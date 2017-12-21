Worst-case scenario on second-down put Steelers in a bad spot

Getty Images

Monday morning quarterbacks (and Tuesday morning quarterbacks, Wednesday morning quarterbacks . . .) have dissected, reviewed, criticized and discussed Jesse James‘ touchdown-that-wasn’t and Ben Roethlisberger‘s interception-that-was all week. But what about the play in between?

Nobody remembers Darrius Heyward-Bey‘s 3-yard catch, which played a part in what happened next.

The one thing that couldn’t happen in the waning seconds happened — Heyward-Bey was tackled inbounds with the Steelers out of timeouts and the clock running. Pittsburgh snapped the ball with 28 seconds left following James’ score being overturned and snapped it again on the ill-fated play with nine seconds remaining.

“There are lots of times we have two plays called in the huddle,” offensive coordinator Todd Haley said Thursday, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “That was an incomplete or out-of-bounds situation. You cannot, in that situation, get caught in the field of play. We call plays accordingly. That normally would be [Antonio Brown] coming across the field, which would get a lot of attention. We had four guys in the end zone. They made us hot, which they hadn’t done all day. We probably have to make sure Hey-Bey gets out of bounds or get the ball thrown away.”

Heyward-Bey, though, said he would do nothing differently the next time.

“No, to be honest with you,” he said. “I think I would have caught the ball and let the coaches and Ben make the decisions, because I’m a receiver, and it’s a pyramid, and I don’t want to say the rest.”

The Steelers did not have Brown, who was injured, or Martavis Bryant on the field for the third-down interception. Bryant wasn’t in the game on second down because he didn’t know the particular play the Steelers chose to call, according to Haley. Because the clock was running, Pittsburgh couldn’t substitute after Heyward-Bey was tackled.

“We don’t want the ball on the field of play there without a timeout,” Haley said. “I’m never going to question Ben or Ben’s decision of thinking Hey-Bey could get out of bounds. But as far as scenario, we’re in an incomplete or out-of-bounds situation. The clock will not be running if things go the way they’re supposed to go. You’re getting the guys on the field for each particular play you want on the field. You’re counting on having three shots at the end zone.”