Amari Cooper on Darian Stewart’s hit: I felt like it was a fair hit

Getty Images

Raiders receiver Amari Cooper did not take issue with Darian Stewart‘s hit on him during a November 26 game. The league fined the Broncos safety $24,309 for the illegal hit, which left Cooper with a concussion and an ankle injury.

Cooper talked about the hit for the first time on Friday.

“I felt like it was a fair hit,” Cooper said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I guess he got flagged on that play, so I don’t know. Rules change.”

Cooper missed one game before returning in Week 14 against Kansas City. He made it through 14 snaps before leaving and missed last week’s game against Dallas.

“To feel like you’re ready to play, to put in all that time in treatment only to get hurt again can be tough mentally,” Cooper said, via Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area. “But it’s football. There’s a risk of getting hurt on every play.”

Cooper returned to practice on a limited basis Friday. He said his ankle “felt all right,” but he’s “still working through it,” so his availability for Monday remains in question.