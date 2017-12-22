Death of Tampa Bay Storm could kill the Arena League

Posted by Mike Florio on December 22, 2017
Thirty years after it arrived on the scene as a 50-yard indoor-war-on-the-floor supplement to the NFL, the Arena Football League may finally be on its last legs.

The Tampa Bay Storm, a franchise that joined the league as the Pittsburgh Gladiators in 1987, has announced that it will cease operations immediately, and indefinitely. The Gladiators moved to Tampa Bay and acquired their current name in 1991.

With the Cleveland Gladiators taking a two-year break due to construction activities at Quicken Loans Arena, which will shut the arena down completely after the conclusion of the NBA seasons in 2018 and 2019, the Arena League will have four teams in 2018: Albany, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

The league canceled the 2009 season due to bankruptcy proceedings, emerging with renewed ambition in 2010. Since then, new teams have come and gone (including a KISS-themed L.A. franchise), and with the league down to only four teams, it’s hard to envision a successful future.

If/when Vince McMahon brings back the XFL, maybe he should consider the examples set by the Arena League and all other pro football leagues of the last 40 years (from the WFL to the USFL to the World League to the original XFL to the UFL to a slew of low-level leagues that never got off the ground) before lighting a large pile of money on fire.

  3. Dollar for dollar, I always preferred going to Arena League games. Get in for $20, sitting on the boards. Catch a football, keep it, but if you catch a player, throw him back.

    Constant franchise relocation, folding, expansion, etc basically killed the AFL.

  5. I actually went to one of the 1st arena games in the 80’s Denver Dynamite vs the Washington Commando’s. It was new and fun but I didn’t think it was going to last over 30 years. The early USFL was the TRUE threat to the NFL, and that’s the model that needs to used if another league wants to start another PRO Football league. I hope the XFL uses that model.

  8. Tampa/St. Pete has horrible sports fans. Between the horrible attendance at the Rays games, Orlando Predators, Bucs I’m surprised any of the poor owners make any money.

  11. “he should consider the examples set by the Arena League and all other pro football leagues of the last 40 years”
    ——————————-
    Perhaps he should consider the experience of Thomas Watson, three bankruptcies on a dream before he founded that company that we are all familiar with today…..IBM

  14. ***Florio’s comment:
    {If/when Vince McMahon brings back the XFL, maybe he should consider the examples set by the Arena League and all other pro football leagues of the last 40 years (from the WFL to the USFL to the World League to the original XFL to the UFL to a slew of low-level leagues that never got off the ground) before lighting a large pile of money on fire.}
    ************************

    LMAO—It’s so true!

  15. All signs point to right now as being the time to challenge the NFL with a new league. McMahon should learn from past leagues mistakes. Most notably would be locations. Choosing team locations that will be assured to sell tickets. League schedules is another area McMahon should learn from. The WFL had a huge debacle of a schedule in it’s inaugural season. Setting up 20 regular season games in just 19 weeks.

    Rules are of vital importance. Attacking the NFL’s controversial rules such as the NFL catch rules will gain newspaper headlines. Which is what the new league should be seeking. This new league must show that it’s rule book is better than the NFL’s and much more fan friendly.

    The area of most difficulty for the new league will obviously come in the form of the National Anthem. Does the new league require all players to stand? Thus going after NFL fan losses at stadiums who left due to the Anthem controversy. Or does the new league go out and sign Colin Kaepernick and fully support his defining efforts? Putting forth minority team owners would also speak to the issues Kaepernick started.

    This will be very interesting to see which way this new league leans. As it could make or break it.

