Riley Reiff, Andrew Sendejo questionable for Saturday

Getty Images

The Vikings released their injury designations for Saturday’s game against the Packers and they will be holding off on making calls about a couple of starters until closer to kickoff.

Left tackle Riley Reiff is listed as questionable to play with an ankle injury that left him as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Reiff did not play in last Sunday’s blowout of the Bengals with Rashod Hill taking his place in the lineup.

Safety Andrew Sendejo is also dealing with an ankle injury and he fell into the same category as Reiff, but was a full participant in Thursday’s practice. Sendejo saw his lowest snap count of the season against the Bengals, although the lopsided score may have had something to do with that.

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander, who didn’t play last week, is also listed as questionable while cornerback Tramaine Brock has been ruled out with a foot injury.