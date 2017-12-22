Case Keenum’s never played below freezing

Getty Images

Case Keenum has done things this year he’s never done before, and he’s going to add to that list tomorrow night.

The Vikings quarterback — who gets to play home games indoors after previously playing home games in a St. Louis dome, Los Angeles and Houston — has never started at a game when the temperature was below freezing.

“I’m going to have a plan, as far as what I’m going to wear, but other than that it’s football; it’s cold for everybody,” Keenum said, via John Shipley of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “We’ve got to go out and execute.”

Keenum has been one of the hottest quarterbacks in the league this year, but hasn’t started a game in his career in which the temperature at kickoff was lower than 36 degrees.

It’s going to be significantly colder than that Saturday night in Green Bay, with temperatures predicted to be nearing single digits by kickoff.

The Vikings tried to prepare by practicing outside Wednesday, when it was 24 degrees. They retreated to their indoor facility yesterday, but left the doors open, but there’s only so much you can to do prepare.

“Throwing, it’s fine, you just have to keep your hands as warm as you can,” Keenum said. “But it’s football, it’s about mechanics, throwing and catching, having good feet and making the right decisions.”

And also convincing yourself you’re not actively dying of hypothermia.