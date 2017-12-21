Kelvin Benjamin practicing on Thursday

Posted by Josh Alper on December 21, 2017, 12:29 PM EST
The Bills will be trying to continue their playoff push in New England this Sunday and it looks like they will have wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin in the lineup for the effort.

Benjamin has been dealing with a torn meniscus in his knee for several weeks and played just under 60 percent of the snaps in last Sunday’s victory over the Dolphins before sitting out of practice on Wednesday. Benjamin is back on the field Thursday, however, and that’s a good sign for his chances of being available against the Patriots.

Benjamin has caught nine passes for 120 yards and a touchdown in four games for the Bills since being acquired in a trade with the Panthers. He hurt his knee in Week 11 and missed a pair of games before returning against the Colts and leaving after aggravating the injury.

Wide receiver Andre Holmes is the only player not practicing for the Bills on Thursday.

  3. The Bills are due for a shocker against the Pats..it’s been a while and we’re due an upset. 22-17 final. END.THIS.DROUGHT

  4. tylawspick6 says:
    December 21, 2017 at 1:10 pm
    Reeks of desperation. How can a WR who is at 60% with a torn meniscus, who is injury prone, and has a lot of drops, help his team?

    Really, you think? A team that hasn’t been to the playoffs for 17 straight season is doing something desperate? I suppose you think they should just bow down to the mighty Patriots? I can’t wait to see them all jumping off the bandwagon when Brady retires…They are all so ready to.

  5. Anyone see the picture of David Andrews getting hit with a drink from the stands? Anyone notice how he didn’t charge the stands?

    Not sure how the NFL will feel about that after promoting similar behavior from the Seahawks.

  6. zeuslizard says:
    December 21, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    I can’t wait to see them all jumping off the bandwagon when Brady retires…They are all so ready to.
    ——————————————————————————————————————-
    Where does this nonsense come from? NE sold out the stadium before Brady got there and they’ll sell it out after he leaves. I’m not sure if you noticed, but Boston is kind of a big sports town and has actually won titles and generated fan interest in every sport.

