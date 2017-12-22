Baker Mayfield accepts invite to Senior Bowl

Posted by Josh Alper on December 22, 2017, 12:38 PM EST
None of the quarterbacks who went in the first round of the 2017 draft took part in the Senior Bowl, but one of this year’s top prospects will be in Mobile for the 2018 edition.

The Senior Bowl announced on Friday that Oklahoma quarterback and 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield has accepted his invitation to take part in the game and a week of practices in front of NFL scouts.

Where Mayfield will rank on the list of quarterback prospects remains to be seen as potential early entries like Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have yet to formalize their plans. Regardless of how those decisions play out, Mayfield will get to use the time in Mobile to make his case for scouts and work with the coaching staff of an NFL team that may be in the market for a quarterback come April.

Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph and Washington State’s Luke Falk are among the other quarterbacks that will be taking part in the Senior Bowl next year.

  3. I think Mason Rudolph is going to be a special Pro QB.
    He has the stature, smarts, and can make every throw.
    His WR’s dropped A LOT of ball this year.

  6. I am loving what Phil Savage has done with the Senior Bowl. The quality of the game and the week of practice has grown tremendously since he took over. More big names are starting to show up now where they would skip in prior years.

    I will be really curious to see whether the Pro Day circuit starts getting smaller over the next several years, with the teams looking to finish their evaluations sooner in the process, and not spending 2 months on the road visiting every college town on the map.

  10. I’d like to see Baker Mayfield in the Super Bowl getting flagged and fined for a crotch grab on the sideline….and then he appears on the halftime show stage and does the same thing and gets applauded as the next Michael Jackson.

  11. I personally think Mayfield has a chance to have a very, very good NFL career, as so long as he’s drafted by the right team/coach. His arm talent is elite, and he’s certainly not soft in terms of being able to take a hit.

    A team like New Orleans at the back of the first round is probably a very good landing spot. High-level offensive coaching with Sean Payton while being able to sit behind a HOF in Drew Brees.

  12. Jonathan Manziel 2.0
    ——————
    Clearly, you don’t watch football. This is a good move by a guy who is wonderful leader. Every player on that team loves this guy.
    getting in front of coaches and being the best QB on that field is only going to improve his draft stock.
    Because of his size, teams in rough weather climates shouldn’t be interested (New York, Cleveland, Denver) but you better believe teams like Miami, LA Chargers or New Orleans should be.

  13. Actually Mayfield is a pretty good kid….he has gotten some flak for some curious reactions to heated on field situations, and also on off field adventure.
    I think he is playing in the senior bowl to show scouts he is decent guy who can adapt to all situations.
    I think it is a good move…..and I agree that he has a shot and having a fine nfl career.

  14. Boomer! as long as he has a chance to sit at least a yr I think he’s going to be a very productive pro

  15. Mayfield is the 6th best QB that I’ve seen so far, and I haven’t seen them all. That won’t stop someone from taking him in the first round. Scouting grades will be all over the map this year.

  17. Love this kid, Mayfield. Can’t wait to see him kick-booty against Georgia in the Rose Bowl! “With the first selection of the 2018 NFL Draft… Cleveland [had better] selects… BAKER MAYFIELD, Quarterback, Oklahoma Sooners!”

  19. Pinetop Perkins says:
    December 22, 2017 at 3:00 pm
    Johnny Money Manziel 2.0
    __________________________________________________________________________________________
    More like Joe Toronto 12.0 ID’s on PFT. How about them Raiders?

  20. The GM`s that fall for the Baker Mayfield`s and Josh Allen`s every season never win. They fall in love with “traits” and ignore the weaknesses that can`t be hid once their on the field.

  21. Can’t see Cleveland picking Mayfield, they will go the safer route with a player like Darnold that has a higher ceiling. Mayfield will probably wind up in Denver via some kind of trade up scenario. Elway likes Mayfield and thinks he will be a mirror of him, in his playing days.

  22. Cleveland isn’t going to draft a QB 1st. That would make too much sense, even for John Dopesy

  23. As the Mayfield Road Boy, I love Baker Mayfield. I think his ballsy attitude and competitive spirit is what is needed by the Cleveland Browns. Manziel clone? Nah. Mayfield’s swagger reminds me of Brett Favre. When his name is announced #1 to Cleveland, Tony Grossi, please don’t jump in Lake Erie like Huey Jackson.

  24. I think the Arizona Cardinals will draft QB Baker Mayfield around 10-12th overall, either Mayfield or they move up for Josh Rosen. Mayfield style of play would fit the NFC-W and Arizona’s dome stadium perfectly, he does not have an Elite arm but he has an excellent above-average arm with excellent accuracy, excelling throwing tight window throws and throws with anticipation. I think Mayfield has a bit of Russell Wilson/Steve Young in his game, some dont like him but I think he is going to be very good. Mayfield is very mobile as well and could be lethal with his feet, Mayfield paired up with The best RB/WR in the NFL in Elite All-Pro David Johnson would make for an extremely dangerous combo running a bit of play action & read-option/bootleg style plays. I think Mayfield will be a good NFL QB.

