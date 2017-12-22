Baker Mayfield accepts invite to Senior Bowl

Getty Images

None of the quarterbacks who went in the first round of the 2017 draft took part in the Senior Bowl, but one of this year’s top prospects will be in Mobile for the 2018 edition.

The Senior Bowl announced on Friday that Oklahoma quarterback and 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield has accepted his invitation to take part in the game and a week of practices in front of NFL scouts.

Where Mayfield will rank on the list of quarterback prospects remains to be seen as potential early entries like Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have yet to formalize their plans. Regardless of how those decisions play out, Mayfield will get to use the time in Mobile to make his case for scouts and work with the coaching staff of an NFL team that may be in the market for a quarterback come April.

Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph and Washington State’s Luke Falk are among the other quarterbacks that will be taking part in the Senior Bowl next year.