Delano Hill, Robert Quinn among those fined for actions in Seahawks-Rams game

Posted by Charean Williams on December 22, 2017, 4:36 PM EST
The Seahawks and their players have had a “fine” week. (Sorry, couldn’t resist.)

Seattle safety Delano Hill was the latest to see his pay docked as the NFL fined him $12,154 after his ejection from Sunday’s loss to the Rams.

Last week, the NFL fined three Seahawks and coach Pete Carroll a combined $52,539 for actions in the loss to the Jaguars on Dec. 10. The Seahawks then were hit with a $100,000 fine Thursday for failure to properly follow concussion protocol when checking quarterback Russell Wilson for a head injury in a game earlier this season.

That’s $164,693 in fines over the past week (assuming my math is correct).

Hill became the third Seattle player ejected in two weeks. He threw two punches at Michael Thomas in the third quarter following a Seattle punt.

The league also fined two Rams players as Robert Quinn was docked $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct and Nickell Robey-Coleman saw his pay reduced $9,115 for unnecessary roughness.

5 responses to “Delano Hill, Robert Quinn among those fined for actions in Seahawks-Rams game

  2. Seahawks falling apart, on the field and off. Based on the last two weeks actions, all they need now is get Gronkowski on the team and they could win the super bowl of out of control, classless players.
    In all seriousness, when players start getting suspended and fined for unsportsmanlike conduct continuously like the Seahwks have been, the league needs to sanction the organization until the regain control of the team. Dock them$10MM off the salary cap the next year. That would prevent this type of actions rather quickly.

  3. jackedupboonie says:

    December 22, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    Paul Allen should have given out gift baskets to all fans that stayed til the brutal end of that massacre.

    I was Rams fan at that massacre and there wouldn’t have been many gift baskets to hand out. Hawks fans were running for the exits at halftime.

  4. willycents says:

    December 22, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    ______________________________________________________________

    Stay away from the paint chips, Billy.

