Russell Wilson questions why Seahawks were fined

Getty Images

Russell Wilson doesn’t understand why he was sent to the sideline for a concussion check. He also doesn’t understand why the Seahawks were fined $100,000 on Thursday for failure to apply the concussion protocol to the quarterback in a November 9 game.

“I guess that’s what they decided to do,” Wilson said Thursday, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “I thought that everything was done in the right way. There was a lot of confusion on why I was coming out of the game anyway.”

Referee Walt Anderson ordered Wilson out of the game after Cardinals linebacker Karlos Dansby hit the quarterback in the jaw. Wilson sat on the training table in the blue medical tent for what amounted to seconds before getting up, grabbing his helmet and returning to the game. He finished Seattle’s 22-16 victory.

“I was completely clear,” Wilson said. “My jaw was messed up, but other than that. . . . That’s what they decided.”

Since he doesn’t understand the reason for the Seahawks’ fine, Wilson didn’t understand why a reporter asked whether he would change anything the next time.

“What should I change?” he said. “More than anything it was just playing ball. I felt completely clear, so there’s nothing really to change, quite honestly.”