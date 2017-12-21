Russell Wilson questions why Seahawks were fined

Posted by Charean Williams on December 21, 2017, 9:42 PM EST
Russell Wilson doesn’t understand why he was sent to the sideline for a concussion check. He also doesn’t understand why the Seahawks were fined $100,000 on Thursday for failure to apply the concussion protocol to the quarterback in a November 9 game.

“I guess that’s what they decided to do,” Wilson said Thursday, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “I thought that everything was done in the right way. There was a lot of confusion on why I was coming out of the game anyway.”

Referee Walt Anderson ordered Wilson out of the game after Cardinals linebacker Karlos Dansby hit the quarterback in the jaw. Wilson sat on the training table in the blue medical tent for what amounted to seconds before getting up, grabbing his helmet and returning to the game. He finished Seattle’s 22-16 victory.

“I was completely clear,” Wilson said. “My jaw was messed up, but other than that. . . . That’s what they decided.”

Since he doesn’t understand the reason for the Seahawks’ fine, Wilson didn’t understand why a reporter asked whether he would change anything the next time.

“What should I change?” he said. “More than anything it was just playing ball. I felt completely clear, so there’s nothing really to change, quite honestly.”

50 responses to “Russell Wilson questions why Seahawks were fined

  3. Someone needs to send Russell Wilson through the remedial training that the coaching and medical staff are getting…it doesn’t matter that he *thought* he was fine. He was sent off by the ref, he doesn’t go back in until he’s been checked and cleared.

    That’s the rule.

  4. Reading my screen name should tell you how I feel about the seachickens. With that said, if he was cleared by the “independent neurologist” why in the H-E-double hockey stick are they getting a fined? If he was cleared, he was cleared. Now if they did not get the independent neurologist opinion, or attempted to force his hand, then ok. If that is the case they need to put more information out, as it stands the NFL is flat wrong.

  5. In an effort to keep players safe I guess they re going to yank some perfectly healthy guys off the field from time to time and end up altering game outcomes. Just imagine if this happened in a Steeler game -hooboy, they’d scream for months about how the league was out to get them.

  13. The Seahawks are irrelevant now. Why are they even interviewing a QB who’s not even as good as Blake Bortles? Might as well see what JaMarcus Russell is up to nowadays.

  14. Well, I guess that clears up what he was thinking, thanks Russ.
    I should also retract what I said in a previous comment on not punishing him directly, as he has now publicly admitted violating protocol without the crutch of being dazed and confused.
    Good job Russ!

    Sometimes a good old fashioned ‘no comment’ would suffice.

  15. This whole concussion “protocol” thing turned out to be a big inconsisent mess. Basically the safety valve that people guess it would be to serve as a way to prevent lawsuits and save owners money, but doesn’t actually exist for player safety.

  16. If he can’t understand why they got fined, he doesn’t understand the concussion protocol at all. Thus, why you have a concussion protocol in the first place that takes the process out of the players hands.

  17. he should know that the NFL has rules. It is not sandlot football, in which the participants make up rules. There have been other players who missed plays because an official ruled that he needed to be checked for concussion. Wilson thinks that he should be the one who decides whether he had a concussion or not. That is not how it is done in the NFL. Seattle is fined because the team did not follow NFL rules.

  18. Russell Wilson tends to make pretty intelligent decisions both on and off the field. If he wants to run for his life behind that garbage O-line because he’s a competitor, he’s earned the right.

  19. Here are my keyboard warrior thoughts since no one asked…

    1) Wilson, you should pay closer attention to what they wanted. You didn’t spend enough time answering questions. It isn’t about how you feel, it is about following the process.
    2) Refs, make it absolutely clear that you are sending someone in for concussion protocol, not just to the sidelines, but explicitly say why they are going out to eliminate confusion and mandate the protocol be followed.
    3) Perfect time for those stupid commercial, instead of after a Td, after a Point after, and after a kickoff.

  20. Further confirmation that he was indeed concussed. What’s wrong with this dude, his silly ongoing comments, and his sore loser team? SMH.

  21. This cat has 9 lives,never misses a game. You put him in harms way much longer it’s only a matter of time before it finds him.

  23. Anyone watching the game could clearly see that they didn’t even get one of those new tents completely set up before he jumped out of it and proclaimed himself clear. The fine has nothing to do with a concussion because nobody knows if he even had one,he didnt even let them check him.

  25. The majority of the country outside of the state of Washington cheers whenever anything bad happens to the Seahawks. Just think about that 2012s . You have a classless team of cheaters.

  26. you dumb people…

    It’s about control. When a good quarterback is taken out when he wasn’t hit in the head, but in the jaw the refs are showing their power over the outcome of the game. One little show of the slid toward the NBA refs controlling every outcome and making a mockery of sport, giving power to the bookies.

  28. frk49rs says:
    December 21, 2017 at 9:52 pm
  29. That’s the problem with many NFL players. The medical staffs and officials have to protect them from themselves. That’s why they now have the authority to take them out of games and keep them out.

  30. Wilson also doesn’t understand how unions work. The NFL had to do something because the referees’s association would otherwise question the NFL’s memoranda on concussion protocol.

  33. I guess the folks who use the term snowflakes are onto something. In over 60 years of watching football, or any other sport for that matter, the word cheater comes up far too often.

    Life lesson children, sometime you lose on your own. Crying cheater every time proves you’re the loser.

  34. richardcolvinreid says:

    What is 100k they probably sell that much in beer each week.
    ####

    Using $10 per beer as an estimate, that would only be 10,000 beers sold at a game.

    If only one fan out of every 6.7 fans at a Seahawk game (stadium capacity is 67,000) had just one beer – that would be 10,000 beers.

    Seahawk fans, please feel free to update my beer pricing, but the bottom line is that $100,000 per game in beer sales is a gross understatement in beer sales.

  35. He should know it’s because they cheat.

    _____________________________________

    when did being tough and clear headed become cheating?

    Laughable comment.

  38. luckyforus says:
    December 21, 2017 at 11:53 pm
    Not a Seachicken fan but he was hit in the jaw, not the head.

    —–

    what other part of a human body has a jaw, besides the head?

  41. The ref is not medically trained to make a call like that, nor is Wilson. That is why a protocol was set up originally. The reality is it can be punitive to the team with the injury (as in this case) and reward illegal play at critical times. The only way it would work would be a pre-screen to determine if a concussive injury has occurred, and unbiased league medical personnel running the initial treatment protocol.

  44. He’ll have all January to figure out why Seattle got fined after Dallas ends their season Sunday. Cheatin’ and Chokin’ Pete’s “dynasty” is over.

  46. All of this non sense is supposedly geared towards player safety. Therefore teams like the seahawks and texans should be fined heavily: $500K minimum and draft picks. How could the seahawks not look after Wilson’s well being or how could no one on the NFL / Texans in attendance or watching in NYC not see Savage twitching like someone near death…

  47. seahawkboymike says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:58 am
    Still waiting for Edleman to go through concussion protocol for Super Bowl 49.

    Still waiting for the flag for the head shot on Edelman on that play.

  50. It takes more than one second to clear a player. That clearly didn’t happen. And you can’t take the player’s word for it, that is why they do baseline testing before an injury. Comparing to the baseline take more than one second as well. I once played with a guy who took a bad hit and convinced the ref he didn’t need to go to the sideline. The next play was a false-start, and as we were returning to the huddle, he said, “Why is everything red?” 30 seconds earlier, he was coherent enough to argue successfully against being sent away. Now he’s seeing red? That is why you need trained professionals to do a thorough assessment if you really care about player safety. Sometimes you have to protect them from themselves.

