Texas P Michael Dickson declares for draft

Getty Images

There are always a lot of players who leave school with eligibility remaining in order to enter the NFL Draft, but those lists are usually devoid of punters.

That won’t be the case this season. Texas punter Michael Dickson announced on Twitter that he will play his final college game when the Longhorns play Missouri in the Texas Bowl on December 27.

Dickson won the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter this season and averaged 48.4 yards per punt this season. That total got a boost when Dickson ripped off a 76-yard boot against TCU. Dickson was born and raised in Sydney, Australia and would join current NFLers Jordan Berry, Lachlan Edwards and Brad Wing as punters born down under.

Safety DeShon Elliott, cornerback Holton Hill and tackle Connor Williams have also announced that they’re leaving Texas for the NFL in 2018.