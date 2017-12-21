Packers know how to put a crimp in Vikings’ postseason plans

For much of the Vikings-Packers rivalry, one team has been a contender while the other one hasn’t been. This year, for the first time in a long time, the two teams get together when the Vikings are up and the Packers are down.

With the Vikings trying to nail down a bye (and possibly the No. 1 seed), it’s worth remembering a season in which the Vikings had a chance to secure the No. 1 seed — and the Packers were awful.

The year, 1988. The next-to-last game of the season had the 10-4 Vikings visiting the 2-12 Packers. The Vikings had a chance to both win the NFC Central and to secure the No. 1 seed. The Packers were playing for nothing other than pride.

And the Packers, who had somehow thumped the Vikings by 20 earlier in the year at the Metrodome, completed the sweep with an 18-6 win.

The outcome relegated the Vikings to second place in the NFC North, behind the 12-4 Bears. And if the Vikings had swept the otherwise inferior Packers that season, the Vikings would have finished 13-3, and the road to Super Bowl XXIII would have gone through Minnesota.

The Vikings instead were splattered by the 10-6 49ers in the divisional round at Candlestick Parck, a year after the Vikings secured an upset for the ages in that same spot. So even though the Packers currently don’t have Aaron Rodgers and won’t be playing for a postseason berth, they can once again throw a wrench into their rivals’ playoff prospects, wiping out their bye week and forcing them to go on the road in the divisional round, again.

And, yes, that’s the best angle I could come up with to make Saturday night’s NBC game as intriguing as possible. Admit it; after reading this, you’re mildly intrigued.

40 responses to “Packers know how to put a crimp in Vikings’ postseason plans

  4. There are many differences and a few similarities between those two Viking teams. Before I right a book on how they are different I will just say I loved Jerry Burns as much as the next guy but he isn’t even close to Mike Zimmer as a head coach.

  8. This version of the Vikings has a workmanlike mentality and the team is a tight knit unified bunch. They made some uncharacteristic mistakes against Carolina on the road and still had a shot a winning the game. The Panthers are actually a Super Bowl contender and the game had the feeling like the Vikings were the superior team but just couldn’t get out of their own way that day. The Packers are nowhere near as good as the Panthers especially without Rodgers and Adams who was the only WR that had any sort of chemistry with Hundley. If the Vikings don’t turn the ball over they will win fairly easily.

  10. The Vikings haven’t had a coach as good as Zimmer since Bud Grant. Under Zimmer, the Vikings are winning the games they should win and they are highly competitive in games they are considered the underdog. The 2017 Viking players appear to be more controlled, professional, and disciplined then in previous regimes. Notice I used the word “appear”. This is because I haven’t witnessed firsthand any shenanigans with the 2017 Vikings team. During the Jerry Burns era I was in college at Mankato. During the summer sessions when the Vikings were in training camp, I witnessed tons of shenanigans with the players and coaches. I loved that team but they were far from disciplined. It actually surprised me at how well they did under Burns.

  13. This feels like a 40-3 kind of game. The Packers were all ramped up to get Aaron back and make their SB run. When that Hindenburged on them, they all quit.

  15. Don’t matter people putting Vikings down, I can see them hosting super bowl and wining it. Book it. Get back to me when Vikings don’t win super bowl. And don’t tell me get back when they win it. I can see what people don’t see. This is the difference.

  18. It’s unlikely the Packers will upset as their star Adams is also out, thanks to an illegal hit. And of course Rodgers is out thanks to an unnecessary hit. The Vikings have benefitted from the misfortune of their rival. Before the hit on Rodgers, the Packers were on a roll. We all know they would have won the North.

  21. “For the first time in a long time.”

    The Big Talkers think they have it all figured out.

    Rookies.

  22. By all rights, the Vikings should win Saturday night at Lambeau. They have the better overall talent, (especially on defense) and they have a QB that has really blossomed this year…solid coach. In a year that has been frustrating to say the least for me as a Pack fan, it warms my heart to see this topic even posted in PFT. But that’s about it. Now it’s up to the Vikings to not…you know….choke. I have friends that are Vikings fans who, to a person, are waiting for the other shoe to drop. Not this weekend…Vikings 24 – Pack 17, in a frost-bitten, pad smackin’game. Go Pack!

  23. Packers looking for payback and a win against a division opponent on what will be a cold night in Green Bay. Packer fans probably looking for the same thing.

    This game will by no means be a cakewalk for Minny.

  24. Packers have no chance Saturday night, but only Vikings fans consider this to be a rivalry. The stars have aligned for the Vikings this year.

  26. Saturday night at Lambeau will be loose and fun. Sure, the season is over, but there’s nothing like showing a nationally televised audience what another sell-out in the face of logic to the contrary looks like. But then……..there’s nothing like Lambeau.

    If the Vikings are 1/2 the Big Talkers their fans are…….they’re in for a long night. We’ve been within reach of the SuperBowl many times. We’ve even won it a few. We know what it takes to get there. As evidenced by the Big Talkers, they don’t have a clue what it takes.

    Rookies.

  27. Like Florio said, its been a long time since the Vikings were up and the Packers were down. I just hope its a good competitive game on Saturday. I think the Vikings will win it with their defense, but an upset by the Packers would make my day. And remember, anything less than a Superbowl is a choke. Right Vikings Fans?

  28. Minnesota has a better than 50/50 chance IF it’s key players on Offensive line, Receivers, and Defense stay healthy. Or GET Healthy, Reiff and Remmers should be held out until it is a certainty their absence is going to cause a loss the last two games. I wouldn’t be suprised to see Teddy against the Bears.. That should answer the QB question for good.

  30. When that Hindenburged on them, they all quit.
    ——-
    You say that like it’s already happened. I think the pack will be up for this game big time, considering how the last matchup derailed our season. Not predicting a win, but 40-3? Gimme a break.

  32. Haa! When the eagles beat the panthers, vikings fans claimed the eagles hadn’t beaten any good teams. Now that the vikings lost to panthers, all of the sudden carolina is “actually a super bowl contender”.

  33. The radically biased, in-love-with-Rodgers NFL press has been ho-humming Minnesota since minicamps started. Looks like they starting to get worried. The Vikings say their focus is on this game and seeding is the most important thing right now. We’ll see.

  35. The only trip I took to Lambeau was that game in ’88 while I was in college, until tomorrow. I will be there with my son. There are a ton of tix available on the resale portion of Ticketmaster so plenty of Pack fans dumping them! Should be plenty of purple in that “sold out” stadium!!!

  37. apotos2015 says:
    December 21, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    It’s unlikely the Packers will upset as their star Adams is also out, thanks to an illegal hit. And of course Rodgers is out thanks to an unnecessary hit. The Vikings have benefitted from the misfortune of their rival. Before the hit on Rodgers, the Packers were on a roll. We all know they would have won the North.

    __________________

    So in others words- using your logic- we all know the Vikings would have won the North last season. The Vikings were at 5-0- – the last undefeated team- but their O-Line was wittled down to 3rd teamers and they couldn’t sustain. The Packers benefitted from the misfortune of their rival. We all know the Vikings would have won the North. See how that works?

  39. In the last 16 seasons the Purples are 2-5 in the playoffs, not even going 11 of those 16. In that time they have split postseason games with the Packers. In the last 12 years they are 1-4 in the post season. In the last 7 they are 0-2. SEVEN seasons 2 playoff games! And if you want to keep it recent, since losing to the Packers in the Wildcard (2012-2013 season), Minnesota has been to the playoffs ONE time and lost to Seattle. SO…where does all the confidence come from? Sure you guys are in the tourney this year, don’t mess it up. A first round loss, only a first round loss mind you, and we’ll be talking 17 years of modern, real day, now football and you have what 2 wins? And you throw shade at Packers? Really? The Pack has LOST almost 2x as many games as Vikings have been to. And of course there’s a World Championship in there…..

  40. stellarperformance says:
    December 21, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Saturday night at Lambeau will be loose and fun. Sure, the season is over, but there’s nothing like showing a nationally televised audience what another sell-out in the face of logic to the contrary looks like. But then……..there’s nothing like Lambeau.

    If the Vikings are 1/2 the Big Talkers their fans are…….they’re in for a long night. We’ve been within reach of the SuperBowl many times. We’ve even won it a few. We know what it takes to get there. As evidenced by the Big Talkers, they don’t have a clue what it takes.

    Rookies.
    =================
    I’m not a big talker but I do know what it takes for the Packers to get to the SB.
    And the Packers will actually have them in this game.

