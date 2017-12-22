Davis Webb remains Giants No. 3 QB this week

Getty Images

The Giants changed rookie quarterback Davis Webb‘s practice schedule this week, but they won’t be changing their depth chart for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Webb got first-team work for the first time this season, which seemed to be a sign that the team would consider giving him his first playing time of the regular season if there was a reason to take Eli Manning out on Sunday. On Friday, though, interim coach Steve Spagnuolo said that Webb remains behind Geno Smith on the depth chart and that suggests he’ll be inactive once again this weekend.

Discussion about taking a look at Webb heated up a few weeks ago when the Giants benched Manning and started Smith against the Raiders. Ben McAdoo was fired as head coach the next day, however, and Manning was restored to the starting position to the cheers of the many Giants fans who railed against the decision to bench him in the first place.

Webb will have one more chance to get into a game in Week 17 against Washington, but the year may well close without a look at the third-round pick in game action.