Tevin Coleman out of concussion protocol

Getty Images

The Falcons will once again have a fully stocked backfield when they try to make a run at the NFC South championship this weekend.

Via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Falcons coach Dan Quinn said running back Tevin Coleman had cleared the concussion protocol and would be available for Sunday’s game with the Saints.

Coleman missed last week’s game against the Bucs, but having him back can only help. Devonta Freeman carried it 22 times for 126 yards last week in Coleman’s absence, but the Falcons are clearly better off when they can rotate backs.

Both the Falcons and Saints can win the division if they win out, so the stakes are high this week.