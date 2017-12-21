Ryan Shazier’s father says son is improving

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 21, 2017, 3:15 PM EST
AP

The father of Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier said his son is making progress, but still has a long road ahead of him after a spinal injury suffered earlier this month.

Vernon Shazier didn’t get into any specifics about his son’s condition, after he had spinal stabilzation surgery on Dec. 6. But he spoke openly about leaning on their faith to get through it.

We have seen some improvement that is encouraging,” Vernon said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. “We’re taking it one day at a time. We do not know what tomorrow holds. It’s a [daily] journey we don’t know. But I know God is getting the message.”

While it’s hard to know for sure what that means for his physical condition, Shazier was at least about to leave the hospital long enough to go to Sunday’s Steelers-Patriots game. He’s still in the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center facility for rehabilitation, but the night out apparently lifted a lot of spirits.

“We’re praying for healing and keeping our mind and faith strong,” Vernon said. “We know we’re in a deep valley, but we do not feel alone. . . .

“It’s easy to be faithful in a storm, but we’re not talking about a drizzle. We’re talking about a hurricane, a category 5 [hurricane], lots of metaphors to describe it.”

Vernon Shazier’s an NFL chaplain, and he said his prayers weren’t limited to his son, as the injury illustrated the physical danger inherent to the sport.

“The reality of the game is that it’s a violent sport. I naturally pray for those guys going out there every game,” Vernon said. “Any day there’s a football game playing, I’m praying. About whether people should play, I don’t think I’m at that point to think about it.”

Shazier was named to the Pro Bowl this week, one of eight Steelers to earn that honor.

27 responses to “Ryan Shazier’s father says son is improving

  3. steelerfanjo says:

    December 21, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    ————————————————————————————

    On and article about a guy trying to gain his life back, here you are crying about a game. Classless.


  4. “The reality of the game is that it’s a violent sport. I naturally pray for those guys going out there every game,” Vernon said.

    I feel the same way. Positive thoughts that Ryan can run around like a kid again.

    –A football fan who happens to follow the Patriots

    ______________________

    Wow, classy.

    Oh yeah, Trip Tomlin says hi.

  6. “Here is a kid trying to learn to walk again…”
    ________

    Here a kid is trying to learn to walk again and some idiot decides it’s the right time to babble on about a game as if it’s somehow equally important to the kid’s life and well-being. That’s the sort of fan all teams can live without.

    ————

    Here is a kid trying to learn to walk again and yet some moron uses this tragedy as a reason to show his ignorance and plant-life IQ….

  9. Can’t believe a Steelers’ fan shifted this back to the five day whine about losing to the Patriots. I hope some others will call this out. Shazier’s situation is much more serious than some nimrod arguing about a catch.

    ——————-
    Let me respond to that by sending best wishes from NE for him to make a full recovery. Frankly seeing him at that game was the highlight of the day. We love this game, and yeah it gets violent and contentious, but no hating, no wishing for things like this. I will eagerly watch for further updates and hope they are positive.

  14. Thank you to all of the physicians and staff members who have worked tirelessly to help Shazier and his family. All the prayers in the world wouldn’t add up to what they have done for you and your son, Mr. Shazier…

  16. bettis3636 says:
    December 21, 2017 at 4:21 pm
    The way he was throwing that terrible towel around on Sunday night… that shows everyone he’s doing great post operation!! #Shalieve

    that is a very good sign indeed.

    Decent Steeler fans cringe.

    I dind’t watch my buddies die face down in a rice paddy so they could give us crap officials.

    53 143 Rate This

    I’m sorry guys, as a Steeler fan this does not reflect all of our views.

    1) Good Luck Mr.Shazier, I hope you can get your regular life back, but as a fan I I hope you play again as well, because you love this game and you are a beast and a joy to watch.

    2) The Steelers were in control majority of that game and it shouldn’t have come down to a final play for Pitt to win it. Classic game with a classic joke job.

    54

    Very disappointed in SteelerfanJoe your comment is what I have come to expect from Patriot trolls like Tylawspicksix and Factpurveyor.

    A sliver of hope is better than none …..get well Ryan.

    _____________________-

    It’s a shame he won’t be able to play in the AFC championship game.

    Maybe Pittsburgh can raise a banner indicating that they made if that far.

  22. I dind’t watch my buddies die face down in a rice paddy so they could give us crap officials.

    As a former Marine Force Recon during the same era, I can assure you that the buddies I saw die were not concerned with a stupid game. As a Steeler fan since 1963, the Steeler fan comments about a game that happened five days ago instead of being concerned for the health and recovery of a member of a team you claim to love is, in my mind, repugnant.

    As a Christian, I send my prayers to Ryan and a family whose faith is stronger than many of us can ever hope to have.

  23. bettis3636 says:
    December 21, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    The way he was throwing that terrible towel around on Sunday night… that shows everyone he’s doing great post operation!! #Shalieve
    ——————————————————————————————————————————
    I too thought that was extremely encouraging. He looked upbeat and happy.

  24. At this point, what they don’t announce pretty much confirms what we don’t know for sure. This isn’t even about football anymore. It’s about just being able to walk again. If you are the praying type, Shazier needs them.

  26. It’s a shame he won’t be able to play in the AFC championship game.

    Maybe Pittsburgh can raise a banner indicating that they made if that far.

    I didn’t realize the Cowardly Lion from Oz had a screen name?

