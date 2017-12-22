Allen Hurns could return to Jaguars lineup Sunday

Getty Images

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said earlier this week that running back Leonard Fournette is good to go after missing last weekend with a quad injury and the offense may get another player back this Sunday as well.

Wide receiver Allen Hurns has missed the last five games with an ankle injury, but he was able to practice on a limited basis every day this week. That was enough to get him a questionable tag on Friday’s injury report, which leaves the door open for his first appearance since Week 10.

Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole and Jaydon Mickens were the top three wideouts for Jacksonville last Sunday with Hurns out and Marqise Lee hurting his ankle early in the game. Lee will not play against the 49ers and the Jags hope to have him back for the playoffs.

Wide receiver Larry Pinkard has also been ruled out for Jacksonville, so the Jags will be going with three wideouts if Hurns doesn’t get the green light on Sunday.