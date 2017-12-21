Report: Kenny Vaccaro dealing with wrist injury

Getty Images

The Saints have a big game against the Falcons this weekend and one of their starting safeties is reportedly at risk of missing the game.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Kenny Vacarro is dealing with a wrist injury that leaves his status for Sunday in doubt.

It’s not clear when Vaccaro picked up the injury. He has been listed on the injury report with a groin issue in recent weeks, but hasn’t received an injury designation since Week 11 and wasn’t on the report at all for Wednesday’s practice. The Saints will practice again on Thursday and that report may shed more light on his outlook for Sunday.

Vaccaro has 60 tackles, three interceptions and 1.5 sacks in 12 games this year. Vonn Bell and Rafael Bush could see more playing time if he isn’t able to go against Atlanta.