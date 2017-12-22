Case Keenum’s never played below freezing

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 22, 2017, 9:25 AM EST
Case Keenum has done things this year he’s never done before, and he’s going to add to that list tomorrow night.

The Vikings quarterback — who gets to play home games indoors after previously playing home games in a St. Louis dome, Los Angeles and Houston — has never started at a game when the temperature was below freezing.

“I’m going to have a plan, as far as what I’m going to wear, but other than that it’s football; it’s cold for everybody,” Keenum said, via John Shipley of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “We’ve got to go out and execute.”

Keenum has been one of the hottest quarterbacks in the league this year, but hasn’t started a game in his career in which the temperature at kickoff was lower than 36 degrees.

It’s going to be significantly colder than that Saturday night in Green Bay, with temperatures predicted to be nearing single digits by kickoff.

The Vikings tried to prepare by practicing outside Wednesday, when it was 24 degrees. They retreated to their indoor facility yesterday, but left the doors open, but there’s only so much you can to do prepare.

“Throwing, it’s fine, you just have to keep your hands as warm as you can,” Keenum said. “But it’s football, it’s about mechanics, throwing and catching, having good feet and making the right decisions.”

And also convincing yourself you’re not actively dying of hypothermia.

56 responses to “Case Keenum’s never played below freezing

  1. I would guess there are plenty of people in Minnesota that could give Case Keenum a few pointers about cold weather. Fran Tarkenton would be a good place to start, if you’re looking for advice.

  3. An interesting bit of trivia: Troy Aikman never won a game when the temperature at kickoff was below freezing.

  5. Not going to matter. Hundley will throw 2 picks, to 1 TD, and Keenum will throw for 1 TD and the running game will score 1
    17-7

  8. “Football should be played in the conditions that exist.” – Harold Peter Grant.
    Expect a slugfest. The Vikings will have to spy Hundley and the Lambeau crowd will be in a froth. Keenum mostly will need to avoid mistakes. He does have the correct attitude – it’s just as cold for everybody else and crying about it changes nothing. Just go and play ball.

  9. Weather is not the factor everyone assumes. Cold is cold. It affects everybody equally. There’s no real advantage to the home team. They hate it too. As a fan, I take pride in showing up and sticking it out to the end, no matter the conditions or the team record. If the players withstand it for my entertainment, the least I can do is show my support in the same conditions.

  10. It won’t matter. GB is overmatched to say the least. Vikings will run away with this one and it might be over by halftime. Hundley better be ready for the duress that the Daunting Vikings Defense brings EVERY WEEK! WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!! Let’s GO!!!!!!!!!

  17. Hundley better be ready for the duress that the Daunting Vikings Defense brings EVERY WEEK!
    ——–
    Except two weeks ago right? When they gave up NFC player of the week honors to the Panthers RB. The same guy didn’t get 50 yards against us. Granted that’s probably because Newton had wide open receivers whenever he wanted them, but still, reality is, against good teams, your defense isn’t as vaunted as you think.

  20. blessedunliketherest says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:00 am

    FYI – the footballs are going to lose PSI given it will be so cold out. The NFL would have you believe otherwise, but believe me they will. Just wanted to give you a head’s Keenum.
    ————————

    They know. That’s why they changed out the footballs during that super cold Minnesota playoff game a year ago. It’s also why they will never release any psi data they recorded, if they even recorded any.

  23. @pkrlver…the vikes are 2nd in total defense, 2nd in yards allowed per game, 2nd in rush defense, 3rd in passing yards allowed per game, 2nd in points allowed per game, yea stewart had a nice game on the vikes, newton only threw for 137 yards against us, mean while newton threw for 4 tds an your defense allowed a Te on one leg an had 4 total receptions on the season look like tony gonzales in his prime. The vikings d is as good as advertised, tough to see being the packers d is so bad i get it

  24. People from around here know how badly this is going to smack everybody in the face. When the temps hit single digits, it hurts just to breathe and muscles don’t want to move at all.

    Keenum and Hundley both are going to get an ugly wake up call, receivers are in for a tough day, and kicking specialists are in for an utter world of hurt. Crosby, I trust. He’s battle tested in these conditions. Schum (rookie), not so much. I don’t know enough about Minnesota’s kicker or punter to know if they’ve ever kicked in these temps or how they may have fared if they did.

    I expect a lot of running plays.

  25. I can’t belive no one is getting this:”
    THE GROUND IS HEATED! gEEZ IT’LL BE GREAT FUN OUT THERE FOR THESE GUYS.

  27. Old school running game between these two teams is likely in those types of conditions. Cold weather teams are usually built for postseason success which means Keenum will have to get more experience with throwing in sub zero temperatures expect Zimmer to make all practices outside after the regular season ends.

  29. The GB field is heated – say what you want about the Pack, but that stadium and field are first rate. Keenum’s been practicing all week outside, and he’s not exactly a finesse QB – he’ll be fine. I don’t expect this will be any sort of blowout either way, as cold weather games are typically close.

  30. Except the warmest people in the stadium will be the players.

    There are heat could under the field that are used to melt snow/ice and they will be on during the game.

    Temp at field level is significantly higher than what everyone sitting on high school style aluminum bleachers will be experiencing.

  31. backintheday99 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:38 am

    The ground is very hard.

    If you land on your hip ‘wrong’ (is there a right way?) it might hurt for a year or so.

    Mud or Snow is the best.

    ÷÷÷÷÷

    The turf at Lambeau is heated. It never is rock hard. There is no longer such a thing as “The frozen tundra of Lambeau Field”.

  32. It honestly won’t be that big of deal. Last year a bunch of us played broomball for 2 hours with it being -15 out. If I can runaround on ice in tennis shoes and utility gloves for 2 hours, these guys can do it with NFL caliber $$ being invested into their warmth.

  33. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:

    December 22, 2017 at 10:45 am

    I don’t trust dome teams or warm weather teams in late December and in January.

    —————

    You do realize that hardly matters this year to the Vikings. The Vikings could get second Seed. They will play every playoff game indoors except for possibly a trip to Philadelphia. If the Eagles lose in the divisional round, the Vikings will play every game indoors, including the Superbowl in the playoffs. While I agree with you, this does not matter with the situation for the Vikings and the post season. The Vikings have two + matchups to end the season so they most likely have a second seed, or first seed.

  34. 13worldchampioinships says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:59 am

    It honestly won’t be that big of deal. Last year a bunch of us played broomball for 2 hours with it being -15 out. If I can runaround on ice in tennis shoes and utility gloves for 2 hours, these guys can do it with NFL caliber $$ being invested into their warmth.

    ÷÷÷÷÷

    My friends and I did the same thing. It is cold for about the first five minutes until you get your heart rate going and start sweating. After that the cold is a non-issue.

  35. As an Eagles fan, I’ll never forget how the story before the 2002 NFC Conference Championship was how the Bucs had never won a game in franchise history when the temperature was below freezing. Every expert picked the Eagles. There was no way the Eagles could lose at home in subfreezing temperatures to a warm-wether team! Except they did! Really bad too! I’m still not over it!

  37. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:

    December 22, 2017 at 10:45 am

    I don’t trust dome teams or warm weather teams in late December and in January.

    ————

    I don’t trust the Patriots because they cheat.

  38. pkrlvr says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:47 am

    ——–
    Except two weeks ago right? When they gave up NFC player of the week honors to the Panthers RB. The same guy didn’t get 50 yards against us. Granted that’s probably because Newton had wide open receivers whenever he wanted them, but still, reality is, against good teams, your defense isn’t as vaunted as you think.

    ***

    You’re right. Holding the Rams and Falcons to 16 totals points is overrated. Having only 4 games where the opponents have scored more than 21 pts, with only two of those resulting in losses is a totally pedestrian defense.

  39. As the Cabbage mentioned, it would be smart for both teams to run the ball as much as possible. It’s less likely to result in turn overs and it keeps the clock moving and shortens the game. I would think the refs not to call a lot of penalties on either team. Keep the clock ticking and get off the field.

  40. Maybe Dan the crybaby Fouts should listen to Keenum. Almost every time I watch a game he does he complains about the time his Chargers lost to the Bengals in the Freezer Bowl. He never mentions that both teams played in the same temperatures nor does he mention that if his Chargers would not have choked in September in their OWN stadium then the AFC Championship Game would have been played in San Diego.

  42. pkrlvr says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:47 am
    Hundley better be ready for the duress that the Daunting Vikings Defense brings EVERY WEEK!
    ——–
    Except two weeks ago right? When they gave up NFC player of the week honors to the Panthers RB. The same guy didn’t get 50 yards against us. Granted that’s probably because Newton had wide open receivers whenever he wanted them, but still, reality is, against good teams, your defense isn’t as vaunted as you think.

    This guy above needs to get his facts straight. Lol!! Cam passed for 137 yards!! That’s right!

  46. Crosby, I trust. He’s battle tested in these conditions. Schum (rookie), not so much.

    —————————————-

    Schum has been on IR all season, Vogel has been very good for the Packers. His average only dips one yard when the temps go below 40. The kicking game, Crosby/Vogel vs Forbath/Quigley is the one area that I feel the Packers have the advantage. That Packers duo must outperform the Vikings kickers for the Pack to keep it close.

  47. I’m sure they’ll all be fine. Most of these guys aren’t from Wisconsin or Minnesota. Both sides will freeze at the same rate.

    Believe it or not, some people actually believe that hot water somehow produces ice cubes faster than using cold water. Anyway, it’ll just be cold.

  48. GenXJ says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:42 am
    Consider packers fortunate. If Barr were to tackle aaron tomorrow night, aaron would’ve shattered.
    ——————————————
    Well, it’s agood thing Teddy Bridgewater isn’t playing.
    He has his own issues with his practice field and injuries.
    Could you imagine just how much he’d shatter dropping back for a pass in the cold, let alone getting hit.

  49. Packers have a pretty good running game these days and their run defense is the lone bright spot on the defense. So I’m telling you they have a chance.

  50. And this matters.. why? It’s not like he’ll need to throw much.

    Let the Packers revel in their two little Super Bowl wins this season against the mighty Bucs and the Browns — because they’re not going to get a third.

  51. Lambeau has been heated since ’67. The reason the ice bowl was the ICE bowl is that the recently installed heating coils malfunctioned, allowing the snow previously melted by those coils to freeze.

    It’s no day on the beach on the playing field. The underground coils can get up to 55° in order to keep the grass’ roots from freezing but that’s underground… the field’s surface won’t be anywhere near that.

  52. Sooner or later, Chicago and Green bay will realize that outdoor football in winter is really stupid. Put a roof on that polebarn.

  53. “Sooner or later, Chicago and Green bay will realize that outdoor football in winter is really stupid. Put a roof on that polebarn.”

    WRONG! Real men played the game outside long before you were even a gleam in your Daddy’s eye, kid. Now, back to your game controller.

  54. but still, reality is, against good teams, your defense isn’t as vaunted as you think.

    ___________________________________________________________________

    Well, I guess its lucky the Vikings are playing the Packers this week because everyone KNOWS your Rogers less offense is BAD.

  55. wafflestomp says:
    December 22, 2017 at 4:56 pm
    GenXJ says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:42 am
    Consider packers fortunate. If Barr were to tackle aaron tomorrow night, aaron would’ve shattered.
    ——————————————
    Well, it’s agood thing Teddy Bridgewater isn’t playing.
    He has his own issues with his practice field and injuries.
    Could you imagine just how much he’d shatter dropping back for a pass in the cold, let alone getting hit.
    ——————————————
    You probably fear seeing Teddy since the last time he walked out of Lambeau as division champion and Erin walked out a loser.

  56. Wait, didn’t we beat Green Bay on the last game in 2015 in Green Bay. So much for trusting dome teams. Stupid logic whomever cited that.

