Delano Hill, Robert Quinn among those fined for actions in Seahawks-Rams game

Getty Images

The Seahawks and their players have had a “fine” week. (Sorry, couldn’t resist.)

Seattle safety Delano Hill was the latest to see his pay docked as the NFL fined him $12,154 after his ejection from Sunday’s loss to the Rams.

Last week, the NFL fined three Seahawks and coach Pete Carroll a combined $52,539 for actions in the loss to the Jaguars on Dec. 10. The Seahawks then were hit with a $100,000 fine Thursday for failure to properly follow concussion protocol when checking quarterback Russell Wilson for a head injury in a game earlier this season.

That’s $164,693 in fines over the past week (assuming my math is correct).

Hill became the third Seattle player ejected in two weeks. He threw two punches at Michael Thomas in the third quarter following a Seattle punt.

The league also fined two Rams players as Robert Quinn was docked $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct and Nickell Robey-Coleman saw his pay reduced $9,115 for unnecessary roughness.