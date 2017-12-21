Samaje Perine tweaks groin in practice

Getty Images

Washington running back Samaje Perine tweaked his groin early in Thursday’s practice.

“It was a minor thing based on what I’m hearing,” coach Jay Gruden said, via quotes distributed by the team. “He still had some pretty good flexibility and movement. We just held him out.”

If Perine can’t go, Kapri Bibbs would replace him.

Bibbs made his Washington debut Sunday and had four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown and two carries for 6 yards. He has played in 14 career games.

LeShun Daniels is the only other running back on the roster. He has played in four games this season, his only career appearances, and has three carries for 14 yards.

Washington already is without tight end Jordan Reed, left tackle Trent Williams and running back Chris Thompson. Williams said he will play only in an “emergency situation.”