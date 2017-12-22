Anthony Barr not worried about fan reaction

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 22, 2017, 6:24 AM EST
Anthony Barr‘s not expecting his welcome in Green Bay to be any warmer than the weather.

The Vikings linebacker knows he’s been a target since his hit on Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers resulted in a season-changing broken collarbone. Some fans have taken it too far, wishing injury on Barr including one message which hoped “you get your neck snapped.”

“It is what it is,” Barr said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. “What are you doing to do? I can’t control that. I have to go about my business the same way I’ve been doing for the last — what’s it, Week 16? Same old story. . . .

“I don’t think it’ll be too much of a factor. I’m pretty good at tuning that stuff out.”

Without Rodgers, the Packers’ season spiraled out of their normal level of playoff contention, and ended last week with Rodgers on the field. The Vikings are in the playoffs and playing for seeding, so Barr has a target.

He’s also able to move past it since he was neither penalized nor fined for the hit on Rodgers.

“I think you’re supposed to play to the whistle regardless of who you’re playing,” Barr said. “I don’t know. I’m going to play my game.

“We’re playing for seeding. We have big things to play for right now. Division games are always important. Road games are always important. My focus, our focus, is winning the game. Doesn’t matter who the opponent is. We’re going to go in there and try and play to win.”

While the Packers fans probably won’t let him compartmentalize it that neatly, Barr’s focus remains on what he needs to do on the field.

  4. “I think you’re supposed to play to the whistle regardless of who you’re playing,” Barr said.

    That is the way you’re supposed to play.

    If you would have had a green and gold jersey on and cleanly tackled an opposing QB like you did, Packer fans would cheer for you even louder than they cheer for ‘the claymaker”…

  5. It’s time for the media to start publicly shaming fanbases who wish death on opposing players. Read some of the death threats Barr has received from packer fans, and read the entire threat. It’s beyond disturbing. It’s sickening. The thought of somebody going on social media and sending a death message that’s extrmetly detailed is just depravable and pathetic.

  6. BTW – to all the Packer fans that claimed that Barr was over two steps away when Rodgers threw the ball – look at that picture at the top of the page.

    Ball is just leaving Rodgers hands – and Barr’s hands are just about to wrap Rodgers up around the waist.

  8. “Without Rodgers, the Packers’ season spiraled out of their normal level of playoff contention”

    Not a glowing endorsement of the other 52 players that suit up every week…The Vikings have been playing without their starting QB since week 2 and without their starting RB since week 4…and have been winning almost every week…there is absolutely no question which team is better, the Vikings have better starters, better depth, better coaching staff and a better GM…the Vikings may not win the SB this year, but what they’ve accomplished so far this year has been extremely enjoyable to watch…it’s been fun watching Keenum and the rest of the offense exceed expectations and being among the league leaders despite major injuries…

  9. “Without Rodgers, the Packers’ season spiraled out of their normal level of playoff contention”
    Thats because coach Zim has this team playing as a team and not a one man show. Its the Minnesota Vikings as opposed to the Green Bay Rodgers.

  10. gtodriver says:
    December 22, 2017 at 7:08 am

    BTW – to all the Packer fans that claimed that Barr was over two steps away when Rodgers threw the ball – look at that picture at the top of the page.

    Ball is just leaving Rodgers hands – and Barr’s hands are just about to wrap Rodgers up around the waist.

    While I normally agree with everything you post, that is Hundley in the above picture, not Rodgers. Anyway, Barr’s tackle of Rodgers was clean and legal.

  11. gtodriver says:

    December 22, 2017 at 7:08 am

    BTW – to all the Packer fans that claimed that Barr was over two steps away when Rodgers threw the ball – look at that picture at the top of the page.

    Ball is just leaving Rodgers hands – and Barr’s hands are just about to wrap Rodgers up around the waist.

    That was Hundley by the way in that picture. 🙂

  12. Why would he worry about fans in the stands? That makes no sense to me. Insults from fans in opposing stadiums do nothing to a player but get them more charged up. The player is in THEIR head!! So let him have it GB fans!

  13. What’s done is done. It was a freak accident…it happens unfortunately. If Rodgers doesn’t get injured…it’s a complete non story. So We as Packer Fans need to move on. I for one with the season lost hope the Vikings win. Packers need the highest draft picks they can get and to #FireDomCapers. As a Packer fan…who wouldn’t want Zimmer or even one of his defensive coaches coaching our defense? If we somehow made it to the playoffs…there is no way we advance. Rodgers can’t keep trying to overcome 2 defenses every Sunday. I hope the Vikings can go, play well and represent the NFC North…bring home the crown boys. #RESPECT

  16. packertruth says:

    December 22, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Seriously, Viking apologist cites as evidence a picture having nothing to do with the hit in question. Blind in their love.
    Sorry we broke your 1 man team.

  17. Any and all death threats should be investigated as crimes. It’s just playing ball. People that project themselves that far into it seriously need some help to find meaning in their lives.

  18. I’d like to echo claymaker23 above. Classy post, we need more like this. Vike’s are a great team this year with great coaching. Hope they win it all and make history, you guys have earned it! Go pack go

  19. Packer fans are just angry that they now realize what life will be like when Rodgers retires (unless they somehow fall into another Hall of Fame QB). Welcome to what the rest of the NFL knows – life with a sh*tty Quarterback sucks. You most likely aren’t going to get another 30 years of HOF QB play like you have the past 30. Enjoy it while it lasts (and maybe fire your coach and GM so you can enjoy it a little more).

  20. Barr’s hit was legal!
    Get ready for slugging it out now in the Division because Rodgers may never to be the same again. (I had the same operation). With him out, it shows how totally average your team is, and how weak of a Coaching staff you have. Your Head Coach hasn’t really changed your game plans to your strengths, he didn’t have your #2 QB ready. Now he is commenting on looking at neg. trends…. Look in the Mirror!

  21. Hey, Ilegal or not, id be ticked if CMIII did that to Teddy or Keenum, but what I wouldn’t do is wish him death or injury. I suspect if a Pack O lineman has a chance to pancake Barr, they will. And I’m okay with that as long as it’s legal like Barr’s hit in Rodgers was.

  24. The MIN fans who have spent years whining about Clay Matthews and accusing him of being a dirty player have now spent weeks saying Barr’s hit was legal and clean. The hypocrisy is amazing.

