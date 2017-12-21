Texas P Michael Dickson declares for draft

Posted by Josh Alper on December 21, 2017, 1:38 PM EST
There are always a lot of players who leave school with eligibility remaining in order to enter the NFL Draft, but those lists are usually devoid of punters.

That won’t be the case this season. Texas punter Michael Dickson announced on Twitter that he will play his final college game when the Longhorns play Missouri in the Texas Bowl on December 27.

Dickson won the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter this season and averaged 48.4 yards per punt this season. That total got a boost when Dickson ripped off a 76-yard boot against TCU. Dickson was born and raised in Sydney, Australia and would join current NFLers Jordan Berry, Lachlan Edwards and Brad Wing as punters born down under.

Safety DeShon Elliott, cornerback Holton Hill and tackle Connor Williams have also announced that they’re leaving Texas for the NFL in 2018.

  3. akaodoyle says:
    December 21, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    Smart move, if you know you are a first rounder, why play for free?

    Smart move will not be uttered anywhere but his house, if he is drafted in the first round.

  4. Even a seventh round pick is going to get $500K+ a year if he makes a team, so yeah it makes sense. Put some money into a college fund to finish school after your playing days.

  6. After the Jags used a 2nd round pick for Brian Angerererer and the Bucs used a 2nd on Aguayo I think it’s going to be a LONG time before a team goes that high on a kicker again. Maybe he’ll be drafted on the second day but more than likely he’ll be picked on the third day. As a previous poster said the NFL minimum is ~$500k so I guess I can’t blame the guy, or anyone for that matter, to start playing for money. I don’t think it’s a good idea if someone isn’t going to be drafted at all. For them they’d be better off staying in school. Hopefully for him he’ll perform better than Aguayo did.

