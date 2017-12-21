Riley Reiff, Andrew Sendejo questionable for Saturday

The Vikings released their injury designations for Saturday’s game against the Packers and they will be holding off on making calls about a couple of starters until closer to kickoff.

Left tackle Riley Reiff is listed as questionable to play with an ankle injury that left him as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Reiff did not play in last Sunday’s blowout of the Bengals with Rashod Hill taking his place in the lineup.

Safety Andrew Sendejo is also dealing with an ankle injury and he fell into the same category as Reiff, but was a full participant in Thursday’s practice. Sendejo saw his lowest snap count of the season against the Bengals, although the lopsided score may have had something to do with that.

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander, who didn’t play last week, is also listed as questionable while cornerback Tramaine Brock has been ruled out with a foot injury.

15 responses to “Riley Reiff, Andrew Sendejo questionable for Saturday

  3. Keeping the O-line healthy for the playoffs is key. Riley Reif will be needed in the post season. Unless he is 100% don’t play him. Lets prevent any un-needed players going to IR. Rashod Hill has filled in nicely.

  5. Well no, seeyou, there’s Christmas, and then the Badgers are still playing football, and we can always count the cars full of Minnesotans who are anxious to escape to God’s country if only for a weekend.
    And Alan, hey it is Christmas. At least 3M doesn’t have to buy out the stadium.

  7. Alan Light says:
    December 21, 2017 at 4:16 pm
    Heard Packer fans are giving away tickets…such a loyal fanbase….
    >>>>>>>>>>>>><<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<
    How so, ……. the game is sold out Alan. You better bring something better to the table puke.

  8. Considering the fact that Rodgers, Adams, Perry and Mathews have all quit on their team for the year, it makes sense to rest players that aren’t completely healthy.

  9. How so, ……. the game is sold out Alan.
    ####

    Let’s check the official paid attendance after the game to see if it is.

    It’s never happened before. I don’t expect that it will Saturday night.

  10. My favorite part of the game Saturday will be when the SKOL chant takes over Lambeau in the 4th quarter while all the bitter cheeseheads fight to beat the traffic

  11. SeeYouNextTuesday says:
    December 21, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    This weeks game against the Vikings will be Wisconsin citizens last ‘thing’ to look forward to until next football season starts.

    _________

    It’s the Packer’s Super Bowl. Can you blame them?

  12. Enjoy your “by default” NFCN championship – forever an asterisk shall accompany any reference to 2017 for the Vikes.

    No such thing as a dirty play on Saturday? I think the refs should leave the flags in their locker room. Let ’em play, ref …

  13. marvin1958 says:

    Enjoy your “by default” NFCN championship – forever an asterisk shall accompany any reference to 2017 for the Vikes.

    No such thing as a dirty play on Saturday? I think the refs should leave the flags in their locker room. Let ’em play, ref …
    ######

    There is no asterisk on our NFC North Championship. They never will be an asterisk.

    It’s not our fault that Rodgers fell awkwardly and broke his collarbone.

    It’s not our fault that your GM failed to provide McCarthy with an NFL caliber backup QB.

    It’s not our fault that after being cleared by the Packer medical staff that Rodgers was clearly not healthy enough to throw a deep ball – which resulted in an INT every time he tried to throw one.

    You need to face reality.

  15. The funniest play I ever saw was when Jim Marshall ran the wrong way and threw the ball out of bounds in his own N zone for a Niners safety.

