Panthers are opening the door for a full investigation

On one hand, there’s no reason to investigate and discipline an owner who already has accepted voluntarily the maximum punishment the league could impose on him. On the other hand, the things being said — and unsaid — by the team are now creating every reason to conduct a full investigation.

Jerry Richardson has said nothing about the reports of multiple settlement agreements given to multiple former employees. Indeed, the announcement that the team will be sold makes no reference whatsoever to the NFL’s investigation.

The team likewise has made no statements about the situation, but their highest-profile player now has. Quarterback Cam Newton had no obligation to say anything at all about the controversy. He nevertheless chose to, either on his own or at the prompting of the team.

“Before I say anything, I take sexual assault extremely serious. But allegations? That’s a different thing,” Newton said Wednesday. “Having a person of influence, a person with so much responsibility, you always are set to a higher standard. No doubt about it. But in this day and time, it’s almost you’re automatically guilty until proven innocent. Rather in the rights of the judicial system, you’re supposed to be innocent until proven guilty. So everything I’ve heard were allegations and nothing was actually proven. It’s just another person’s word versus that person’s word.”

It’s not just allegations. According to Sports Illustrated, Richardson entered into settlement agreements with four different people who, although they apparently didn’t file civil lawsuits against him, could have sued Richardson in court. The allegations that sparked the settlement talks had enough merit to get Richardson to conclude not to hunker down and fight but to buy peace and, in turn, silence.

Regardless of whether Cam was riffing or reciting talking points on Wednesday, his role as the only member of the organization who has addressed the substance of the situation clouds that which previously seemed fairly clear: (1) that Richardson settled potential legal claims with at least four employees arising from allegations of workplace misconduct; and (2) that Richardson opted to walk away instead of fight the league regarding his accountability and punishment.

While Richardson is choosing not to fight directly, it now feels like he’s fighting indirectly, with people like Newton making the points that Richardson can’t or won’t make on his own.

Consider the core of the message from Newton: “In this day and time, it’s almost you’re automatically guilty until proven innocent. Rather in the rights of the judicial system, you’re supposed to be innocent until proven guilty. So everything I’ve heard were allegations and nothing was actually proven. It’s just another person’s word versus that person’s word.”

The circumstances previously suggested that Richardson was implicitly admitting guilt. If Newton or anyone else, unwittingly or deliberately, will be pushing back against that perception on Richardson’s behalf, it’s time to get to the truth.

Richardson can’t have it both ways. He can’t accept the sentence without pleading guilty to the underlying crime. And he definitely can’t allow the face of his franchise to obscure the situation by dismissing the conduct that prompted the decision to sell as “allegations” without inviting the league office to engage in a comprehensive — and transparent — investigation that lets Cam Newton and everyone else decide whether anything about these allegations can be actually proven.