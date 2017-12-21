Worst-case scenario on second-down put Steelers in a bad spot

Posted by Charean Williams on December 21, 2017, 9:13 PM EST
Monday morning quarterbacks (and Tuesday morning quarterbacks, Wednesday morning quarterbacks . . .) have dissected, reviewed, criticized and discussed Jesse James‘ touchdown-that-wasn’t and Ben Roethlisberger‘s interception-that-was all week. But what about the play in between?

Nobody remembers Darrius Heyward-Bey‘s 3-yard catch, which played a part in what happened next.

The one thing that couldn’t happen in the waning seconds happened — Heyward-Bey was tackled inbounds with the Steelers out of timeouts and the clock running. Pittsburgh snapped the ball with 28 seconds left following James’ score being overturned and snapped it again on the ill-fated play with nine seconds remaining.

“There are lots of times we have two plays called in the huddle,” offensive coordinator Todd Haley said Thursday, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “That was an incomplete or out-of-bounds situation. You cannot, in that situation, get caught in the field of play. We call plays accordingly. That normally would be [Antonio Brown] coming across the field, which would get a lot of attention. We had four guys in the end zone. They made us hot, which they hadn’t done all day. We probably have to make sure Hey-Bey gets out of bounds or get the ball thrown away.”

Heyward-Bey, though, said he would do nothing differently the next time.

“No, to be honest with you,” he said. “I think I would have caught the ball and let the coaches and Ben make the decisions, because I’m a receiver, and it’s a pyramid, and I don’t want to say the rest.”

The Steelers did not have Brown, who was injured, or Martavis Bryant on the field for the third-down interception. Bryant wasn’t in the game on second down because he didn’t know the particular play the Steelers chose to call, according to Haley. Because the clock was running, Pittsburgh couldn’t substitute after Heyward-Bey was tackled.

“We don’t want the ball on the field of play there without a timeout,” Haley said. “I’m never going to question Ben or Ben’s decision of thinking Hey-Bey could get out of bounds. But as far as scenario, we’re in an incomplete or out-of-bounds situation. The clock will not be running if things go the way they’re supposed to go. You’re getting the guys on the field for each particular play you want on the field. You’re counting on having three shots at the end zone.”

29 responses to “Worst-case scenario on second-down put Steelers in a bad spot

  1. Move on…it was only one loss in a really good season for Pitt so far. When New England loses, Belichick turns the page almost instantly to avoid exactly this type of post mortem.

    If the Steelers lose this weekend, this is entirely on Tomlin for not icing this loss into the past right away. He allowed it to linger, so reporters and media guys are doing just that. We’re closer to the next game than the last….move the flock on!!!

    A Pats fan.

  2. Ben has been around a long time. They would be better off letting him make the calls at the line I would think.

  3. The pass rush got to Ben and Butler made a great defensive play. Does NE get any credit for beating the Steelers in any of these games? Or is always the refs, the headsets, Bell pulling a pinkie muscle, etc.?

  4. MDS wrote: “Nobody remembers Darrius Heyward-Bey‘s 3-yard catch, which played a part in what happened next.“ Nobody, sir?

    He obviously did not read my comments to a Tuesday post and a Wednesday one as well on the late-game sequence where I said Butler’s in-bounds tackle on second down, after the long replay, was huge.

  6. “Bryant wasn’t in the game on second down because he didn’t know the particular play the Steelers chose to call, according to Haley”.

    Seriously? It’s only week 15.

  8. It’s easy to find fault after the fact with plays that don’t end well. Heyward-Bey was tackled in bounds for the same reason the ball was intercepted on the next play, sometimes the other guy gets it right. Many of us call that football.

  11. The Lions lost a game due to a touchdown being reviewed. I guess we are just used to it happening to Detroit, cause I don’t remember seeing this many articles on that game.

  12. If you really want to discuss that middle play, why not start with Malcolm Butler making a great tackle as Heyward-Bey was trying to get out of bounds? The play was absolutely outstanding and overlooked.

  15. Bryant wasn’t in the game on second down because he didn’t know the particular play the Steelers chose to call, according to Haley.

    He didn’t know the play??? Not really an excuse when it’s your 3rd year with the team.

  16. Tomlin seems to be skating on this debacle. This is all on him. He runs a loose ship and they are paying for it. He’s easily the most overrated coach in the NFL.

  17. Pitt ran a play at the end. Honestly if you watch the replay, that CB for NE made a ridiculously good play to deflect that ball. It was a good throw by Ben and sometimes the other team just makes a play. People forget that Pitt drove the field to be in the position to win. Tough play by James to not get the TD. Rest of the season is a cake walk. Pitt will get the 2 seed and an AFC Conference title rematch is likely.

  18. Butler made a great play to tackle him in bounds. I yelled at my tv: “Great play Butler.” I suspect most Patriots players and fans understood how big that play was. He’s kind of known in these parts for making big plays around the goal line.

  19. To be honest, Ben would have been better off spiking it on 3rd down and taking their chances in OT.

    But this is kind of what Bill Belichick does to most opposition coaches. He waits for them to make some dumb move in a pressure situation and more often than not they oblige.

  20. Martavis Bryant didn’t know the play? Didn’t know the play!

    After all that practice working on the choreographed TD celebrations and they didn’t have any time left to work on the goal line plays.

  22. That’s a whole lot of hand-waving and finger-pointing when the fact is one coaching staff was just way better prepared to handle the last 2 minutes than the other. If Ju-Ju had been contained the would never have happened.

  24. I’m sorry – I just can’t get over the fact that Martavis Bryant “didn’t know the play”. How is that possible?

  25. This is where not having Antonio Brown hurt most. His replacement Heyward-Bey had to get out of bounds, Brown would have. Obviously it’s a different outcome if Brown plays.

    Again, tylawspick6 it’s time to admit this game didn’t count because Brown wasn’t in there. You know, just like you said the loss to Miami didn’t count because Gronk didn’t play. Or how you point out every time a Patriots player misses a game, but never look at who the other teams were missing.

  26. here’s a suggestion:
    the entire steeler coaching staff should watch patriot coach and player press conferences until they learn how to: speak for yourself, immediately accept responsibility, put mistakes behind them and move on. This won’t solve their deficiency in situational football or fundamentals (i.e. doubling Gronk) but it’s a start.

  ampatsisahypocrite says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:36 am

    This is where not having Antonio Brown hurt most. His replacement Heyward-Bey had to get out of bounds, Brown would have. Obviously it’s a different outcome if Brown plays.

    Again, tylawspick6 it’s time to admit this game didn’t count because Brown wasn’t in there. You know, just like you said the loss to Miami didn’t count because Gronk didn’t play. Or how you point out every time a Patriots player misses a game, but never look at who the other teams were missing.
    Gronkowski missed half the season last year, including the playoff beatdown against Pittsburgh and the SB win. So I’m not sure what your point is?

  28. what everyone ignores is the that the play was called under the assumption that a replay overturn would put the ball at the goaline. That route would have been in the end zone. Without a contingency plan all hell broke loose.

  TheCakeIsALie says:
    December 22, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    what everyone ignores is the that the play was called under the assumption that a replay overturn would put the ball at the goaline.
    Actually that was just one of the many excuses that were trotted out in the game’s aftermath. NFL films had a clip of an official on the sideline with very clear audio of him telling Tomlin and an assistant the play was being reviewed to see if it was a catch. Tomlin can also be heard saying if Heyward-Bey is brought down inbounds they need to be ready with a play because there was time to run another one.

