Colts put TE Brandon Williams on IR, making 17 for the year

AP

The Colts season never really got off the ground because of injuries, and they added to their long list of players on injured reserve Friday.

The team announced that tight end Brandon Williams was going on IR, the 17th player to go on that list this year (or nearly a third of an active roster).

Williams was hospitalized after sustaining a concussion while covering a punt last week, with the frightening-looking moment when he was immobilized and placed on a stretcher and taken off the field. He eventually returned to the stadium before the end of the game.

“Obviously, a very, very scary moment for him, certainly his family and everybody – our entire football team,” coach Chuck Pagano said, via the team’s official website. “You never want to see somebody taken off the football field in that. But again, our docs and trainers and first responders and EMTs – everybody did a great job. Thank God that he is fine and he is in good shape. He’s been here, he’s getting treatment, he’s feeling better every single day.”

The team promoted safety Ronald Martin from the practice squad to fill the roster spot.