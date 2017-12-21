NFL fines Seahawks $100,000 for Russell Wilson concussion protocol violation

Posted by Mike Florio on December 21, 2017, 2:27 PM EST
In a decision that could have taken six hours and not six weeks, the league has imposed accountability on the Seahawks for the failure to keep quarterback Russell Wilson out of action until a concussion evaluation was performed on him in a Thursday night game against the Cardinals.

The NFL and NFL Players Association jointly have announced that the Seahawks have been fined $100,000 for failure to apply the concussion protocol to Wilson on November 9. Also, the Seattle coaching and medical staffs will be required to attending remedial medical training regarding the concussion protocol.

After taking an illegal hit to the jaw from Cardinals linebacker Karlos Dansby, Wilson exited the game at the direction of referee Walt Anderson. Wilson, while sitting down as the blue medical tent was being unfurled around him, got up, grabbed his helmet, and re-entered the game.

“Once it is determined that a medical examination is warranted, a player may only be cleared to return by the medical staff,” the joint statement explains. “Mr. Wilson’s return to the field without a sideline concussion evaluation was therefore in violation of the concussion protocol.  Subsequently the team medical staff did examine the player and clear him per the protocol.”

The NFL and the NFLPA will update the protocol to instruct officials, teammates, and coaches to take the player directly to a member of the medical team for a concussion assessment. It’s an obvious tweak that already is implied by the very existence of the protocol, and via the application of common sense.

The $100,000 fine represents the maximum punishment for a first offense under the protocol. As the NFL and the NFLPA consider further changes to the protocol, perhaps they should consider making the penalty something more than, to a billion-dollar entity, the equivalent of a parking ticket.

51 responses to “NFL fines Seahawks $100,000 for Russell Wilson concussion protocol violation

  3. There needs to be a better system and it needs to start NOW. We have players being pulled and players being left on the field it seems randomly. If a concussion is suspected the play stops and does not resume until an unbiased neurologist runs ON THE FIELD and clears or removes the player in question. We can’t have players being forced off the field only to pass the concussion test, meanwhile their absence costs their team the game, just look to Crabtree and the Raiders last week. I know I would be pissed off if a star player on my team was removed only to have him pass the protocol meanwhile the team struggles without that player.

  6. Plotting to disregard a potential brain injury: $100,000
    Plotting to disregard 0.02 PSI caused by natural phenomenon: $1,000,000, 2 draft picks and a 4 game suspension.

    seems about right

  7. The 2017 Seattle Seahawks are a lot like the old Falcons stadium. An implosion destroyed most of their “dynasty” but they are hanging on by a thread. After the loss this weekend the implosion will be complete and it will be glorious!

  8. Fining an NFL team $100k is exactly the same as fining me $1 for illegal parking. If it’s me, I’m doing it again.

  9. It’s an obvious tweak that already is implied by the very existence of the protocol, and via the application of common sense.
    ————————————————————-

    We all know obvious and common sense doesn’t exist at the NFL office.

    Just like after learning about the Ideal Gas law, one would think it was obvious and common sense to see that the temperature played a role in the Patriot’s PSI drop.

  11. Due to the danger involved, this is 100 times worse than the Pats taping a few feet from the designated location, or phantom football deflation, yet they did not lose any picks. SMH.

    If they were really concerned with player safety, they would have fined the team $2M, the coach $500K, and taken two first-rounders…but we know that BS penalties only apply to the Pats.

  12. And where is Russell Wilson’s punishment in all this? I was watching as that unfolded and he was the one who refused the examination by the medical staff. The team didnt just send him back out there, Wilson went back out on his own.

    These players and the NFLPA want the teams to be accountable, they have accused the NFL of ignoring injured and concussed players…..so what accountability do the players have….specifically Wilson in this case. When a player ignores or outright refuses the protocols that are put in place for their safety….they need to be held accountable too.

  15. 100K Paul Allen is a billionaire.

    This is a freaking joke.

    Fire Goodell.

    This like is fining serial cheater, Woody Johnson and the Jets, only 100K and Mike Tomlin 100K for his cheating on the field.

    Unbelievable.

    What is it? Drugs? Is Goodell this delusional? How can a guy so concerned with league image, completely botch the punishment portion, reflecting the violation.

    100K for Paul Allen is like a penny to you and me. It’s not a form of punishment. It’s a charity donation for crying out loud.

  16. If he grabbed his helmet and went in with talking with his coach isn’t this on him? The coach and players would probably assume he was cleared and just re-entered the game. Who does the player or med staff report results to? I bet the coach thought the OC had cleared it and vice versa. Every system works if people follow it and fails if they don’t.

  17. Players should be allowed back in the game, without going through protocol, only if they sign a waiver that states that they give up any right they have to sue, or cash in on a lawsuit filed against the NFL, for concussion related ailments they may experience after they retire. That’s one way to hold players accountable

  19. truninerfan49 says:
    December 21, 2017 at 3:07 pm
    Big deal, a 100,000.00 fine is nothing to NFL teams.

    1 0 Rate This

    ————————

    Which is proof Goodell cheats and Seattle is a protected team. Paul Allen and Goodell must take boat rides together over to Alaska and go fishing or something.

    There is no other explanation as to why someone so concerned about image, continues to insult the NFL customer’s intelligence.

    Goodell was fearful we would learn about some kind of an issue with Wilson’s concussion, so this is kind of like a cover-up of sorts.

    See the Richardson fiasco from last week: “we’re allowing Richardson to investigate himself, but we changed our mind once the story got out, so we didn’t want to get caught looking like we are trying to help him cover that up, so we announced our own fake investigation that will never happen and is meaningless, because Richardson is selling the team..”

    Kinda cool, huh?

  20. It is indeed trump change. Paul Allen probably got such a big tax cut from the GOP that he won’t even notice the fine. Perhaps a future penalty may include draft picks. That will make them pay attention to the protocols for sure. First offense, a 3rd round pick becomes a 4th round pick. A repeat offense? First round pick moves to the second round. If you pick 18th in the first round, you get penalized to have to pick 18th on the second round instead.

  21. badrapp says:
    December 21, 2017 at 2:50 pm
    Theory of Relative Goodell: Integrity of the game > Integrity of the brain

    9 1 Rate This

    ——————

    Except he gets and F grade in both categories.

  23. Too bad they can’t use the cracked cup excuse to get out of this.

    On a side note, what’ going on with the Colts and their potentially illegal use of sideline folks to clear the snow for the kicker? What about Eli Manning and his alleged fake memorabilia ring? It’s almost too much to keep track of.

  24. Either Pete Carrol knew he was going back into the game without going through the protocol (cheating) or he didn’t know that his QB subverted the process and wandered back onto the field by himself (moronic)

    So, Pete – are you a cheater or a moron? (technically, i guess he could be both)

  25. I am obviously biased in this example, but if the NFL was serious about these violations, they would have the offending team FORFEIT the game. That would show everyone how serious they are taking Brain Injury prevention.

    I am sick and tired of all of us debating fines, suspensions, etc. when there are infractions. The grumpy old man in me says make the penalties SEVERE, and I think forfeiting games is just under slightly less than a lifetime ban.

  27. 100k? That’ll teach them, that’s what, 10% of one games parking revenue?

    If it’s not 7 figures, or it’s not draft picks, it’s not a real penalty

  28. Such snowflakes. Fine em and move on. He was obviously healthy and not concussed. Stop crying and play the damn game. Comparing this to the patriots and their cheating with deflated balls is ridiculous.

  30. SUSPEND THE COACH! SUSPEND THE QB! TAKE AWAY THEIR NEXT TWO FIRST ROUNDERS!

    THIS. CAN. NOT. STAND!!!

    …oh you said Seahawks? I’m sorry I thought it said Patriots. Carry on…

  31. cheaptrix12 says:
    December 21, 2017 at 3:43 pm
    Such snowflakes. Fine em and move on. He was obviously healthy and not concussed. Stop crying and play the damn game. Comparing this to the patriots and their cheating with deflated balls is ridiculous

    ——

    You must think you are interviewing for a league office position

  32. weeteblog says:
    December 21, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    And where is Russell Wilson’s punishment in all this? I was watching as that unfolded and he was the one who refused the examination by the medical staff. The team didnt just send him back out there, Wilson went back out on his own.

    These players and the NFLPA want the teams to be accountable, they have accused the NFL of ignoring injured and concussed players…..so what accountability do the players have….specifically Wilson in this case. When a player ignores or outright refuses the protocols that are put in place for their safety….they need to be held accountable too.
    ———————————
    Agreed !!! Wilson if guilty of deciding on his own to go back into the game ,should be suspended for a minimum of 2 games fined 500k plus forfeit the game checks of the suspension.I know its severe but do you think any of the nfl morons would do it again ? Plus NO player should be allowed back in the game till the neurologist informs the HEAD coach directly, Nobody else should have a say !!! IE: when mike Wallace was concussed his helmet was confiscated ….

  33. “Are you feeling concussed?”
    “… yes.”
    “Sorry, I meant do you want to do a bunch of illegal practices?”
    “No.”
    “Better.”

  34. “Comparing this to the Patriots and their cheating with deflated balls is ridiculous “? What’s ridiculous is the fact that chaeptrix Doesn’t understand 7th grade science and therefore doesn’t understand there was NO TAMPERING!
    What a coincidence that my low tire pressure gauge went on today, guess why? the tire needed air! That’s what happens when it’s cold!!

    Wilson was definitely aware he was not following protocol, where is the punishment for that?

  35. How come the NFL’s “repeat offender” penalty multiplier wasn’t applied here? Last year, Seattle was fined for violating the offseason practice rules for the third time. With this latest infraction, that’s 4 instances over a 5 year period where the Seahawks have been penalized by the league. For reasons that will never be explained, the NFL is happy to just keep assessing fines to this team and not suspending players/coaches or take away high draft picks. Integrity in action!

  37. cheaptrix12 says:
    December 21, 2017 at 3:43 pm
    Such snowflakes. Fine em and move on. He was obviously healthy and not concussed. Stop crying and play the damn game. Comparing this to the patriots and their cheating with deflated balls is ridiculous.
    ********************************
    You’re kidding right? No evidence pertaining to manually manipulating ball deflation found. Courts even laughed at it with notable scientists and institutions interjecting the “Ideal Gas Law” playing a role so what cheating? What about the Colts 3/4 footballs out of compliance during that game? Did you read the court documents and other pertinent information in the Wells report? What else, Spygate? The misinterpretation of a memo? Filming during games is not illegal. Filming from the wrong location is. They filmed for a half a game where 50k other fans could see the same thing. Stop the presses. Look up what Bill Cowher, Jimmy Johnson and Tony Dungy have said pertaining to gaining an edge with filming and sign stealing. So what else? We’re talking about potential brain damage vs weather causing deflation. You realize how obtuse you sound? Disregarding the CTE protocol with potential brain damage = $100k but weather causing deflation = 4 game suspension, loss of 2 draft picks and $1MM (which even if found guilty would be $25k for an equipment violation)? You’re correct, you can’t compare the two but you can compare how backwards the infractions that the league placed. Also, lets not forget the fact that this isn’t Seattle’s first issue with “bending the rules”.

  38. Instead of fines to the organizations, deduct the amount from next years salary cap. Then, make the fines large enough to make an impact. Apply the same strategy to players who have multiple violations. Fine them, then knock that much off the cap. Pretty quickly, the infractions would stop.

  39. Even the NFL knows that the Seahawks “dynasty” is over, so no reason to punish them more harshly since they are no threat to parity.

  40. Even the NFL knows that the Seahawks “dynasty” is over, so no reason to punish them more harshly since they are no threat to parity.
    ___________

    Exactly. Its only when you “win too much” that you get over-penalized for non-existent violations.

  43. weeteblog says:
    December 21, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    And where is Russell Wilson’s punishment in all this? I was watching as that unfolded and he was the one who refused the examination by the medical staff. The team didnt just send him back out there, Wilson went back out on his own.

    These players and the NFLPA want the teams to be accountable, they have accused the NFL of ignoring injured and concussed players…..so what accountability do the players have….specifically Wilson in this case. When a player ignores or outright refuses the protocols that are put in place for their safety….they need to be held accountable too.
    ———————————
    Agreed !!! Wilson if guilty of deciding on his own to go back into the game ,should be suspended for a minimum of 2 games fined 500k plus forfeit the game checks of the suspension.I know its severe but do you think any of the nfl morons would do it again ? Plus NO player should be allowed back in the game till the neurologist informs the HEAD coach directly, Nobody else should have a say !!! IE: when mike Wallace was concussed his helmet was confiscated …

    _____________________

    I agree with part of this but disagree with punishing Russell directly. Could be homerism, sure, but here’s my reasoning; no one knows what Russ was thinking and if he was concussed he may not either. We’ve witnessed a concussed player blubbering with complete loss of emotional composure, it’s not their fault at that point.
    The protocol was designed to remove the decision from the player.
    Protocol wasn’t followed.
    Punish those tasked with keeping a (potentially) compromised player from making the decision for failing to do so.

  45. Pats fans just can’t accept their golden boy cheated and got caught. Just ask The Deflator. Or the sideline practice videographers. Or Gronks elbow. Or whoever approved the Tuck rule. Or any player that was victim of the Gronk smash push off. Or Tommy’s trainer. The list of cheating incidents grows by the day, yet they still cry conspiracy.

  46. I can’t blame the NFL for some of these stupid rules because when I read what most fans have to say, they’re even dumber yet. What if Tom Brady was directing a drive late in the super bowl, and there was less than a minute to go, and the Pats have no timeouts. Suddenly, the refs force Brady to the sidelines while his backup comes in and throws an interception. Within seconds, it was determined that Brady didn’t have a concussion, and he was clear to go back in. But the other team ran the clock out. Game over. They need to stop the game until they know what’s going on. I realize that makes too much sense. That extra 30 seconds in a four hour game is just 30 seconds too much. After an entire season of football, we’re all fine with the wrong outcome in the super bowl. We’re idiots. No wonder the NFL teats us accordingly.

  48. If they get a $100k fine, then the bungling of Tom Savage’s concussion should come in at least $500k. After all he had a freaking seizure on the field – and on live tv – and they still sent him back out without getting checked out first.

  50. How much did the Patriots get fined for the Edelman concussion protocol violation in Super Bowl 49? Asking for a friend.
    ============================

    Your “friend” would tell that it was the same amount as the Seahawks were fined for the Russell Wilson concussion protocol violation in the 2014 NFCCG and the Kam Chancellor concussion protocol violation in Super Bowl 49.

  51. “Pats fans can’t accept “ TB12 got caught??? Got caught doing what exactly? Was he in my garage last night since my tire pressure gauge came on? No, it’s cold , so my tires lost pressure, just like happened to BOTH the Colts & Pats footballs because of the ideal gas law. And the Pittsburgh footballs last year in the Giants game.
    Since The NFL’s already admitted in Federal court they had no evidence, again what exactly did TB12 get caught doing???

