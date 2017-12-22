Anthony Barr not worried about fan reaction

Getty Images

Anthony Barr‘s not expecting his welcome in Green Bay to be any warmer than the weather.

The Vikings linebacker knows he’s been a target since his hit on Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers resulted in a season-changing broken collarbone. Some fans have taken it too far, wishing injury on Barr including one message which hoped “you get your neck snapped.”

“It is what it is,” Barr said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. “What are you doing to do? I can’t control that. I have to go about my business the same way I’ve been doing for the last — what’s it, Week 16? Same old story. . . .

“I don’t think it’ll be too much of a factor. I’m pretty good at tuning that stuff out.”

Without Rodgers, the Packers’ season spiraled out of their normal level of playoff contention, and ended last week with Rodgers on the field. The Vikings are in the playoffs and playing for seeding, so Barr has a target.

He’s also able to move past it since he was neither penalized nor fined for the hit on Rodgers.

“I think you’re supposed to play to the whistle regardless of who you’re playing,” Barr said. “I don’t know. I’m going to play my game.

“We’re playing for seeding. We have big things to play for right now. Division games are always important. Road games are always important. My focus, our focus, is winning the game. Doesn’t matter who the opponent is. We’re going to go in there and try and play to win.”

While the Packers fans probably won’t let him compartmentalize it that neatly, Barr’s focus remains on what he needs to do on the field.