Derek Carr on fumble out of end zone: I’d try that play again

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr almost got into the end zone for a game-winning touchdown at the end of last Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, but he lost the ball from his left hand as he stretched it out when he got close to the pylon.

The ball went out of the end zone, which meant it was Dallas’ ball and they ran out the clock on a 20-17 win. The rule governing fumbles that go out of the end zone has plenty of detractors, but knowing the rule and the situation led many to wonder if Carr should have taken a more cautious approach on the crucial play.

Carr is not second-guessing himself, however.

“When I took off to jump, in my head I thought it was a touchdown because I knew I had the corner,” Carr said, via ESPN.com. “From a mindset standpoint, looking back, yeah, I want to do something different because we lost. But from making that decision, I always think of it in basketball terms — I’d rather take the last shot and miss it than pass it off and try and do it another way. … From a competitive standpoint, I’d try it, but with better technique, two hands, I don’t know, but something to where we don’t lose the game. But from making that decision, I think I’d go for it again.”

Carr said the rule is something that could be looked at because it deters “your mind of giving an amazing effort because an amazing effort ends up in a loss.” That would be true of a turnover caused by a risky play in any area of the field, although it doesn’t seem to have curtailed too many players from making them when a game is on the line.