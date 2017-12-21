Sean McVay’s decision making will change “a little bit” with new kicker

Posted by Mike Florio on December 21, 2017, 11:09 PM EST
Getty Images

The Rams have lost kicker Greg Zuerlein for the season with a herniated disc in his back. For now, Sam Ficken will be doing the kickin’ (I couldn’t resist), and coach Sean McVay was asked on Thursday whether the change will affect his decision making.

“Just a little bit, yes,” McVay told reporters. “I think just because of the range that Greg has – you’ve got confidence in our ability to be able to make kicks, but I think the range that Greg has when you just look at the distance that he can consistently hit it from. That will change a little bit. But in terms of, ‘Are we going to be going for it on fourth downs and things like that?’ That won’t change. I think just the distance at which you would punt as opposed to maybe attempt a field goal because of the range that Greg has, that would really be the only thing that would be altered with our approach just right now.”

That makes sense, because the question of whether to go for it typically is a function of situational football, with the question in the normal course of driving the ball on the right side of the 50 is whether to try to pin the opponent deep with a punt or to go for three points.

Regardless of how it affects McVay’s decision-making process, not having Zuerlein definitely could affect the Rams’ ability to score points on a consistent basis — and it could potentially bring the team’s season to an end prematurely with a missed kick at the worst time.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Sean McVay’s decision making will change “a little bit” with new kicker

  1. McVay strikes me as a kid who has a good perspective on things, and doesn’t get too bogged down in decisions. He has enough confidence in himself, and he doesn’t coach scared. From just the small sample size he’s shown, I think he’s the best game day coach since Joe Gibbs, and Gibbs was the greatest of all times.

  3. At first you would think signing an undrafted free agent who has never kicked in a regular season game over a FA kicker with previous experience would be a bone headed decision at best, but this signing was basically made by Special teams coach John Fassel who just happens to coach the best special teams unit in the league bar none.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!