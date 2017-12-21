Marshawn Lynch fined for yelling at officials

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 21, 2017, 2:03 PM EST
Getty Images

Marshawn Lynch was fined for his latest interaction with an official, but at least he gets to play this time.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Lynch was fined “$24,000 and change” for unsportsmanlike conduct toward a referee.

The league’s fine schedule for “verbal or other non-physical offense against official” calls for a fine of $24,309 for a first offense.

But Lynch was suspended for a game in October for bumping an official, so they obviously draw a line between the physical and non-physical contact.

Lynch voiced his displeasure with officials after the Derek Carr fumble through the end zone and out of bounds last week, which ended their comeback bid against the Cowboys. And those words cost him.

Permalink 25 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

25 responses to “Marshawn Lynch fined for yelling at officials

  1. lol, in the meantime other players bump officials and do not get suspended. The National Inconsistent League ….I also wonder if that ref who folded his paper and called the ball that was short a first down, has gone to Las Vegas to pick up his bonus check?

  4. radrntn says:
    December 21, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    lol, in the meantime other players bump officials and do not get suspended.
    ————————-

    Lynch didn’t get suspended for bumping an official. He got suspended for coming off of the sideline during a fight and shoving an official.

  6. The REAL unsportsmanlike and Unprofessional behavior was when referee Steratore used a folded index card, to STILL incorrectly access a yardage situation. Increasingly, NFL games are like WWE and THAT is the real threat to the League. (Along with its inane rulebook – like for the pass catch requirement).

  8. mmack66 says:
    December 21, 2017 at 2:27 pm
    radrntn says:
    December 21, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    lol, in the meantime other players bump officials and do not get suspended.
    ————————-

    Lynch didn’t get suspended for bumping an official. He got suspended for coming off of the sideline during a fight and shoving an official
    – – – – – – – – – – – –
    Oh, and to think I thought it was because he was a Raider…silly me

  10. I don’t understand why nobody has noticed or commented on the fact that Carr’s knee was clearly down out of bounds BEFORE the ball left his hand. That call should have been Raiders, first down, at about the three yard line.

  12. radrntn says:
    December 21, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    Oh, and to think I thought it was because he was a Raider…silly me
    ————————-

    I’m sure that was a factor.

  13. tootitan says:
    December 21, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    I don’t understand why nobody has noticed or commented on the fact that Carr’s knee was clearly down out of bounds BEFORE the ball left his hand.
    ———————–

    Because it isn’t true. The ball was out of his hand well before his knee hit out of bounds.

  14. The NFL always blames everything except biased officiating. There was one game this year, when one team had no penalties. and other team had a bunch?

  16. The current what is a pass is a bunch of BS. Just like going out of bounds while scoring a touchdown, but touching the pylon? Somebody was doing so good stuff.

  17. J Huber says:
    December 21, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Just like going out of bounds while scoring a touchdown, but touching the pylon? Somebody was doing so good stuff.
    ——————–

    I’m sure if tiny hands Carr would have held onto the ball and scored, instead of fumbling the ball through the end zone, you would be all for it.

  18. mmack66 says:
    December 21, 2017 at 2:47 pm
    radrntn says:
    December 21, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    Oh, and to think I thought it was because he was a Raider…silly me
    ————————-

    I’m sure that was a factor.
    – – – — – – – –
    Glad you agree the refs and the league have a bias for the raiders

  20. Fined for shouting at a referee. He should have dived at his legs or tried to swipe the ball out of his hands. That would have been OK.

  21. If you don’t understand it takes determination, discipline and an ulta-competitive spirit (each an attributes which translates to success in any arena) to excel as a professional athlete, you’re much dumber than you think Lynch is.

  22. As a Raider fan I just wish that the league would suspend Lynch for life so that way Son-of-Al could no longer force the team to carry and play this washed-up cancer.

  23. tootitan says:
    December 21, 2017 at 2:38 pm
    I don’t understand why nobody has noticed or commented on the fact that Carr’s knee was clearly down out of bounds BEFORE the ball left his hand. That call should have been Raiders, first down, at about the three yard line.
    __________________________________________________________

    Just went back and watched out of curiosity and yea no his knee was not down out of bounds. It’s not even close actually, it’s so clear that the ball leaves his hand before his knee touches that I would recommend you go get your eyes checked at the very least.

  24. jason9696 says:

    December 21, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    Marshawn Lynch seems like kind of an off human being. It makes you wonder what he’d be doing if he wasn’t a professional football player.

    Probably something where he mentor kids, you know since that’s one of the things he does with his money is give back to kids with good grades. How low do you feel right now?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!