Friday morning one-liners

Bills S Micah Hyde will get a bonus for making the Pro Bowl.

A 2000 Dodge Neon was G Ted Larsen‘s contribution to the Dolphins offensive line’s gift exchange.

Will RB Dion Lewis get goal line chances for the Patriots if Rex Burkhead doesn’t play this week?

Jets CB Buster Skrine‘s play has improved in recent weeks.

T Ronnie Stanley was sick on Thursday, but the Ravens aren’t worried about him for Saturday’s game.

Bengals players have done a lot of charity work during the holiday season.

At least one Browns opponent thinks the team can make a quick turnaround.

Steelers RB Fitzgerald Toussaint feels ready to go after moving up to No. 2 on the depth chart.

T Julien Davenport is preparing to start for the Texans.

A look at some of the many injuries suffered by Colts players this year.

Marcell Dareus‘s arrival has done good things for Jaguars DT Malik Jackson.

Titans DL Karl Klug hasn’t moved on from the flip phone.

Broncos WR Cody Latimer has been playing well.

Said Chiefs DL Bennie Logan of DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches, “He just understands his role and how big of an impact his energy has on his team. He just brings it everyday, and I think that gets a lot of people going.”

The Chargers are down a couple of key run stoppers.

The Raiders have felt a negative difference on offense without WR Amari Cooper the last two weeks.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said he’s modeled some of his game on Russell Wilson.

Did the Giants wait too long to start thinking about playing rookie QB Davis Webb?

Eagles WR Nelson Agholor has made major strides this season.

S DeAngelo Hall isn’t sure if he’ll be back with the Redskins or playing anywhere in 2018.

Bears TE Zach Miller has empathy for Steelers TE Jesse James.

You’ve waited all year and it’s finally time for Lions coach Jim Caldwell’s Christmas shopping tips.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy has started looking at “patterns of negativity” affecting his team.

Saturday’s game is likely to be the coldest Vikings QB Case Keenum has played in the NFL.

DE Takk McKinley could set the Falcons rookie sack record.

Panthers WR Brenton Bersin was happy to see Wofford beat North Carolina in basketball.

Saints QB Drew Brees has really enjoyed throwing to WR Michael Thomas this season.

Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston goes way back with Panthers CB James Bradberry.

Will Sunday be Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald‘s final home game?

One phone call led to a big change in work environment for Rams K Sam Ficken.

49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh has a theory for why LB Reuben Foster gets shaken up so often.

The Seahawks are spending time on tackling fundamentals this week.