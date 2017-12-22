Bengals place Nick Vigil on injured reserve

Getty Images

Vontaze Burfict is set to return for the Bengals this week, but another linebacker will not play again this year.

The Bengals announced on Friday that Nick Vigil has been placed on injured reserve. Vigil has missed the last three games with an ankle injury and he was also listed with a back issue on this week’s injury report.

Vigil started the first 11 games of the year and finishes the season with 79 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. The 2016 third-round pick remains under contract for two more seasons.

The Bengals promoted tackle Kent Perkins from the practice squad to shore up the position with left tackle Cedric Ogbuehi out with a shoulder injury. Safety George Iloka is listed as questionable and all other Bengals on the active roster, including running back Joe Mixon and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, are expected to play against Detroit.