Larry Fitzgerald uncommitted to another season despite contract extension

Getty Images

Even though Larry Fitzgerald signed a one-year extension last month that takes him through the 2018 season, the Cardinals receiver isn’t committing to a return next season.

“I don’t know,” Fitzgerald said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “I’m going to take some time, figure it out. I’ll let you know, though.”

If Fitzgerald indeed calls it a career, he will play his last home game Sunday. He vows, though, not to treat it any differently than he has his other 109 home games.

“I’ll do what I usually do, say hello to my guys on the other team and go to the locker room. No different,” he said.

The Cardinals took Fitzgerald with the third overall pick in the 2004 draft and he’s become one of the best players in franchise history and one of the best receivers in NFL history. He has 1,217 career catches for 15,371 yards and 109 touchdowns.

Fitzgerald, 34, has left no doubt with his play this season that he still can play. He has 92 catches for 982 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games despite playing with three different quarterbacks.