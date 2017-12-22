David Irving will miss third consecutive game

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive tackle David Irving will miss his third consecutive game with a concussion. He has not cleared protocol.

Irving, who has seven sacks in eight games, is the only player Dallas has ruled out for Sunday’s game against Seattle. But the Cowboys list six players as questionable, including left tackle Tyron Smith.

Smith, who missed two games earlier this season with a groin injury and has battled a back issue much of the year, returned to practice on a limited basis Friday. He will try to play through his back and knee injuries.

Orlando Scandrick also is questionable, but Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones sounds like the team will hold the cornerback out another week. Scandrick has two transverse process fractures in his back, which kept him out the past two weeks.

“I think Scandrick, if he really needed to go, could go,” Jones said Friday on DFW’s 105.3 The Fan. “We have an injury there. At the same time, we don’t have to push him out there and could use another week.”

Linebacker Anthony Hitchens (knee) and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (back) are off the injury report and will play.