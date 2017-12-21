Larry Fitzgerald uncommitted to another season despite contract extension

Posted by Charean Williams on December 21, 2017, 4:41 PM EST
Even though Larry Fitzgerald signed a one-year extension last month that takes him through the 2018 season, the Cardinals receiver isn’t committing to a return next season.

I don’t know,” Fitzgerald said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “I’m going to take some time, figure it out. I’ll let you know, though.”

If Fitzgerald indeed calls it a career, he will play his last home game Sunday. He vows, though, not to treat it any differently than he has his other 109 home games.

“I’ll do what I usually do, say hello to my guys on the other team and go to the locker room. No different,” he said.

The Cardinals took Fitzgerald with the third overall pick in the 2004 draft and he’s become one of the best players in franchise history and one of the best receivers in NFL history. He has 1,217 career catches for 15,371 yards and 109 touchdowns.

Fitzgerald, 34, has left no doubt with his play this season that he still can play. He has 92 catches for 982 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games despite playing with three different quarterbacks.

  2. So sad that Fitz has never been paired with a “quality” QB — imagine what possibilities may have been.

  3. Many knucklehead players in this league should take a page out of Fitz’ handbook on how to be a “consummate professional”. If there is anyone who deserves a SB ring more and has never won one it is him and it’s not even close.

  4. wallabear says:
    December 21, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    He was, and they went to the Super Bowl.

  5. Wallabear, Fitz has had bad QB’s but was never paired with a quality QB? Didnt Kurt Warner take them to a Super Bowl? And isn’t Warner in the Hall of fame?

  7. Larry just gives me the impression of a true professional. Although i have never met the guy, he just seems like a very loving caring person. Went back to college and got his degree, a true role model. I root for the Cardinals just because of this guy. I just hope he isn’t next on a sexual charge. hope he goes to a true contender and gets his ring.

  8. schmitty2 says:
    December 21, 2017 at 5:02 pm
    This lifelong Seahawks fan couldn’t agree more.
    Larry Fitzgerald exudes class.
    T.O. talent, Largent loyalty, and a Walter Payton level gentleman.
    Deserving of every accolade one could bestow upon him.

  11. If the NFL had an All Time team that had to have players who were almost perfect at everything. On the field. Off the field. Walter Payton and Larry Fitzgerald would get my first two votes. Payton left us way too soon. That might be part of what makes me respect Fitz even that much more.

