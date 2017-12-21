Riddick remains an unconventional G.M. candidate

ESPN

It remains to be seen whether ESPN’s Louis Riddick will get the G.M. job with the Giants, or elsewhere. Regardless, he remains one of the more unconventional candidates for a key executive job that the NFL has seen in recent times.

Over the past year, Riddick has parlayed his ESPN platform into multiple interviews for G.M. jobs. He definitely interviewed with the 49ers last year and the Giants this year; it’s believed in some circles that he interviewed with the Chiefs as well, even though he has consistently — and vehemently — denied it.

Riddick’s candidacy doesn’t reflect the typical formula that applies to former coaches or executives who land in the media. Most if not all of them (other than Riddick) have been General Managers or coaches before taking a job in TV. Riddick joined the media after exiting a mid-level personnel job with no decision-making authority, and now he’s in line for the kind of gig that a first-time G.M. typically gets only while working for a team.

The analogy as it relates to coaching would be a coordinator or a position coach who never was a head coach getting fired, taking a job in the media, and then suddenly getting interviews for head-coaching opportunities. The fact that something like that would almost never happen demonstrates how unusual Riddick’s situation is.

It’s a testament to Riddick’s abilities on television, and it’s arguably the product of an era in which it’s perhaps better to be seen and heard than to be grinding away in the relative anonymity of a front-office position somewhere below General Manager. (Just ask Matt Millen and John Lynch, who parlayed serving as game analysts for FOX into G.M. jobs with no front-office experience whatsoever.)

Of course, getting interviews and getting hired are two different things. Riddick’s prior explanation that he would have joined the 49ers as a package deal with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels (some questioned whether Riddick exaggerated his chances) invites speculation that the Giants are interested in Riddick because they’re interested in McDaniels, who presumably would run the show like Bill Belichick does in New England, with Riddick playing the role of Nick Caserio.