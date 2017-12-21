PFT’s Week 16 picks

Posted by Mike Florio on December 21, 2017, 10:37 AM EST
Getty Images

I’m way behind MDS as the season comes to an end, and since we disagree on only one game this weekend, the chances of narrowing the gap are approaching the territory of slim and none.

Thus, I suppose I’ll concede the crown to MDS. Which means he gets the cash prize (there is none), the trophy (none), and the two weeks of paid vacation (also, none) that go with winning.

So congrats, MDS. Enjoy the victory. Until I win the postseason contest. Maybe.

Colts at Ravens

MDS’s take: The Colts are just playing out the string and the Ravens are fighting for a playoff spot, and I can’t see this one being very close.

MDS’s pick: Ravens 35, Colts 10.

Florio’s take: The Colts return to Baltimore, where the best revenge for their middle-of-the-night departure would be sending them limping back to Indy.

Florio’s pick: Ravens 30, Colts 17.

Vikings at Packers

MDS’s take: This game took a big hit with the Packers’ decision to shut down Aaron Rodgers for the season. The Vikings shouldn’t have too much trouble winning this one to stay in contention for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

MDS’s pick: Vikings 27, Packers 14.

Florio’s take: Green Bay has significant motivation to throw a wrench in Minnesota’s effort to get a bye week. But do they have the horsepower to do it? Brett Hundley and Joe Houlihan/Callahan/O’Hallahan are back, and that may not be enough to give the Vikings their fourth loss of the year.

Florio’s pick: Vikings 27, Packers 17.

Lions at Bengals

MDS’s take: The Bengals have looked like they’re ready to quit on the season amid reports that Marvin Lewis is ready to quit on the Bengals. The Lions are a long shot to make the playoffs, but they’ll stay alive heading into Week 17.

MDS’s pick: Lions 30, Bengals 20.

Florio’s take: The Bengals are falling apart. The Lions are fighting for a playoff berth.

Florio’s pick: Lions 23, Bengals 10.

Dolphins at Chiefs

MDS’s take: Despite a mid-season swoon, the Chiefs seem to be regaining their footing as they head to the playoffs. They’re going to win the AFC West and be a tough team to beat in January.

MDS’s pick: Chiefs 24, Dolphins 14.

Florio’s take: Adam Gase historically has done well against Bob Sutton’s defense. Yes, the Chiefs are trying to close out a division title. But they still have flaws on both sides of the ball, and the Dolphins showed not that long ago they know how to beat a playoff team.

Florio’s pick: Dolphins 27, Chiefs 16.

Bills at Patriots

MDS’s take: The Patriots now control their destiny for home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs, and they’ll take care of business against the Bills.

MDS’s pick: Patriots 30, Bills 17.

Florio’s take: The Pats are closing in on the No. 1 seed. And they learned the hard way two years ago the consequences of tripping over division rivals in the final weeks of the season.

Florio’s pick: Patriots 31, Bills 17.

Browns at Bears

MDS’s take: Can the Browns stave off 0-16? They can, but I don’t think they will: The Bears will take this one.

MDS’s pick: Bears 20, Browns 10.

Florio’s take: Either the Browns will get their first win of the year, or the Bears will get their first win under John Fox when favored. It probably will be a tie.

Florio’s pick: Bears 13, Browns 10.

Buccaneers at Panthers

MDS’s take: The Buccaneers competed hard in Monday night’s loss to the Falcons, but this time around I think they’ll be running on fumes on a short week. The Panthers should win comfortably.

MDS’s pick: Panthers 33, Buccaneers 20.

Florio’s take: The Bucs emptied the tank on Monday night. The Panthers still have a real shot at the No. 2 seed.

Florio’s pick: Panthers 30, Buccaneers 10.

Falcons at Saints

MDS’s take: This is one of the biggest games of the year, with both teams still fighting for playoff berths. I think the Saints are going to have too much offensive firepower for the Falcons to beat them in New Orleans.

MDS’s pick: Saints 28, Falcons 17.

Florio’s take: Three teams are clustered around the top of the NFC South, and the loser of this one will be relegated to wild-card status at best.

Florio’s pick: Saints 28, Falcons 24.

Broncos at Washington

MDS’s take: Neither team has anything to play for, but I think Kirk Cousins wants to put on a show as he heads toward free agency and will have a big game.

MDS’s pick: Washington 31, Broncos 17.

Florio’s take: The Broncos have found their stride in recent weeks, but Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins is playing for a lot more than a meaningless late-season win.

Florio’s pick: Washington 24, Broncos 20.

Rams at Titans

MDS’s take: Both of these teams are likely to make the playoffs, but the Rams are rolling as Super Bowl contenders, whereas the Titans are more likely to sneak in because the AFC is weak this year.

MDS’s pick: Rams 28, Titans 14.

Florio’s take: The Rams are peaking, the Titans are slipping, and Tennessee could be sliding out of the playoff chase.

Florio’s pick: Rams 27, Titans 20.

Chargers at Jets

MDS’s take: The Jets were a much better team than anyone expected with Josh McCown at quarterback, but with Bryce Petty running the show they’re going nowhere.

MDS’s pick: Chargers 21, Jets 10.

Florio’s take: The Chargers return to MetLife Stadium, site of their first win of the season. They desperately lead another one to have any chance to play in January.

Florio’s pick: Chargers 24, Jets 13.

Jaguars at 49ers

MDS’s take: Jimmy Garoppolo has the 49ers playing so well that I’m tempted to pick them in an upset. But the Jaguars’ pass defense is so good that I think Garoppolo is bound to suffer his first loss as a starting quarterback.

MDS’s pick: Jaguars 20, 49ers 13.

Florio’s take: The 49ers are on a hot streak, but they haven’t faced anyone like the Jaguars. They’ll find out the difference, the hard way.

Florio’s pick: Jaguars 31, 49ers 16.

Seahawks at Cowboys

MDS’s take: This is a must-win game, as the team that loses will be eliminated. I think that’s going to be the Seahawks, who just haven’t been playing well of late.

MDS’s pick: Cowboys 24, Seahawks 14.

Florio’s take: This would have been a great game if the Seahawks hadn’t fallen apart in recent weeks.

Florio’s pick: Cowboys 35, Seahawks 14.

Giants at Cardinals

MDS’s take: Drew Stanton is back in as the Cardinals’ starting quarterback, and Arizona should move the ball just enough to win a close and probably boring game.

MDS’s pick: Cardinals 17, Giants 16.

Florio’s take: We’re gonna need a bigger carton of egg nog to get through this one.

Florio’s pick: Cardinals 20, Giants 17.

Steelers at Texans

MDS’s take: The Steelers are still in contention for home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, but they could also still drop behind the Jaguars for the No. 3 seed. Pittsburgh will be motivated and will play well.

MDS’s pick: Steelers 30, Texans 17.

Florio’s take: This one went from being an official Red Ryder, carbine-action 200-shot, range model air rifle, with a compass in the stock and this thing that tells time to a pile of reindeer pellets the moment Deshaun Watson’s ACL popped.

Florio’s pick: Steelers 27, Texans 10.

Raiders at Eagles

MDS’s take: This one is hard to pick in advance because we don’t know if either team will have anything to play for: The Raiders might be mathematically eliminated from the playoffs before this game, and the Eagles might have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs wrapped up before this game. With that caveat aside, I like the better team to win at home.

MDS’s pick: Eagles 30, Raiders 20.

Florio’s take: Four years after Nick Foles threw seven touchdown passes and no interceptions against the Raiders, he gets a chance to do it again. He won’t need to do quite that much to nail down the win and the No. 1 seed.

Florio’s pick: Eagles 27, Raiders 23.

Permalink 47 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

47 responses to “PFT’s Week 16 picks

  3. Boy, I wish the Pats played in an easy division like the AFCN. I mean what division has teams like the Browns and Bungles in it?

  4. I agree with roth19 above. Browns beat Bears. Browns will not beat the Steelers, since the Steelers will be playing for the #2 seed still in Week 17. This is the only game where the Browns can catch the Bears napping. Go with the upset.

  6. Was hopeing for a good game at lambeau but I already sold off my tickets. Hard too pass up the cash, and I think the vike’s are gonna roll over our boy’s anyways. On to the off season. Skol pack

  10. The Bengals quit on Marvin Lewis since last season. Since the Bengals lost their offensive coordinator Hue Jackson to the Browns, they have been awful. Hue Jackson shows that he is a better coordinator than a head coach.

  13. eedingfacemask says:

    December 21, 2017 at 10:45 am

    “I’m way behind MDS as the season comes to an end”

    It seems that you type this every year around this time…

    —————————————-
    Thats not true….

    He used to say im way behind Gregg Rosenthal.

  14. Patriots 24 Bills 17 this game will be close however thanks to some running and passes to Gronk and Cooks the Pats get the first round bye. My lock of the week is Ravens over the Colts 38 to 10 as the Ravens are peaking at the right time with hard runs and great defense. My upset of the week is Falcons over the Saints 31 to 24 as I think the Falcons will do just enough with Julio Jones and Sanu to get past the Saints.

  15. As a Vikings, I’m the biggest Raiders fan this weekend. If my Vikings take care of business, I need the Raiders to come up big. Eagles could lose their last two games. Here’s hoping it happens. Regardless, #2 Seed is pretty sweet. If the Eagles lose in the divisional round and the Vikings advance, the Vikings would be playing home all playoffs anyways.

  17. roth19 says:
    December 21, 2017 at 10:43 am
    Browns over Bears. Bet of the week

    ===

    with where the spread is, that’s an easy bet

  18. The Steelers will struggle against the Texans. They are still not over last Sunday’s humiliation.

  20. boisestatewhodat says:
    December 21, 2017 at 11:14 am
    Saints 38
    28-3ers- 17
    ===================================
    I guess you need to focus on that since the Falcons have beaten the Saints 3 times in a row?

  21. I have no concerns about the Vikings losing this week but I’m scared to death that they may suffer some serious injuries. The Packers may be seeking some kind of misguided revenge against their most hated rivals so I hope the officials are watching things closely.

  22. Pinetop Perkins says:

    December 21, 2017 at 11:37 am

    I definitely see the Raiders winning, 37-13
    ____________________________________________________________________________
    Then definitely you can’t see very well Joe!!

  27. Vikings/Packers game is the Packers super bowl.

    Their offseason began about 2 months ago but a win against their rival Vikings would make their losing season feel great.

    By the way, it’s the Packers who view the Vikings as their rivals. Vikings fans laugh at that and think it’s cute.

  29. why isn’t green bay favored?
    =====

    Dinosaur D-coordinator, so predicatable that opposing QBs can their call shots.

    Ignoramus head coach who owes all of his success to two HOF QBs.

  30. grogansheroes says:
    December 21, 2017 at 10:46 am
    Boy, I wish the Pats played in an easy division like the AFCN. I mean what division has teams like the Browns and Bungles in it?

    ============

    Yeah because the Bills , Dolphins & Jets are juggernauts!!

    Funnest comment I read all day.. thanks!!

  32. Steelers are all shook up. Ben is questioning his every thought. Would not be surprised to see them put up a stinker. Pats fans still overflowing with satisfaction!

  33. The Bucs haven’t been reliable all season and they are likely already in offseason mind set… The Panthers are not only playing for playoffs but auditioning for new ownership.. Panthers win

    Falcons and Saints should be a good game… The easy pick would be the Saints but I wouldn’t say it’s a lock… The Falcons did win over them just 2 weeks ago… But, I would be surprised if the Falcons sweep the Saints. Saints win.

  34. Don’t get all the hate for Derek Carr. He hasn’t had a good year but clearly he isn’t 100% from the back injury in October and Todd Downing has ruined the offense isn’t funny Amari Cooper also had a terrible year too. Carr will be back to himself with a full off-season and new OC.

    Remember only 9 QBs threw 100 TD in 60 days- Marino, P. Manning, Unites, Rodgers, Warner Luck, Stafford, Palmer. Pretty good company.

  35. Vikings fans.worrying about seeding in the playoffs is hilarious. Vikings will play one playoff game and be done. The number 5 seed will have a more realistic change at hosting the NFCCG.

  36. Boy, I wish the Pats played in an easy division like the AFCN. I mean what division has teams like the Browns and Bungles in it?
    =========================================
    Hahaha, a Pats fan complaining about being in a tough division. Now I’ve seen it all.

  37. trentdilfer08 says:
    December 21, 2017 at 1:36 pm
    grogansheroes says:
    December 21, 2017 at 10:46 am
    Boy, I wish the Pats played in an easy division like the AFCN. I mean what division has teams like the Browns and Bungles in it?

    ============

    Yeah because the Bills , Dolphins & Jets are juggernauts!!

    Funnest comment I read all day.. thanks!!

    ———-

    At least those teams manage to beat the Pats once in a while….

  39. shlort says:
    December 21, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    Vikings fans.worrying about seeding in the playoffs is hilarious. Vikings will play one playoff game and be done. The number 5 seed will have a more realistic change at hosting the NFCCG.
    __________

    I don’t think Viking fans are worried too much about playoff seeding. They have two very easy games left so they’ll at least have the first round bye. The only thing I’m worried about is losing their edge after finishing the season playing three bad teams and then taking a week off.

  40. InTeddyWeTrust, you are worried about players getting hurt, especially Keenum. I think it would be great if Minnesota lost a couple of guys that they won’t be able to win without. Regardless, Minnesota won’t win a playoff game. Book it.

  41. Not a Packers fan but contra74 do you know what Packer fans think that’s cute-three Lombardy’s in the trophy case. The Vikings have never accomplished anything in the post season besides choking…

  42. Coach Z isn’t too worried about the NFCCG… at least not yet. He’s just trying to figure out the best way to win against the Slackers using comparably talented players… like anyone on the practice squad. That way he doesn’t have to take a chance on his good players getting injured by a team fielding no really talented players but still hell-bent on revenge.

  43. shlort says:

    December 21, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    InTeddyWeTrust, you are worried about players getting hurt, especially Keenum. I think it would be great if Minnesota lost a couple of guys that they won’t be able to win without. Regardless, Minnesota won’t win a playoff game. Book it.

    ———–

    Are a fortune teller or something? The last time the Vikings had a team this talented was 2009 and they won a few playoff games. Actually went to the NFC Championship. This team is actually more balanced. A offense in the top 5 and a defense in the top 5. The Vikings have all the elements needed to win a post season game.

    1. Good defense
    2. Good Run game
    3. A healthy offensive line.
    4. Good skill positions (WR’s Diggs, Theilin, Rudolph)
    5. Good QB play (Case might not be a top QB but he is playing well and not managing games)

    The 2012 team only made it because of Adrian Peterson, bad defense and bad QB play. The 2015 team had a good defense, good run game, but a pretty bad O-line and offense.

    So go ahead and say we’ll choke like 2012, and 2015, but the fact is we didn’t win post season games because of obvious deficiencies in our team those year.

    This year the only element that worries me is the kicker.

  44. Vikings need to rest their starters, They have beaten N.O. and Rams for head to head tie breakers.
    Let Teddy Start against the Bears, then the games might be interesting!

  45. trentdilfer08 says:
    December 21, 2017 at 1:36 pm
    grogansheroes says:
    December 21, 2017 at 10:46 am
    Boy, I wish the Pats played in an easy division like the AFCN. I mean what division has teams like the Browns and Bungles in it?

    ============

    Yeah because the Bills , Dolphins & Jets are juggernauts!!

    Funnest comment I read all day.. thanks!!

    sb44champs says:

    Hahaha, a Pats fan complaining about being in a tough division. Now I’ve seen it all.

    ————————————————-
    Try to pay attention. AFCE tied for 2nd most wins, AFCN dead last. Not quite as funny as you’d like to think.

  46. kingthielenscourt says:

    December 21, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    Vikings need to rest their starters, They have beaten N.O. and Rams for head to head tie breakers.
    Let Teddy Start against the Bears, then the games might be interesting!

    If the Vikings have a chance at home field advantage in the playoffs…they are not going to let up. If the Vikings win, there is hope that the Eagles lose. If that happens the Vikings are tied for 1seed but tie breaker goes to Eagles. The Vikings need to win again next week and hope the Eagles lose again. Getting good seeding is important in post season.

  47. “Boy, I wish the Pats played in an easy division like the AFCN. I mean what division has teams like the Browns and Bungles in it?

    ============

    Yeah because the Bills , Dolphins & Jets are juggernauts!!”

    2017:

    Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland – 13-29 (.310)
    Buffalo, Miami, NY Jets – 19-23 (.452)

    2016:

    Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland – 15-32-1 (.319)
    Buffalo, Miami, NY Jets – 22-26 (.458)

    In 2015, the Bengals won the North. Baltimore and Cleveland each finished with worse records than the 4th place team in the East.

    The Patriots have not had another great team emerge in the East over the past 15 years. But there have been competent to good teams every year. The myth of divisional weakness is … a myth.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!