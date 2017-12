Getty Images

The NFL fined Cardinals offensive lineman Alex Boone $18,231 for a horse collar tackle, Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic reports.

Washington linebacker Preston Smith intercepted Cardinals quarterback Blaine Gabbert with 1:50 remaining in the first half Sunday. Boone brought down Smith with a horse collar tackle after an 18-yard gain.

It cost the Cardinals another 15 yards, but Washington lost a fumble on the ensuing snap.

The Cardinals lost 20-15.