Derek Carr on fumble out of end zone: I’d try that play again

Posted by Josh Alper on December 22, 2017, 7:07 AM EST
AP

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr almost got into the end zone for a game-winning touchdown at the end of last Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, but he lost the ball from his left hand as he stretched it out when he got close to the pylon.

The ball went out of the end zone, which meant it was Dallas’ ball and they ran out the clock on a 20-17 win. The rule governing fumbles that go out of the end zone has plenty of detractors, but knowing the rule and the situation led many to wonder if Carr should have taken a more cautious approach on the crucial play.

Carr is not second-guessing himself, however.

“When I took off to jump, in my head I thought it was a touchdown because I knew I had the corner,” Carr said, via ESPN.com. “From a mindset standpoint, looking back, yeah, I want to do something different because we lost. But from making that decision, I always think of it in basketball terms — I’d rather take the last shot and miss it than pass it off and try and do it another way. … From a competitive standpoint, I’d try it, but with better technique, two hands, I don’t know, but something to where we don’t lose the game. But from making that decision, I think I’d go for it again.”

Carr said the rule is something that could be looked at because it deters “your mind of giving an amazing effort because an amazing effort ends up in a loss.” That would be true of a turnover caused by a risky play in any area of the field, although it doesn’t seem to have curtailed too many players from making them when a game is on the line.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Derek Carr on fumble out of end zone: I’d try that play again

  1. The Cowboys defending made a hell of a play with his great speed by hitting Carr and forcing the fumble.

    Carr scores a TD there 9 times out of 10.

  2. Then there is no hope for him. Unless it is fourth down or time expiring there is no reason to put your team in jeopardy like that.

    He would’ve had 1st and goal at the 2 with 4 cracks at the endzone

  3. You lose the game, and any slim hope of making the playoffs, and you’d make the same decision? Jeez, way to learn from your mistakes, Derek. How about prioritizing ball security above all other things?! Reading between the lines, winning wasn’t enough for him, HE wanted to be the hero. Good luck with that, Raiders.

  4. He wasn’t even close to scoring, and his moronic play killed any chance the team had to make the playoffs.

    But rather than recognize that, the Raiders are upset at Steratore for folding some paper.

  6. An “awesome play” TD counts the same 6 points as a mundane play TD. When a guy makes a dumb play that costs his team, the correct answer is NOT, “I would do it again.” There’s still hope for Carr to have a championship type career, but he’s going to need better coaching to get there.

  11. Failure can be the best teacher unless you are unwilling to admit you screwed up and will learn from it. How can Carr possibly say he would do the same thing again? He should have tucked the ball away and had First and Goal from the 2. At least secure the ball with 2 hands. I’d be worried if I gave this chucklehead $25 mn a year to be my leader going forward.

  13. eagleswin says:
    December 22, 2017 at 7:13 am
    Then there is no hope for him. Unless it is fourth down or time expiring there is no reason to put your team in jeopardy like that.

    He would’ve had 1st and goal at the 2 with 4 cracks at the endzone

    __________________________________________________________________________________________

    With 32 seconds left on the clock to boot! Time wouldn’t have even been a factor at that point.

    Carr’s decision making this year has been *poor* at best so his response to this isn’t surprising to me. But hey, Todd Downing was the guy that gave him that warm fuzzy feeling inside and we see how that worked out.

    Should’ve gave that 125 mil to Mack and let Carr show that last year wasn’t just a roll in the hay!!!

  14. And you would most likely lose the ball again, Carr.

    Einstein’s Theory of Insanity – Doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.

  15. Carr’s inability to judge risk vs reward speaks for itself. He’s not the only player that has very poor judgement skills.

  16. In that game situation, it seems that securing the 1st down would be the prudent decision.

    Can’t fault the kid for effort, but the result speaks for itself.

    Gotta know where you are on the field, gotta know what you have to get.

    He’ll have the entire offseason to stew.

    Nine months to think about it will be good for the young man.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!