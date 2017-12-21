Vontaze Burfict back at practice for Bengals

Posted by Josh Alper on December 21, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
The Bengals have given up 67 points without linebacker Vontaze Burfict in the lineup the last two weeks, which likely means there are some smiles in Cincinnati after he took a step back toward playing on Thursday.

According to multiple reports from Bengals practice, Burfict is suited up and on the field for the first time since suffering a concussion in Week 13 against the Steelers. He got hurt on an illegal blindside block by wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who then stood over Burfict to double up on personal fouls.

Smith-Schuster was suspended for one game as a result of the hit and returned to play in last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots.

Running back Joe Mixon and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick also suffered concussions in that game against Pittsburgh and they have also been practicing this week. The Bengals will face the Lions on Sunday and their Friday injury report will provide a clearer outlook on the chances of having all three players in the lineup.

13 responses to “Vontaze Burfict back at practice for Bengals

  1. As a Bengals fan, I really hope that the new head coach trades him away. He’s an incredibly talented player, and it would mean other players would need to step up as the vocal leader of the group (looking at you, Nick Vigil), but his inability to keep himself under control has cost the team so dearly in so many crucial games, and more than that, made us a team who takes the same kind of cheap shots that teams like the Steelers live on.

  3. talented but troubled. Literally cost Bengals the playoff game against the Steelers (pac-man didn’t help). Not worth it imo.
    -Eagles fan

  4. Steelers live by cheap shots? The Bengals are one of the dirtiest teams in the league. When a team gives it back, them and their fans cannot stand it. Burfict and Pacman should have been thrown out of the league long ago. Who Dey? Dey crybabies.

  5. Yes, the Steelers live by cheap shots. Their headshots and knee-lunges have taken out more players than any other team over the past 10 years or so. Outside of Suh and Burfict, no one else is even close.

  7. enoughofthatalready says:
    December 21, 2017 at 12:19 pm
    ——

    I don’t have a dog in this fight but you have that so completely backwards it’s not even funny. The steelers have been one of the dirtiest team for decades. The bengals haven’t been “dirty” until they got Burfict a few years ago. They have some arrests sure but dirty cheap shots?? That’s a staple of Pittsburgh steeler football. Remember the Monday night graphic where ESPN showed about 5 protective rules were put in place because of dirty hits against the bengals. Lord knows how many they got away with against others teams… If any team is whining and crying about players hitting back, it’s steeler fans.

  9. @joel418, Vigil’s not the guy. His play is mediocre, he flashes only occasionally. Carl Lawson, on the other hand, will be a star.

  10. Burfict has gone out of his way to put players on IR for his entire career. Maybe and I mean maybe he has learned his lesson but history says he did not learn a thing.

    A Yankee fan throwing shade at the Steelers…..priceless. Stick to baseballs an you fear of Apple watches.

    There is a difference between physical Steeler football and dirty Bengal football…..ladies.

    ——-
    That difference being the uniforms and treatment by the refs

  13. Nofoolnodrool says:
    December 21, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    A Yankee fan throwing shade at the Steelers…..priceless. Stick to baseballs an you fear of Apple watches.

    ——–

    Another typical, ignorant steeler fan who thinks “steeler football” is clean and classy… Priceless. Best part? I actually own an Apple Watch.

    Face it, the bengals finally got a player who isn’t afraid to hit back and is giving the steelers a taste of their own medicine. It’s called karma. Real karma, and not Antonio Brown’s ignorant definition. Deal with it.

