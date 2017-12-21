Vontaze Burfict back at practice for Bengals

Getty Images

The Bengals have given up 67 points without linebacker Vontaze Burfict in the lineup the last two weeks, which likely means there are some smiles in Cincinnati after he took a step back toward playing on Thursday.

According to multiple reports from Bengals practice, Burfict is suited up and on the field for the first time since suffering a concussion in Week 13 against the Steelers. He got hurt on an illegal blindside block by wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who then stood over Burfict to double up on personal fouls.

Smith-Schuster was suspended for one game as a result of the hit and returned to play in last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots.

Running back Joe Mixon and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick also suffered concussions in that game against Pittsburgh and they have also been practicing this week. The Bengals will face the Lions on Sunday and their Friday injury report will provide a clearer outlook on the chances of having all three players in the lineup.