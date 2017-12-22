Bill Belichick is asked a direct question about Alex Guerrero, finally

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked a clunky, clumsy, awkward question regarding the report that trainer Alex Guerrero has had his access to the team severely limited. On Friday, Belichick received a more direct, pointed question.

And, yeah, he still avoided it.

“Yeah, this is another one with no sources, right?” Belichick said when the issue came up. “Yep. I’m not going to get into that. Yeah, because there are none mentioned.”

The absence of on-the-record sources doesn’t make a report untrue. But it does allow the person who doesn’t like the substance of the report to denigrate the reporting.

So with Belichick clearly present and on the record, the next question was whether it’s true that Guerrero’s access has been limited.

“Look, we have a lot of people that work for our team outside of the team, and there are different relationships, different situations with dozens of other people,” Belichick said “So, I’m not going to go through a case-by-case of what everybody does and so forth. That would be impossible to do, and I’m not going to do it.”

Nice try, Coach. But taking a very, narrow specific question about a specific person and failing to answer it by hiding behind the reality that there are plenty of other specific persons about whom questions could be asked is as evasive as it gets.

The question is about Guerrero. Was his access limited? Anything other than “no” means “yes.”

And since Belichick apparently won’t be talking about why and how the access was limited, we’ll have to rely on published reports to fill in the blanks, regardless of whether Belichick would dub them #fakenews.