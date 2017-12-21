Scott Linehan expects Ezekiel Elliott to get “significant touches”

Getty Images

Cowboys Jason Garrett has not committed to Ezekiel Elliott‘s role this week, though the Seahawks already expect a big dose of the star running back in his return from a suspension. Offensive coordinator Scott Linehan confirmed Thursday that the Cowboys will use Elliott a lot Sunday.

“I think we’re going to have significant touches,” Linehan said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “He looks like he’s in great shape. Practicing great. He just looks great. So he’s one of those guys that trains and prepares for the games. I think he’s ready to roll.”

In his last four games, Elliott had 115 carries for 506 yards, three catches for 92 yards and six total touchdowns. He never had fewer than 27 carries in those four games.

Elliott returned to the team this week after spending six weeks training in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“He certainly looks good,” Garrett said Thursday. “Stepped right in there and did what we asked him to do.”