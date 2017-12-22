David Bass fined $9,115 for facemask penalty

Getty Images

The Saints got help from a Jets penalty on their way to their first touchdown of last Sunday’s 31-19 victory and the player who committed it got a fine from the league this week.

PFT has confirmed that linebacker David Bass has been fined $9,115 for grabbing Saints running back Mark Ingram by the facemask after Ingram caught a pass in the first quarter. Ingram picked up 15 yards on the catch and the penalty accounted for 15 more that put the Saints inside the red zone on their way to a short Ingram touchdown run.

Two other players were flagged for personal fouls in the game. Saints cornerback Ken Crawley and Jets defensive lineman Mike Pennel were each penalized for unnecessary roughness, but neither one was fined for their infractions.