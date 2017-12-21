Wyoming QB Josh Allen to play in bowl game, enter NFL draft

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 21, 2017, 12:43 PM EST
Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, a projected first-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, has decided to play in his bowl game.

That announcement is surprising to some, as top prospects have increasingly decided not to risk injuries in bowl games. It would be particularly understandable if Allen went that route, as he missed the last two games of the regular season with a shoulder injury.

But Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said Allen’s decision to play is an indication of the kind of competitor he is, and NFL teams should like that about him.

“I think Josh’s decision to play his final game coming off an injury is what college football’s about,” Bohl said. “And some of these guys that make their decisions on choosing not to finish off their career — I’m sure maybe my paths will cross a guy like that — it would be pretty hard for me to understand that. And I can tell you this, I’ve had extended conversations with a lot of general managers, and they’ve all wanted to know about Josh’s will to win, his competitive nature, and he’s a 10 out of a 10. So we’re excited about having him back, and he will make a profound difference on our football team. Obviously, he’s a playmaker, and a quarterback can have a lot of impact on that. But his competitive nature is going to be a great, great addition.”

Allen still has another year of NCAA eligibility and hasn’t made any type of official declaration about his draft plans, but everyone expects him to officially enter the draft next month.

32 responses to “Wyoming QB Josh Allen to play in bowl game, enter NFL draft

  2. With the only QB truly worthy of a first round pick (Josh Rosen) likely gone to the Browns first overall, I hope my giants address the offensive line in round one and grab Josh Allen in the second. Let him sit behind Eli for a year or so and let him take the reigns when Eli retires. Hopefully Allen can be like Favre-to-Rodgers for New York (without the drama, of cours)

  3. Is Coach Bohl willing to make up the difference in Josh Allen’s salary if Allen suffers a Jaylon Smith type injury in the bowl game? That seems fair, since Bohl is enriching himself off of Allen’s and his teammates’ free labor.

  5. I get why these kids do it, they want to compete. But this kid is sure risking a a lot! I don’t blame them one bit for sitting out. I also really don’t think the GM’s care that much. If they are a first round talent, playing one more game isn’t going to change that.

  6. Good for him. If he can walk through the door Wentz opened for small-school QBs and succeed in the big time, more power to him.

  10. “Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said Allen’s decision to play is an indication of the kind of competitor he is, and NFL teams should like that about him”

    NFL teams will LOVE that about him…..unless he aggravates the shoulder or gets another injury, then they won’t care about what kind of competitor he and they’ll draft someone else.

    That’s the point.

  12. I’m sick of these guys bouncing early. Yes, Jaylon Smith injury was brutal. THAT’S FOOTBALL. An injury can come on any play in any game.
    They signed a scholarship to play ball and get a free education.
    Schools should make them repay a portion of their tuition if they leave early. Bowl wins generate a lot of revenue for these schools who are depending on their stars to get those wins. Bowl loses have ripple effects that directly impact recruiting, booster support,etc.

    Leaving early is a selfish move and if I was a GM I’d steer clear of those guys. They quit on their teammates and are essentially saying that “it’s more important that I take care of me” and “my team doesn’t mean anything to me.”

    Football is a team game. Bottom line.

  15. Packers will draft a quarterback early. Wouldn’t surprise me if the took one in the first round and it wouldn’t surprise me if they picked Allen. I think Favre was about Rodgers age when they picked Rodgers. 3 years learning, then another decade and a half of dominating the NFC North.

  16. When it gets to the point where we are applauding kids for playing in their bowl games, you know we have jumped the shark. It’s time to scrap this system. It’s time for a 16 game playoff beginning in early December with a few remaining bowl games going to teams who didn’t get in to the tournament. Every other division in collegiate sports has a fair championship playoff system. Except FBS football, the biggest one of them all. Let’s change this.

  17. Kudos to this kid. Most of his teammates aren’t going pro. And for the seniors this may be their last chance at a big win. Totally selfish for the players to bow out of the bowl games. For every Jaylon Smith story, you can find 1,000 stories of how it went right!

  18. I don’t see anything in Josh Allen he has a career completing percentage of 59% in college playing in the Mountain West. When he played tougher competition he struggled every time; against Iowa, Oregon, and Boise State he combined for completing 46.6% of his passes while throwing 1 touchdown and 5 interceptions. He also struggled against Nebraska, Boise State, and San Diego State in 2016.

  19. If the Giants take Rosen and then the Jets take Allen and let him sit for a year behind McCown, you’d have three QBs named Josh in NY next year. I don’t know why but I find that interesting.

    Traditionally, the QB class really doesn’t come into focus until after the Senior Bowl. This is especially true for someone coming from a smaller school like Wyoming. GMs like to see them up against the big boys.
  21. chefninerapologist says:
    December 21, 2017 at 1:44 pm
    I’m sick of these guys bouncing early.

    You do know that he is a redshirt junior who has actually completed his coursework and graduated last week, right?

  24. The extremely rare occurrence of a few players getting hurt in bowl games has obscured the fact 99% of players don’t get hurt, and help their draft stock. Allen is not a first round lock, so it’s a smart business decision to play.

  25. bassplucker says:

    December 21, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Good for him. If he can walk through the door Wentz opened for small-school QBs and succeed in the big time, more power to him.

    Flacco, Romo, on and on…

  26. Shouldn’t sit out a bowl game unless injured. You owe it to your team and to your school. Buy an insurance policy if you feel you must but get out there with your team and be a leader.

  27. “Some would consider a full scholarship not free labor.”

    Extremely smart students get full scholarships (as they should). The difference is that they are not being pimped out by the colleges for multi-million dollar TV deals and other profit endeavors like football players are.

    Almost all college coaches get a bonus for going to a bowl game. Do the players get anything extra, other than a few trinkets in swag bag?

    If you can’t see exploitation when it is right in front of you you can’t be helped.

  28. “Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, a projected first-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft”

    Maybe last year. But now?? He has an NFL arm and good size, but is anybody still projecting him as a first round pick after the horrible year he had against Mountain West competition?

    I mean at least Christian Hackenberg had some success against Big 10 defenses…

  29. These games present more than risks to players, they present rewards too. If he plays lights out in the bowl game against good competition, scouts will be more forgiving of his season. I’m not surprised he’s playing, he’s betting on himself to play a game to help people forget about some of his struggles.

  30. Interesting how it’s such a crapshoot when drafting QBs. There’s a 1st round bust and a great mid-round pick in almost every draft.

  31. There is more than enough tape out there for the scouts to see how they like this kid. He has nothing to gain, but a lot to lose. I doubt he’ll get hurt, so it’s his choice. He’s fun to watch, so I’m glad he’s playing. This guy has the most raw talent of any of the QB’s, so a coach with a lot of confidence in himself will draft him. He won’t get out of the first round. Can you think of a confident coach who might be looking for a good young QB? I can. You might want to watch this kid. He could be your next QB.

  32. I admit not having seen all this kids games, but what I’ve seen showed me absolutely nothing to indicate an NFL QB was on the field. Nothing.

