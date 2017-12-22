Giants interview Kevin Abrams for permanent G.M. job

December 22, 2017
The Giants interviewed interim General Manager Kevin Abrams for the permanent position.

The team already interviewed Marc Ross, the Giants’ vice president of player evaluation, former Panthers G.M. Dave Gettleman and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick. Riddick is the only candidate thus far without a tie to the Giants. Gettleman worked under Ernie Accorsi and then Jerry Reese in the personnel department for more than a decade before leaving for Carolina.

Abrams, who met with team chairman Steve Tisch earlier in the week, interviewed with team president John Mara and Accorsi, a team consultant, on Friday. He became the interim G.M. when the Giants fired Reese on Dec. 4.

Abrams has spent 16 years as the assistant G.M., and the three years before that, he served as the team’s salary-cap analyst. Abrams is the Giants’ primary negotiator for player contracts.

He came to the Giants from the NFL Management Council, where he helped monitor the league-wide salary cap and analyzed all new player contracts to verify they followed the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

  1. It shouldn’t come as any surprise. Dave Gettleman is forever joined at the hip with Jerry Richardson. He was cultivated as the GM in Richardson’s culture, they only place he ever served as the GM. The stories that everyone has already heard about Gettleman and how he treats people, players, etc. in his previous organization should come as no surprise. There is a consistent theme here. The Giants ownership under no scenario can hire Gettleman without looking completely incompetent and tone def.

  2. And to add to that: There is no way in hell, they are hiring a ‘cap’ guy to run the show.

    The Jets proved that does not work. For the life of me, I ill never understand hiring anyone who does not live and breath talent evaluation. (Browns, Jets, to name 2).

