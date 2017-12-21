Marshawn Lynch fined for yelling at officials

Getty Images

Marshawn Lynch was fined for his latest interaction with an official, but at least he gets to play this time.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Lynch was fined “$24,000 and change” for unsportsmanlike conduct toward a referee.

The league’s fine schedule for “verbal or other non-physical offense against official” calls for a fine of $24,309 for a first offense.

But Lynch was suspended for a game in October for bumping an official, so they obviously draw a line between the physical and non-physical contact.

Lynch voiced his displeasure with officials after the Derek Carr fumble through the end zone and out of bounds last week, which ended their comeback bid against the Cowboys. And those words cost him.