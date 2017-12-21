Wyoming QB Josh Allen to play in bowl game, enter NFL draft

Getty Images

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, a projected first-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, has decided to play in his bowl game.

That announcement is surprising to some, as top prospects have increasingly decided not to risk injuries in bowl games. It would be particularly understandable if Allen went that route, as he missed the last two games of the regular season with a shoulder injury.

But Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said Allen’s decision to play is an indication of the kind of competitor he is, and NFL teams should like that about him.

“I think Josh’s decision to play his final game coming off an injury is what college football’s about,” Bohl said. “And some of these guys that make their decisions on choosing not to finish off their career — I’m sure maybe my paths will cross a guy like that — it would be pretty hard for me to understand that. And I can tell you this, I’ve had extended conversations with a lot of general managers, and they’ve all wanted to know about Josh’s will to win, his competitive nature, and he’s a 10 out of a 10. So we’re excited about having him back, and he will make a profound difference on our football team. Obviously, he’s a playmaker, and a quarterback can have a lot of impact on that. But his competitive nature is going to be a great, great addition.”

Allen still has another year of NCAA eligibility and hasn’t made any type of official declaration about his draft plans, but everyone expects him to officially enter the draft next month.