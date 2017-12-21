Report: Kenny Vaccaro headed to IR with wrist, groin injuries

Getty Images

The Saints won’t have Kenny Vaccaro, a key part of their defense, for the rest of the season. The safety is headed to injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Vaccaro has played through an adductor muscle that is “completely torn off the bone” and now has an injured wrist. He needs surgery to repair both injuries.

It remains unclear when Vaccaro injured his wrist. He wasn’t on the injury report Wednesday, indicating he had a full practice.

He finishes with 59 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions and seven passes defensed in 12 games.