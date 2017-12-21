Packers know how to put a crimp in Vikings’ postseason plans

Getty Images

For much of the Vikings-Packers rivalry, one team has been a contender while the other one hasn’t been. This year, for the first time in a long time, the two teams get together when the Vikings are up and the Packers are down.

With the Vikings trying to nail down a bye (and possibly the No. 1 seed), it’s worth remembering a season in which the Vikings had a chance to secure the No. 1 seed — and the Packers were awful.

The year, 1988. The next-to-last game of the season had the 10-4 Vikings visiting the 2-12 Packers. The Vikings had a chance to both win the NFC Central and to secure the No. 1 seed. The Packers were playing for nothing other than pride.

And the Packers, who had somehow thumped the Vikings by 20 earlier in the year at the Metrodome, completed the sweep with an 18-6 win.

The outcome relegated the Vikings to second place in the NFC North, behind the 12-4 Bears. And if the Vikings had swept the otherwise inferior Packers that season, the Vikings would have finished 13-3, and the road to Super Bowl XXIII would have gone through Minnesota.

The Vikings instead were splattered by the 10-6 49ers in the divisional round at Candlestick Parck, a year after the Vikings secured an upset for the ages in that same spot. So even though the Packers currently don’t have Aaron Rodgers and won’t be playing for a postseason berth, they can once again throw a wrench into their rivals’ playoff prospects, wiping out their bye week and forcing them to go on the road in the divisional round, again.

And, yes, that’s the best angle I could come up with to make Saturday night’s NBC game as intriguing as possible. Admit it; after reading this, you’re mildly intrigued.