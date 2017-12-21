Nick Perry doubtful, Clay Matthews questionable for Saturday

Getty Images

The Packers may be down a pair of outside linebackers when they host the Vikings on Saturday night.

Nick Perry is listed as doubtful to play due to ankle and shoulder injuries. Perry missed the team’s overtime win over the Browns in Week 14 before returning to action in a limited role in last Sunday’s loss to the Panthers.

Clay Matthews played more snaps in that game, including one that saw him guess wrong on what Carolina was going to do offensively, but joined Perry as a non-participant in practice this week. He’s listed as questionable to play due to a hamstring injury.

Earlier on Thursday, Packers coach Mike McCarthy announced that wide receiver Davante Adams will miss the game with a concussion. Cornerback Davon House, who suffered a back injury against Cleveland and didn’t play last week, is questionable along with right guard Jahri Evans.