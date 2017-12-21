Simmie Cobbs will enter the draft

Getty Images

Add another wide receiver to the list of prospects in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Indiana wide receiver Simmie Cobbs announced on Thursday that he will pass up another season with the Hoosiers in favor of trying his hand at professional football.

Cobbs was a first team All-Big Ten selection for the 2017 season after he caught 72 passes for 841 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games. His biggest day came against Ohio State when he caught 11 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown in the season opener for both schools.

Cobbs missed all of the 2016 season with an ankle injury, but posted 60 catches for 1,035 yards in 2015 and is generally ranked near the top of the list of receivers expected to be in the draft pool next year.