in four games for the Bills since being acquired in a trade with the Panthers. He hurt his knee in Week 11 and missed a pair of games before returning against the Colts and leaving after aggravating the injury.

Wide receiver Andre Holmes is the only player not practicing for the Bills on Thursday.