Gronk on potential Bills retaliation: Preparing like any other week

Posted by Josh Alper on December 22, 2017, 3:15 PM EST
Getty Images

Tight end Rob Gronkowski will face the Bills on Sunday for the first time since his late hit to cornerback Tre'Davious White‘s head led to a suspension for the Patriots’ Week 14 loss to the Dolphins.

After that first meeting, safety Jordan Poyer and other Bills said the team would keep Gronkowski’s hit in mind heading into this weekend’s rematch. On Friday, Gronkowski was asked during a media session if he’s concerned someone might take a shot at him during the game.

“I’ve just been preparing all week, just like any other week,” Gronkowski said. “Preparing for a big game on Sunday with the team, with the boys and just going to be ready for a hard-fought battle. Every single time we play the Bills they’re always battling hard. They’re always mentally tough. They’re always physically tough and this will be a big game Sunday. We’ve just got to keep on preparing. We’ve got another 48 more hours to go before kickoff so just make sure I’m ready to go.”

Bills coach Sean McDermott has sent a similar message this week by saying that time spent thinking about Gronkowski is time that could be put to better use getting ready for a game that the Bills could really use if they are going to make the playoffs. White’s own view is that winning would be the best revenge and he’ll get his chance to help make that happen in less than 48 hours.

68 responses to “Gronk on potential Bills retaliation: Preparing like any other week

  8. Bills are fighting for their lives…and a shot @ the playoffs for first time since most of you were in diapers.

    If…anyone of them is so self centered to worry about that, they don’t belong on that team…Not to mention, Gillette has been death sentence for them.

  9. “the refs won’t help the bills that’s for sure.”

    Good god, do you people EVER stop crying about the Patriots?

  11. The Patriots are going to win and all that, but I’ll lose my mind if someone tries to cripple Gronk with an intentional knee blast this weekend. The best case scenario is that the game is in hand and the Patriots limit Gronkowski towards the end.

    Last year the Patriots won the Super Bowl without him, but this year they absolutely need him with the loss of Edelman and Hightower if they’re going to get #6.

  13. The Bills are never dirty. They have not one single player who is dirty. What gets me pissed is reporters like this who just have to act like the Bills will do something in retaliation. Just trying to get fans stupid. As for Gronk, punk as he can be, where is your apology for concussing a player who’s face was not seen? Cowardly act that not many talk about.

  15. Consensus says that the Patriots are always bailed out by the referees, so the Bills should expect to not only face New England on Sunday, but the Refs as well. Belichick has always had the Officials in his pocket… not sure how, but he does.

  18. Just come away with the win Bills…..like I said we’re due. I could care less about retaliation on Gronk. It was a total punk play, outside of the field of play and not during a play. He should have gotten suspended longer but didn’t. And I could care less if he’s held and frustrated. Man up play through it and besides Gronk you shove off all the time as well. Bills 22-17. Revenge is hanging a Loss on em and making them possibly fall into the wild card round

  19. Refs in his pocket?Luke and Kam mugged gronk..no call.Steelers and others are crying about a rule but yet tell me how the steelers won the PLAYOFF game against the chiefs last year?Or the game against the bengals last year…look it up.I love it when you haters cry..that look on your faces..priceless.A panicked deer in the headlights look or a squirrell trying to cross the road look,take your pick.

  21. Clock it..clock it.No dont clock it,dont clock it…but I dont know what to do.I will throw it to the one guy on my team that is moving…,priceless.Tomlin looked like pete and lil ben probably will retire.

  22. Gronkowski’s reputation has been ruined, especially in Buffalo where he was once loved and respected.
    Now, he’s looked upon as a punk.
    No retaliation needed. The damage has already been done.

  23. The Bills have too much class to do the retaliation thing. However, their opponents this week? Class does not go with that organization.

  24. The officials also have to call the game better. I am not excusing Gronk in any way, shape or form for what he did to White but if you have a chance to look at the replay that took place just before Gronk’s cheap shot, you can see White grab and pull his uniform shirt 3 separate times and then push off on Gronk right before White’s interception. Earlier in the game Gronk was called for a phantom offensive PI which Tony Romo said was, “Not much there”.

    The referees are somehow trying to act as equalizers for Gronk’s absurd talent level
    and that’s not acceptable. The Buffalo game was not the first time the calls on him were slanted against him. If a 6′ 7″, 275 pound tight end gives you a jolt you’re gonna feel it if you’re a 195 pound DB. But don’t turn around and let the DB violate all of the rules on how to legally defend against a pass. That is happening too regularly to Gronk.

  25. So pathetic to hear so many talk about the favorable calls from the refs on the Pats. Don’t hate the calls, hate the rules if you like. The calls are no brainers, the rules are a bit goofy from time to time, and can benefit any team.

    If you are so sure the Pats always get favorable treatment, how do you explain draft picks stolen and Brady suspended for 4 games with absolutely zero evidence of any wrong doing? Also, go ahead and explain why the NFL leaks about everything all the time, yet, has not shared the PSI data?

  26. Nofoolnodrool says:
    December 22, 2017 at 3:48 pm
    Cheating Bill will pull him at the first sign of danger……Gronk knows he deserves retaliation……can’t wait.

    —————
    Well if you condone it being done to Gronk then you condone it period. No position to criticize Gronks choices then. And that certainly means you are not in a position to judge Belichick.

  28. Nofoolnodrool says:
    December 22, 2017 at 3:48 pm
    Cheating Bill will pull him at the first sign of danger……Gronk knows he deserves retaliation……can’t wait.

    #crybaby

  30. Well if you condone it being done to Gronk then you condone it period. No position to criticize Gronks choices then. And that certainly means you are not in a position to judge Belichick.

    I normally don’t condone retaliation…..but when you cross the line by sucker punching from behind things are changed. Gronk deserves everything he gets…..and more.

  31. The way you retaliate is you win the game. If the bills do anything stupid to get back at Gronk, they’re even more stupid than he is.

  32. The referees are somehow trying to act as equalizers for Gronk’s absurd talent level
    and that’s not acceptable. The Buffalo game was not the first time the calls on him were slanted against him. If a 6′ 7″, 275 pound tight end gives you a jolt you’re gonna feel it if you’re a 195 pound DB. But don’t turn around and let the DB violate all of the rules on how to legally defend against a pass. That is happening too regularly to Gronk.
    As a non fan of Sucker Punch Gronk I have watched him get mauled and I have seen him push off equally….time for you Pat’s homers to realize he is no angel on the field during a play and a sissy after the whistle.

  33. I obviously don’t agree with you, but I don’t expect anyone outside the New England area to agree with that assessment We Patriots fans see it all the time, every week.

  34. Nofoolnodrool says:
    December 22, 2017 at 4:45 pm
    Well if you condone it being done to Gronk then you condone it period. No position to criticize Gronks choices then. And that certainly means you are not in a position to judge Belichick.

    I normally don’t condone retaliation…..but when you cross the line by sucker punching from behind things are changed. Gronk deserves everything he gets…..and more.

    ——————
    In other words you do condone it.

  35. Gronk’s play was cheap. He showed his true colors. He’s a cheap shot punk and a dirty player. He pushes off a lot and that’s finally catching up to him. Good!

  36. Gronk couldn’t even message the dude or be a man about it and actually call the guy to apologize. He could have really injured White. I hope they do send Gronk a message onfield. I don’t want them to injure him but good ole’ high low would do the trick. I don’t give a darn about a penalty.

  37. In other words you do condone it.

    As I said he crossed a line you seem to approve of as long as a Patriot player is doing the cowardly deed. No one expects a Patriot player or fan to ever be honest and man up to the truth it’s just something you cowards would do.

  40. Late, when the games out of reach, I’d take a shot at Gronk. Yeah I know it’s classless but what he did, he didn’t get the proper suspension. I’d find guy 52 on my roster, pull a “Payton” and put a 20k bounty on Gronk….

  42. nbptma1 says:
    “..If the Bills did anything, they better have a safe egress out of the stadium, because they’re going to need one…”

    LOL. Pats fans are soft.
    They wouldn’t do squat, except maybe throw their purses.

  43. Lol….. Pats own SO MUCH REALESTATE in the weak minded jealous sheeple out there!!!!! BAHHHHHH BAHHHHHH

  44. nbptma1 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 5:40 pm
    If the Bills did anything, they better have a safe egress out of the stadium, because they’re going to need one.

    ————–

    ^^^^^^This. Ain’t no way in hell the Bills try anything at Gillette. They are going to lose with dignity and go home.

  48. Nhpat: David Andrews was pelted with a drink as he exited the Pittsburgh game, no coverage on that anywhere.

    Waaaa. At least the Pat’s didn’t have to get for a false alarm in the middle of the night. Quit crying short term memory troll.

  49. kissbillsrings says:
    December 22, 2017 at 6:01 pm
    Lol….. Pats own SO MUCH REALESTATE in the weak minded jealous sheeple out there!!!!! BAHHHHHH BAHHHHHH

    I wish I could collect rent from all the space the Patriots take up in the haters heads…I would be rich beyond my wildest dreams!

    Seriously, nofoolnodrool you are not a football or sports fan, period. You condone everything violent and injurious to NE players and others. You’ve made those comments many, many times. I would really like to know… what NFL team you support?

  50. Nofoolnodrool says:
    December 22, 2017 at 6:27 pm
    Nhpat: David Andrews was pelted with a drink as he exited the Pittsburgh game, no coverage on that anywhere.

    Waaaa. At least the Pat’s didn’t have to get for a false alarm in the middle of the night. Quit crying short term memory troll.
    ==========================================================================================
    So Piittsburg fans condone throwing a drink on an opposing player? seriously ,that is just ignorant!

  52. Nofoolnodrool says:
    December 22, 2017 at 5:15 pm
    In other words you do condone it.

    As I said he crossed a line you seem to approve of as long as a Patriot player is doing the cowardly deed. No one expects a Patriot player or fan to ever be honest and man up to the truth it’s just something you cowards would do.

    No matter what the refs were or were not doing Gronk was wrong but evidently you were home sick the day they went over 2 wrongs not making a right? Can’t Wait? I suppose you missed the difference between heat of the moment and premeditation as well? How’s that for honest. Cowardly deed? What, did you see him twist his moustache just before jumping on White? Grow up.

  53. Not a fan of either team, don’t care who wins. But if I were the Pats I’d be more concerned about the Bills taking their pound of flesh from Brady, instead of Gronk. Way less obvious.

  55. No matter what the refs were or were not doing Gronk was wrong but evidently you were home sick the day they went over 2 wrongs not making a right? Can’t Wait? I suppose you missed the difference between heat of the moment and premeditation as well? How’s that for honest. Cowardly deed? What, did you see him twist his moustache just before jumping on White? Grow up.

    Right as long as the first wrong is committed by a Patriot it’s two wrongs don’t make a right…..you are such a pathetic fraud…..heat of the moment is just plain a cowardly behind the back move that would have gotten you fragged in Nam….and you know so just button the lips Percy.

  56. Charles Territo says:
    December 22, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    The Bills are never dirty. They have not one single player who is dirty. What gets me pissed is reporters like this who just have to act like the Bills will do something in retaliation. Just trying to get fans stupid. As for Gronk, punk as he can be, where is your apology for concussing a player who’s face was not seen? Cowardly act that not many talk about.
    ————————————————————————————————————–
    Yeah, sure.

    The Bills started a fight with the Patriots 3rd string QB at Gillette during pre-game warm ups last year, so your holier than thou stance rings pretty hollow.

    And Gronkowski did apologize right after the game, in a televised interview that every one saw. So that wasn’t good enough? He needs to do two apologies? How about 3, or 4? Maybe a 5th one after the game?

  57. Nofoolnodrool says:
    December 22, 2017 at 4:45 pm
    Well if you condone it being done to Gronk then you condone it period. No position to criticize Gronks choices then. And that certainly means you are not in a position to judge Belichick.

    I normally don’t condone retaliation…..but when you cross the line by sucker punching from behind things are changed. Gronk deserves everything he gets…..and more.

    ———–

    What about a head coach tripping an opposing player? Do you condone that?

  58. Nofoolnodrool says:
    December 22, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Cheating Bill will pull him at the first sign of danger……Gronk knows he deserves retaliation……can’t wait.
    ————————————————————————————————————-
    Gronkowski will play the whole game, just like last week when he ran over, through and around that soft Steeler defense that talked tough before the game (as usual), but never came close to slowing him down in the 4th quarter.

  60. The other part of this story that gets no play is that White banged his helmet on the turf when he fell. Then Gronkowski cheapshotted him. But I’m not convinced the “so-called concussion” was caused by the cheap shot – I think he was already hurt

    And then of course White was back at practice 2 days later, didn’t miss any games and never had a concussion at all.

    So can we stop with the BS about how Gronk nearly killed him?

  61. Nofoolnodrool is still salty that her Steelers lost in heartbreaking fashion. Have you noticed that she goes into every Patriots article just to spew her nonsense to try to get consolation from similarly hurt souls? Did you know that she hides the fact that she’s from New England because she hates New Englanders so much? I know this because she pointlessly said that lol

  62. Gronk is a clown, Brady is a system QB who couldn’t survive without Billy. Tomlin is soon to be exposed as the next Bill Cosby. All you fools bickering about which dumpster fire of a team is better are going to have quite the reality check when SUPERBOWL MVP JOE FLACCO wins another one this year.

  63. The Bills are never dirty. They have not one single player who is dirty.

    ————-

    Richie Incognito is one of the dirtiest players in the league. Keep thinking your team is full of choir boys.

    Heck some of the best players in Bills history were jerks and one of them murdered 2 people.

  64. A pathetically ugly and biased thread. Alleged fans calling for a player, a star player, possibly the best to ever play his position, to be targeted for injury. Whiner fans from teams that can’t beat the Patriots blaming refs for their teams losing.

    Gronk is cheap shotted on a regular basis and twice during his career cheap shots lead to injuries ending his season.

    He made a mistake and apologized. Move in.

  65. Not really sure how some of you pats fans can actually defend gronks behavior on that play. Just admit it was dirty and maybe more people wouldn’t think all pats fans are “classless cheaters”. Every team has a player or two that are “dirty” and do things that would result in an arrest for the rest of the population. You can be a fan of your team and a good human being at the same time….you don’t have to choose one or the other!!!

  66. Charles Territo says:
    December 22, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    The Bills are never dirty. They have not one single player who is dirty. What gets me pissed is reporters like this who just have to act like the Bills will do something in retaliation. Just trying to get fans stupid. As for Gronk, punk as he can be, where is your apology for concussing a player who’s face was not seen? Cowardly act that not many talk about.
    ————————————————————————————————————–
    Yeah, sure.

    The Bills started a fight with the Patriots 3rd string QB at Gillette during pre-game warm ups last year, so your holier than thou stance rings pretty hollow.

    And Gronkowski did apologize right after the game, in a televised interview that every one saw. So that wasn’t good enough? He needs to do two apologies? How about 3, or 4? Maybe a 5th one after the game?

    ————————————————————————————–

    Any player can say he is sorry to the cameras after the game. A REAL man would do it face to face or at least give him a call. He did neither. As far as myself and anyone with any common sense is concerned he never apologized . Just trying to seem like he is a good guy. Just a dirty player

  68. FoozieGrooler says:
    December 22, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    LOL. Pats fans are soft.
    They wouldn’t do squat, except maybe throw their purses.
    ———————————————————————————————————————
    Sure. If only Patriot fans could be as tough as that Steeler fan who threw a coffee at David Andrews as he walked off the field.

    Nothing says tough like 1) Ordering a coffee at a sporting event, and 2) Standing up and tossing it at a guy who is walking into the locker room.

