Earlier this week, Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked a clunky, clumsy, awkward question regarding the report that trainer Alex Guerrero has had his access to the team severely limited. On Friday, Belichick received a more direct, pointed question.

And, yeah, he still avoided it.

“Yeah, this is another one with no sources, right?” Belichick said when the issue came up. “Yep. I’m not going to get into that. Yeah, because there are none mentioned.”

The absence of on-the-record sources doesn’t make a report untrue. But it does allow the person who doesn’t like the substance of the report to denigrate the reporting.

So with Belichick clearly present and  on the record, the next question was whether it’s true that Guerrero’s access has been limited.

“Look, we have a lot of people that work for our team outside of the team, and there are different relationships, different situations with dozens of other people,” Belichick said “So, I’m not going to go through a case-by-case of what everybody does and so forth. That would be impossible to do, and I’m not going to do it.”

Nice try, Coach. But taking a very, narrow specific question about a specific person and failing to answer it by hiding behind the reality that there are plenty of other specific persons about whom questions could be asked is as evasive as it gets.

The question is about Guerrero. Was his access limited? Anything other than “no” means “yes.”

And since Belichick apparently won’t be talking about why and how the access was limited, we’ll have to rely on published reports to fill in the blanks, regardless of whether Belichick would dub them #fakenews.

54 responses to “Bill Belichick is asked a direct question about Alex Guerrero, finally

  2. Why does the media think this is their business if the guy doesn’t work for the org?

    BB doesn’t have to say anything.

    You also left out where he praised Tom Brady in that interview and said he is great to work with.

  4. Bill is setting up an IRISH EXIT if the Giants don’t hire a GM before the end of the season Bill will be GM and Headcoach of your New York Football Giants !

  6. Belichick will tell you what he wants to tell you – period. After years of this the media still gnashes it’s collective teeth when he chooses to keep his cards close. When you have a couple of handfuls of Super Bowl rings you kinda earn that prerogative…….

  7. Rely on what you want. I don’t believe unnamed sources. It’s a way for someone to get their bias out without getting vetted themselves. Put the burden on someone else. That always seems slimy to me.

  8. This is a BIG ‘nothing burger’

    As a fan, I could care less about this, yet the media seem to want to make an issue of it. It’s only an issue because the media wants (trys) to make it an issue. Us fans could care less!

    It has NO legs.

    Move along . . . nothing to see here

  12. This is smart on Belichick’s part. Any public statements he makes now could be used against him if or when the Feds bring down the hammer. Brady better stop talking too.

  14. Despite the fact the media thinks Belichick OWES them an explanation, he doesn’t. Surprised he’s being this polite.

  15. scmems07 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:41 am

    This is what they get for trading their best QB to the Niners.
    ————————————————————————————–
    What do they get, exactly? The #1 seed in the AFC?

  17. Why does the media think this is their business if the guy doesn’t work for the org?

    Because it is unusual for nonemployees to travel with the team for years, and it involves conflict between the best player in team history and the best coach in team history. If you can’t find the newsworthiness in that, then maybe it’s best to quietly put away your media critic hat.

  18. Why would Belichick answer this question? It would be crazy to give anything to the story, and would guarantee days more discussion.

    My guess is this was fueled by the Pittsburgh media just to get their 4th quarter meltdown last Sunday off the front page.

  19. The team makes billions off of free press coverage. I don’t feel bad for them, it’s the business model of the league. Belichick has literally made more than $10 million off this business model. He is entitled to his opinion, but I’m not losing any sleep over his hurt feelings.

  21. He believes, correctly, that the media is by and large a collection of rabble-rousing dolts solely interested in generating controversy for click’s sake…

  24. 345snarkavenue says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:57 am
    Sounds like Belichick handled it properly then.

    295 11 Rate This

    ——————-

    yes, bb is really inconsistent as a leader. lol

    tell us, what reports of what? he addressed
    an internal organizational issue and did the right thing

    pats fans thrilled with his masterful leadership

    nothing more, nothing less

  26. It would be interesting to see what the NFL would do it, in say five or ten years, it comes out that this “doctor” was imbibing the Brady water and ice cream with some designer ‘roid. Would the Pats get the Lance Armstrong treatment or would it be brushed under the rug to cover the leagues butt?

  27. When you have a non-team employee traveling on the team plane and pretending to be a doctor when he’s not, you don’t answer the question. On to Buffalo.

  28. He handled it perfectly as always. His job is to win football games not generate extraneous “content” for someone’s website or radio show. He’ll flesh out the “story lines” that he chooses in order to fulfill his media obligations. You want to create and hype a potential distraction, then you get jack squat. Just one more reason we revere him.

  29. willycents says:
    December 22, 2017 at 12:35 pm
    It would be interesting to see what the NFL would do it, in say five or ten years, it comes out that this “doctor” was imbibing the Brady water and ice cream with some designer ‘roid. Would the Pats get the Lance Armstrong treatment or would it be brushed under the rug to cover the leagues butt?
    +++++++++++++++++++

    Hehehehehe

  33. willycents says:
    December 22, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    It would be interesting to see what the NFL would do it, in say five or ten years, it comes out that this “doctor” was imbibing the Brady water and ice cream with some designer ‘roid. Would the Pats get the Lance Armstrong treatment or would it be brushed under the rug to cover the leagues butt?
    ——————————

    Probably the same thing that happened to the Steelers when their steroids supplier, I mean their doctor, got busted.

  37. There is nothing wrong if sports media want to keep asking questions about something Belichick and the team clearly don’t want to answer. There is nothing wrong with Belichick and the team avoiding answering those questions, especially since the team’s fan base doesn’t have a problem with that.

    The patriots are a privately owned for profit enterprise, they are not a government or private entity. The writers can write what they want and the patriots can say (or not say) what they want.

    Belichick and the team know, from countless other examples, if they don’t respond it will go away no matter how much that infuriates certain members of the sports media.

  39. I think how BB handles the media is hilarious. The bottom line is he gets away with it because the team wins. When\if they start losing the media will crucify him for acting the way he does. He doesn’t have to care about the PR aspect of the job right now. That’s the short truth of the matter. The best part are the fans of other teams that hold how BB handles the media against him. As if it impacts them in any way shape or manner. 🙂

  41. The concept of unnamed sources was originally for the purpose of protecting anonymous sources, but eventually it got figured out that if you didnt have to reveal them and couldnt be compelled to then they didnt have to exist. Its not limited to sports. Its in politics and everywhere else that ‘unnamed sources’ is the go to method for getting an idea out there that you are just making up and/or have nothing to base it on. Its replaced the old technique of shaping the statement as a question as the most common method of running narratives. Its unfortunate because that abuse has destroyed the credibilty people used to allow bavk when it always meant a source was being protected.

  42. gotitan says:
    December 22, 2017 at 1:49 pm
    You all know it is the job of the media to ask questions, correct? Some are even called “investigative reporters”.
    —————-
    So out of the blue someone publically asks you “Do you care to comment on the reports about you cheating on your wife?” How would that make you feel?

  44. “This is a BIG ‘nothing burger’ says one commenter…

    …and over In the ironic department…

    “As a fan, I could care less about this, yet the media seem to want to make an issue of it. It’s only an issue because the media wants (trys) to make it an issue. Us fans could care less!

    Ah yes, folks just don’t care… and will go to great lengths to tell you, repeatedly, how, why, where, when, what and whatnot…

    hee hee hee

  46. wib22 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    The contempt he has for the media is deplorable
    ————————–

    You bozos are all wrong. Belichick doesn’t have contempt for the media, he has contempt for stupid people. Now, if those two circles happen to intersect, then you are going to get met with derision. And rightly so.

  47. F him. The Pats are boring, to be honest. Them winning all the time is boring and it only benefits people with terrible accents.

    And Bill Belichick’s press conferences are reall….zzzzzzzzzzzz

    I get why people hate the Yankees. Being consistently good is not interesting. Thus Mets fans exist.

  49. I love how Bill handles the media. It’s not for everyone.

    It’s really not something to be proud yet it is a sign of the break down in respect for each other in this country. It’s nothing to glorify really. It just shows that bullying is alive and supported.

  50. I love how the Media approaches Bill. It’s not for everyone.

    It’s not really something to be proud yet it is a sign of the break down in respect for each other in this country. It’s nothing to glorify really. It just shows that bullying is alive and supported.

  51. When little Mike Reiss of ESPN/Boston asks a stupid question (Do you regret the fact that Dion Lewis scored from the 9-yard line, leaving 56 seconds on the clock for Pittsburgh?) and BB answers in his condescending and perfect way, all is well in NE. The Guerrero thing is a nothingburger. It’s like asking Sarah Sanders about Trump’s Diet Coke intake or number of ice cream scoops he gets relative to guests.

  52. BB is a legendary coach, and has had a hall of fame career.
    That being said, his press conferences are a waste of time. He appears to be contemptuous of reporters, and virtually has nothing to add. He seems to want to get out of the press conference as soon as possible. He is the nfl answer to Greg Popovich and his press.
    Look Bill is a great coach, and lousy public relations……I guess if I was a Pats fan I am thrilled at the super bowl titles and not all that miffed at his press relationships.

  53. wisbadgfan says:
    December 22, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    BB is a legendary coach, and has had a hall of fame career.
    That being said, his press conferences are a waste of time.
    ———————–

    Most head coach press conferences are a waste of time, unless you get some bozo like Rex Ryan behind the mic, then you never know what you are going to get.

  54. My unofficial hierarchy of geological event severity is rumble, then rift, schism, chasm, and cataclysm.

    I suppose it is possible for the synchronous clatter of multitudes of keyboards to turn a rumble into a rift where there are already fault lines (the Bay area and the south shore of Lake Erie come to mind…).

    But the ground under Foxborough seems to be pretty firm. While the shock wave from this controversy may wiggle the needle on a seismograph somewhere, the hoodie is likely to remain unmoved.

