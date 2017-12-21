Seahawks Players’ Action Fund awards seven grants totaling $125,000 to local groups

Getty Images

Wide receiver Doug Baldwin has been adamant in his desire to show that Seattle Seahawks players weren’t just going to talk when it comes to social issues.

Baldwin has been one of the leaders in Seattle’s locker room in making sure there was a “follow through” on their words.

Baldwin announced in September the players had established the Seahawks Players Equality & Justice for All Action Fund to support education and leadership programs addressing equality and justice. On Wednesday, he announced the first seven grants awarded via money raised over the past few months.

The fund has raised nearly $1 million since it was created. The grants, totaling $15,000-$25,000 each, will go to Being Empowered Through Supportive Transitions (B.E.S.T), Not This Time, FEEST (Food Empowerment Education and Sustainability Team, YUIR and EPIC – American Friends Service Committee (AFCS), SafeFutures Youth Center, Team Child, and the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission.

Baldwin said they worked the Seattle Foundation to determine the groups that best addressed the causes aligned with their “core values.”

“I think what I am most proud of and I want to say this very delicately because I don’t want it to be thought of that this is the end,” Baldwin said. “This is not the end. There is still more work to be done and there will be more work done, but what I think I am most proud is the collaboration that we have had between a number of different entities, individuals, organizations to come to support this fund.

“But not only this fund, the idea that we can have a huge impact on the communities that we live in, on our state, on the local level and then obviously, national as well in ways that maybe nobody really fathomed before, but if we work together, which I think this fund has been a beautiful example of people working together to actually enact those changes, effectuate change, I think that is what I am most proud of.”

The fund has received donations from fans and supporters from all over the world, by Seahawks players and staff, by Paul G. Allen Philanthropies, by the Carroll Family Fund, by John and Traci Schneider, by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s Nadella Family Trust, and by Starbucks and the Starbucks Foundation.

More grants will be awarded throughout 2018.

Baldwin has co-authored a letter to Congress with Commissioner Roger Goodell urging them to pass the Sentencing Reform and Corrections Act of 2017, which would reduce minimum sentences for nonviolent drug offenders. He’s thrown his support behind Initiative 940 in Washington State, which seeks to require law enforcement to receive violence de-escalation, mental-health, and first-aid training, and provide first-aid; and change standards for use of deadly force, adding a “good faith” standard and independent investigation.

He’s also a member of the Players’ Coalition with Malcolm Jenkins and Anquan Boldin that reached an agreement with the NFL for the league to provided financial support toward players’ community-activism pursuits.

The Seahawks have had the most players of any team in the league sit or kneel during the national anthem as a protest to bring light to social causes of importance. While Baldwin has not been one of them, he’s very motivated by the message of the protests. He is making sure he and his teammates aren’t just talking but making commitments and attempting to do what they can to effect change.