NFL to hire outside law firm for Jerry Richardson investigation

The NFL hired Lisa Friel as the league’s special counsel for investigations in 2015, but their investigation into workplace misconduct allegations against Panthers owner Jerry Richardson will be led by outside counsel.

On a Thursday conference call, NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said that the league will retain a law firm to head up an investigation the league took over last weekend after the Panthers announced they were starting a probe last Friday. Lockhart cited the broad nature of the investigation as the reason to use an outside firm.

Richardson announced on Sunday that he will sell the team after the end of the season. Lockhart said there was no pressure from the league for Richardson to make that move.

Lockhart also said that the league had no knowledge of four settlements paid to former employees, as reported by SI.com last weekend, and said that would be one of the matters covered by the investigation.