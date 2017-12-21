Papa John’s CEO stepping down

Getty Images

The CEO of Papa John’s is on the way out two months after criticizing the NFL over the national anthem controversy. John Schnatter, the pizza chain’s founder, will step down next month, the company announced Thursday.

Schnatter will remain chairman, but Chief Operating Officer Steve Ritchie will assume chief executive duties January 1.

Schnatter blamed NFL player protests for the company’s disappointing third-quarter earnings and criticized NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for failing to solve the issue. Some believed Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, in what became a failed attempt to derail Goodell’s extension, put Schnatter up to his rant, which draw widespread attention.

Jones owns more than 100 Papa John’s stores and has appeared in commercials for the company.

Ritchie would not say if Schnatter’s NFL comments played a role in the job change, via the Associated Press.